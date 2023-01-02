ST. THOMAS, V.I. — West Virginia State used a 16-1 run in the opening half to lead the 16th-ranked Yellow Jackets to a 73-59 victory over Tusculum in the championship game of the YES!/U.S. Virgin Islands Classic on Monday.
WVSU (12-1) went 3-0 in the tournament as the Jackets shot 49.1 percent for the game while limiting the Pioneers (6-5) to 35 percent shooting including 9-of-33 (27%) in the first half as TU trailed 40-23 at the intermission.
Samier Kinsler led WVSU with 18 points off the bench including 15 in the first half. He would shoot 5-of-8 from three-point territory while connecting on four triples in the first half alone. Anthony Pittman finished with 13 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Ibn Loyal had 12 points and five boards in the Jackets’ fourth consecutive win.
Tusculum’s Inady Legiste posted 14 points and six rebounds, while the duo of James West IV and Connor Jordan added 10 points apiece.
Trailing 9-4 in the early going, the Pioneers got back-to-back treys from KJ Crump and Jalen Crowder to take a 10-9 lead at the 13:51 mark of the first half. WVSU went on a 16-1 spurt over a span of 7:52 including 14 unanswered. The run was capped off by a Kinsler triple and a dunk by Pittman to give the Yellow Jackets a 27-11 lead with six minutes remaining before halftime.
WVSU extended the lead to as many as 19 before settling for a 40-23 advantage heading to the locker room.
The Jackets scored the first seven points of the second half as the lead swelled to 47-23.
Trailing 56-35 with 12:55 remaining, Tusculum erupted for a 14-3 run to trim the deficit to 59-49 with nine minutes remaining. West
Loyal snapped the drought with a basket and Pittman followed with a three-point play to extend the lead to 64-50 with 7:30 remaining. Jordan scored six points during the run, while West added five and freshman Kyle Brown converted a three-point play.
A 5-1 run by West Virginia State moved the lead to 14 at 64-50, but a West three-pointer and a Jordan jumper in the paint cut the deficit to single digits as 64-55 with 6:56 on the scoreboard.
Pittman drained a jump shot and Kinsler connected on a three-pointer to move back to out a 14-point (69-57) cushion with 5:52 on the clock. The teams traded buckets including back-to-back makes by Brown as TU trailed 71-59 with 3:53 remaining.
The Pioneers would go ice cold for the rest of the game missing their final five shots and committed a pair of turnovers down the stretch.
Tusculum returns to South Atlantic Conference play at Limestone at 4 p.m. Thursday.
SEMIFINALS Tusculum 67 Virginia State 59
ST. THOMAS, V.I. — Justin Mitchell recorded 13 points and a game-high eight rebounds to lead the Tusculum men’s basketball team to a win over Virginia State on Sunday in a semifinal of the YES U.S. Virgin Islands Classic.
Inady Legiste recorded 14 points and four rebounds for Tusculum as his string of consecutive games with a double-double ended at seven. Jalen Crowder finished with 12 points, while Joshua Scott and James West IV each had seven points.
Tusculum outrebounded the Trojans 41-34. The Pioneers shot 47 percent from the floor while VSU connected on 38 percent.
WOMEN Pioneers 67 Milligan 46
Mya Belton scored a season-high 23 points and Blayre Shultz matched her career best with 22 as Tusculum University earned its 11th consecutive victory in non-conference women’s basketball on Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Arena.
Jami Tham posted her 14th straight double-double with 14 points and a game-high 18 rebounds for the Pioneers (13-1), who outrebounded the Buffaloes 46-35 and went 12-for-12 from the foul line as a team. Tusculum outscored Milligan 40-26 in the second half after leading 27-20 at intermission.
Belton added 11 rebounds for her fourth consecutive double-double and added four blocked shots, while shooting 8-for-15 from the field and drilling three 3-pointers. Her previous season high of 22 points came in the Pioneers’ last game against Southern Wesleyan on Dec. 17.
Shultz reached the 20-points mark for the third time this season and equaled her career best of 22 points set against Georgia State on Jan. 8 while playing for Coastal Carolina. Shultz had six rebounds and three steals and was 4-for-4 from the foul line.
Tham was just 5-for-17 from the field, but sank all four of her foul shots and pulled 14 of her 18 boards on the defensive end. Tham leads all divisions of the NCAA with her 14 double-doubles and ranks second in Division II with 14.1 rebounds per game.
Tusculum’s 12-for-12 performance at the foul line is tied for the second-most made free throws without a miss in a game in program history, matching a 12-for-12 effort against Warren Wilson on Jan. 23, 1992. The school record is 29-for-29 against Mars Hill on Jan. 28, 2004.
At 13-1, the Pioneers are off to their best start since going 14-1 to start the 2008-09 season, which was also the last time Tusculum won 11 consecutive games. Tusculum finished its non-conference schedule with a 9-1 record and won its seventh straight home game without a loss.
Off the Tusculum bench, Deidre Cheremond hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points in 13 minutes.
The Pioneers will seek their first 12-game winning streak since winning 18 in a row during the 1995-96 season when Tusculum visits Limestone at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Pioneers In Poll
WINGATE, N.C. — The Tusculum University women’s basketball team gained one position to fourth in the latest D2SIDA Southeast Region rankings, through games of January 1.
The Pioneers (13-1) won their 11th consecutive game on Saturday with a 67-46 non-conference victory over Milligan. Tusculum’s 11-game winning streak is its longest since the 2008-09 season, which was also the last year that the Pioneers won 13 of their first 14 games.
Lenoir-Rhyne (14-0) remains the only unbeaten team in the Southeast Region and holds the top spot again this week in the poll. North Georgia (10-1) and Georgia Southwestern (10-1) remain second and third, respectively, followed by the Pioneers in fourth. Belmont Abbey (7-3) jumped from eighth to fifth after beating Wingate 62-59 on Friday.
Wingate (8-3) dropped from fourth to sixth after its loss to Belmont Abbey, while Catawba (9-3) slipped from sixth to seventh following a 67-58 loss at UNC Pembroke on Saturday. Georgia College (9-3) is eighth and Carson-Newman (8-5) is ninth in the poll, with Columbus State (7-3) rejoining the rankings at tenth.
The D2SIDA Poll is for publicity purposes only and is not used in the selection process for the NCAA Division II postseason.