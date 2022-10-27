Chayse Stonebraker scored the tying goal with 10:53 left in the second half to lift Tusculum University into a draw with Carson-Newman University in a South Atlantic Conference match at Pioneer Field on Wednesday.
The Pioneers (9-3-5 overall, 3-3-5 SAC) salvaged the draw after being down a player for the final 22:17.
Stonebraker's goal, her first of the season and second in 57 career games, helped Tusculum extend its unbeaten streak to nine matches (5-0-4), the longest for the Pioneers since going undefeated in 12 straight contests (10-0-2) during the 2012 season.
Savannah Fields scored in the fifth minute for the Eagles (9-3-4, 7-2-2 SAC), who had already locked up the third seed in the SAC tournament heading into Wednesday's match.
Carson-Newman, which entered the match seventh in the latest NCAA Division II Southeast Region rankings, finished with a 12-6 advantage in shots over Tusculum but had just one shot attempt after gaining the edge in field players over the Pioneers.
Tusculum keeper Grayson Patterson, who was named SAC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks, finished with five saves.
With the draw, the Pioneers earned the seventh seed in the SAC tournament and will play at second-seeded Catawba in the quarterfinal round at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Catawba, ranked 12th in the latest United Soccer Coaches Division II poll, lost its first conference game of the season to Lenoir-Rhyne 4-1 on Wednesday to drop from first to second in the final standings behind the Bears.
Catawba (14-2-2, 8-1-2 SAC) is the last team to defeat Tusculum this season, earning a 4-0 victory at Pioneer Field on Sept. 24.
The Pioneers and Indians have not met in the SAC tournament since 1999 when Catawba earned a 1-0 victory in the semifinals.