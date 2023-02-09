021023 TU WOMEN

Tusculum’s Blayre Shultz (24), shown in a game against UVA Wise on Dec. 7 at Pioneer Arena, scored a game-high 17 points in a 54-47 win at UVA Wise on Wednesday.

 


