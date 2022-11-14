SALISBURY, N.C. — The Tusculum women's basketball team drilled 17 shots from 3-point range and outscored North Greenville University 49-12 in the second and third quarters Saturday evening.
The Pioneers rolled to a 93-40 victory in the South Atlantic Conference/Conference Carolinas Women's Basketball Challenge at Goodman Gymnasium.
Blayre Shultz hit six 3-pointers in nine attempts and finished with 21 points for the Pioneers, while Mya Belton added 16 points and eight rebounds. Jami Tham and Deidre Cheremond each recorded a double-double, Tham finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds while Cheremond tallied 14 points and 14 boards.
Tusculum (2-0) shot 57.4% (35-for-61) from the field and went 17-for-30 (56.7 %) from 3-point range. The 17 triples are fifth-most in a game in program history, while the 56.7 percentage is seventh-best in a single game by the Pioneers.
The 53-point margin of victory was the biggest by Tusculum against a Division II opponent since Jan. 2, 2019 when the Pioneers beat Bluefield State 94-36. Tusculum outrebounded North Greenville 44-22 and scored 26 points off 21 Crusader turnovers, opening the season with two straight victories for the sixth time in the last eight years.
Maliyah Lockett and Jayda Glass shared the team lead in scoring for the Crusaders (0-2) with 11 points apiece, with nine points from Angie Rodriguez as the trio combined for 13 of North Greenville's 16 field goals. The Crusaders shot 30.2% (16-for-53) from the field and went 4-for-19 from beyond the arc.
The first five field goals of the game were 3-pointers, including three from Belton which gave Tusculum a 9-7 lead with 7:14 left in the first quarter. The Pioneers ran off nine straight points to go up 15-7 on a layup by Sophie Henry with 4:30 left in the opening quarter, and a bucket from Alyssa Walker stretched the Tusculum lead to 22-11 with 1:07 remaining.
The second period was all Pioneers as Tusculum shot 10-for-13 from the field and 5-for-6 on 3-pointers . A 13-1 Tusculum run featured 3-pointers from Belton, Cheremond and Shultz, the latter stretching the Pioneer lead to 39-16. Shultz hit two more 3-pointers in the final 3 1/2 minutes of the half to help Tusculum build a 49-22 advantage at intermission.
The Pioneers continued their domination of the Crusaders in the third quarter, outscoring North Greenville 22-3 while holding the Crusaders to 1-for-14 from the field. Tusculum opened the second half with a 13-0 run and received nine points from Shultz and eight from Tham in the period.
The lead reached 56 points in the second half as the Pioneers hit five more 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including triples from Natalia Crooke, Delana DeBusk, Averie Price and McKenna Myers.
Henry had eight assists for the Pioneers, matching her career high. Walker had eight points and two blocked shots in 17 minutes, while Jenna Kallenberg contributed four points and three assists.
Tusculum will travel to face nationally-ranked North Georgia on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
MEN
TUSCULUM 88
CLAYTON STATE 77
Inady Legiste accounted for 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Tusculum over Clayton State in the final game of the 2022 South Atlantic Conference/Peach Belt Conference Challenge at Pioneer Arena.
The Pioneers are off to their third 2-0 in the last four years, while Clayton State went 0-2 on the weekend.
Twelve of the 13 Pioneers who saw action on Saturday found their way into the scoring column. Jalen Crowder and DJ Sinkler tallied 12 points each, KJ Crump and Justin Mitchell had eight points apiece, while the trio of Connor Jordan, James West IV and Kyle Brown finished with seven points each.
Travis Harper II led all scorers with 25 points as he went 9-of-12 from the floor including two 3-pointers and shot 5-of-5 from the free throw line. Christian Chambers added 18 points, while Kobie Johnson and Wes Williams finished with 15 and 10 points, respectively for the Lakers.
The Pioneers raced out to a 49-32 lead at halftime as TU forced 17 first-half turnovers resulting into 26 points.
Tusculum led by as many as 22 points in the second half including 62-40 with 13:12 remaining. CSU scored 11 straight including a Harper dunk as the Lakers trimmed the deficit to 62-51 with 11 minutes to go.
After a Pioneer timeout, TU scored seven in a row including a 3-pointer by Jordan and later increased its advantage out to 20 on two more occasions. Clayton State cut the deficit to single digits but only with 15 seconds in the game as Tusculum recorded the victory.
The Pioneers scored 32 points off of 22 turnovers by the Lakers. Tusculum shot 46% from the floor and 21-of-29 from the charity stripe (72.4%). CSU finished the contest shooting 49% including 16-of-31 in the second half (52%).
The Pioneers finished the game with 17 assists on its 29 made field goals, while committing 16 turnovers and recording 14 steals.
Tusculum returns to action Nov. 25 with a trip to NCAA Division I Furman for an exhibition game.
FRIDAY
TUSCULUM 94
USC AIKEN 85
James West IV poured in a game-high 24 points and led Tusculum to a season-opening win.
West was one of four Pioneers in double-digit scoring as Inady Legiste and Jalen Crowder scored 15 points apiece, while Justin Mitchell added 11 markers off the bench in the Tusculum victory.
USC Aiken (0-1) was led by Tyler Johnson’s 23-point effort, while Tehree Horn added 19 points and the duo of Daniel Parrish and Karon Boyd accounted for 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The Pacers led 19-11 with 8:46 to go in the half before Tusculum erupted for a 24-3 run over a six-minute span, taking a 42-30 lead into the locker room.
West scored 11 of TU’s final 13 points in the last 85 seconds as the Pioneers held on. He went 10-of-12 from the free throw line and 6-of-11 from the floor while dishing out a team-high five assists.
All of Crowder’s 15 markers came from downtown, as he went 5-of-7 from long range. Kyle Brown added nine points and a team-best six rebounds off the bench, while Connor Jordan tallied eight points in his Tusculum debut.