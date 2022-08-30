MORROW, Ga. — Langston Blackstock completed a hat trick on a penalty kick with 1:27 left as Clayton State University rallied for a 3-3 draw with Tusculum University on Monday in non-conference men’s soccer.
The Lakers (1-0-1) outshot the Pioneers (0-1-1) 25-9, but needed the Blackstock penalty at the death to salvage the draw. Tusculum was in position to snatch the victory thanks to the play of goalkeeper Bruno De Freitas, who finished with 10 saves.
The Pioneers led 1-0 on a first-half goal from Asbjorn Saevik before two goals from Blackstock gave the Lakers a 2-1 lead. Tusculum would regain the lead on goals from Ignacio Alconchel in the 59th minute and Gui Busato in the 65th minute, only to see Blackstock come through for Clayton State to gain the draw.
With the Lakers fully pressing, they were rewarded with 1:27 left as Tusculum was called for a hand ball in the box. Blackstock stepped up and drilled the penalty to the right of a diving De Freitas to equalize the score, and neither team had a threat in the final minute.
Tusculum will host Lees-McRae in a non-conference match on at 6 p.m. Friday at Pioneer Field.
WOMEN PIONEERS 2 YOUNG HARRIS 1
YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — Two second-half goals propelled Tusculum to the non-conference win on Sunday.
Brianna Garcia scored the tying goal in the 57th minute and assisted on the winning goal from Rosy Wodhams 12 minutes later as the Pioneers (2-0-0) opened the season with consecutive wins for the first time since 2007. The Pioneers outshot the Mountain Lions (0-2-0) 14-7.
Young Harris had one final chance with 32 seconds to play after being awarded a free kick, but the shot from Cicilie Pedersen was caught by Tusculum keeper Grayson Patterson and the Pioneers ran out the clock.
Patterson finished with two saves.
The Pioneers will aim for their first 3-0-0 start since 2004 when they host West Alabama in their home opener at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Pioneer Field.