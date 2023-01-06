GAFFNEY, S.C. — Connor Jordan scored a career-high 22 points off the bench and Inady Legiste scored the go-ahead basket with 45.9 seconds left as Tusculum University defeated Limestone University 71-67 in South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball on Thursday at the Timken Center.
The Pioneers (7-5, 3-2 SAC) made their first 11 shots from the field in the second half to build a 10-point lead, but the Saints (5-8, 1-4 SAC) rallied to tie the game for the fifth and final time with 1:15 to play.
Legiste, who finished with eight points and a game-high nine rebounds while playing just 21 minutes due to foul trouble, scored on a putback and KJ Crump added two free throws in the closing seconds for the Pioneers.
Jordan shot 9-for-15 from the field to surpass his previous season high of 16 points set against Lees-McRae on Nov. 26 and his career high of 21 points set against Southern Wesleyan on Feb. 8 while playing for King.
Joshua Scott also reached double figures for the Pioneers with 10 points off the bench as Tusculum received 39 points from its reserves. Kyle Brown added seven points and six rebounds.
Zeb Graham hit four 3-pointers and led the Saints with 14 points and six assists off the bench, while Richard Nunez had 11 points and six rebounds. Greg McKay shot just 4-for-16 from the field and had 10 points for the Saints, who shot 40.6 percent (26-for-64) from the field and were outrebounded 43-24 by the Pioneers.
Tusculum shot 53.8 percent (28-for-52) from the field and went 5-for-12 from 3-point range, but committed 19 turnovers which led to 22 points for Limestone. The Pioneers were 10-for-16 from the foul line, including 9-for-13 in the second half.
Legiste, Jalen Crowder and James West all scored eight points for the Pioneers while Crump had six points, four rebounds and four assists without a turnover.
Ben Gahlert finished with eight points and had five rebounds for the Saints, while Zach Laird went 3-for-3 from 3-point range and had nine points in 21 minutes off the bench.
A 3-pointer from Laird with 5:48 left tied the game 61-61. The Pioneers went nearly six minutes without a field goal until consecutive baskets from Legiste and Scott gave Tusculum a 65-61 lead with 4:21 to go.
Tusculum went up 67-64 on two free throws by Scott with 1:35 left, but Nunez converted a three-point play to tie the game 67-67 with 1:15 remaining. Legiste put the Pioneers ahead 69-67 on a putback with 45.9 seconds left, and after a Saints’ miss Crump made two free throws with 15.9 seconds to go to seal the victory.
Tusculum will host Mars Hill (3-9, 0-4 SAC) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Arena. On Dec. 10, the Pioneers defeated Mars Hill 87-76 on the road behind 25 points and 11 rebounds from Legiste.