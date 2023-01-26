Tusculum’s Connor Jordan hit the go-ahead basket with 25.3 seconds remaining as the Pioneers upset the third-ranked Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters 80-78 Wednesday night at Pioneer Arena in South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball.
It is the highest ranked opponent the Pioneers have defeated in program history, surpassing last year’s 81-74 win at then No. 4 Queens University of Charlotte.
Tusculum snaps the Railsplitters’ 19-game winning streak, which began at Pioneer Arena last November with a 97-74 win over Clayton State in the SAC/Peach Belt Challenge.
Jordan led the Pioneers (10-7, 6-4 SAC) with 21 points, including 16 in the first half. LMU (19-2, 9-1 SAC) was paced by Jordan Guest’s season-high 25 points off the bench.
Tusculum led 44-34 at halftime, but LMU’s Chase Rankin pushed the Railsplitters ahead late in the second half.
Rankin single-handedly went on an 8-0 run, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers including a 26-footer, to give LMU a 78-74 lead with 1:26 to play.
On Tusculum’s ensuing possession, Inady Legiste was left alone and buried a 3-pointer to pull the Pioneers within 78-77 with 1:07 remaining.
After an LMU timeout, Tusculum’s Jacob Hobbs came up with a steal with 43 seconds remaining. The Pioneers missed three shots in the paint before Legiste grabbed a rebound and passed to Jordan on the left baseline, and Jordan rattled in a 12-footer for a 79-78 Tusculum lead.
After another LMU timeout, Rankin drove the right lane and put up a shot that missed and was rebounded by Tusculum’s James West IV, who was fouled with 7.8 seconds remaining.
West missed the front end of the one-and-one. LMU’s Quay Kennedy came up with the rebound but committed a turnover, giving the ball back to Tusculum with 6.2 seconds left.
Tusculum in-bounded the ball to Jordan, who was fouled with 5.5 seconds left.
Jordan, who entered the game as the league’s top-free throw shooter (90.5%) and had made his first three attempts of the game, went to the line for the bonus. He made the first to make it 80-78, but missed the second as LMU came up with the rebound and called its last timeout with three seconds left.
Guest then got off a 3-pointer from the right corner, but the shot hit iron as the Pioneers held on for the two-point victory.
Jordan finished the game shooting 8-of-11 from the floor and hauled in a career-high seven rebounds. Legiste added 17 points, five rebounds and matched a career-best with six assists. Olden had a career-high 15 points in his first start of the season as he went 6-of-8 from the field, including 3-of-3 from 3-point territory.
Hobbs added eight points, while West posted five points, four rebounds and five assists for the Pioneers.
Guest shot 10-of-19 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, and pulled down six rebounds. Rankin added 17 points and eight assists, while Me’Kell Burries had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Tusculum shot 48.4 percent from the floor, including 9-of-23 from 3-point range. LMU shot 45 percent while connecting on eight triples.
LMU outscored the Pioneers 44-30 in the paint and held a 14-4 advantage in fast-break points.
Tusculum coach J.T. Burton recorded his 75th victory with the Pioneers and his fifth win over a nationally-ranked opponent.
Tusculum will host Limestone at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Pioneers defeated the Saints 71-67 on Jan. 5 in Gaffney, South Carolina.