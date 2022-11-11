Tusculum University has promoted Vanessa Fyffe to head women's soccer coach, vice president of athletics and University initiatives Doug Jones has announced.
Fyffe succeeds longtime Pioneer coach Mike Joy, who announced his retirement last week after 26 seasons at Tusculum. She is a 2010 graduate of Tusculum and recently finished her eighth season on Joy's staff, serving the past three years as associate head coach in addition to head coach of the Pioneer developmental team.
"First, I want to thank Doug Jones and the administration for giving me this opportunity," Fyffe said. "I am extremely excited to be taking the helm of the program and leading us into the next era of soccer. As an alumnus of this program, I am so happy to have the chance to give back to the program that has given to me.
"Mike Joy has laid a strong foundation and a history of excellence which I plan to build upon. The team is built up of young women who are hardworking and passionate, and I am humbled to be given the opportunity to lead them both on and off the soccer field."
Fyffe returned to Tusculum in the summer of 2020 after spending the previous two seasons as assistant coach at the University of Louisiana Monroe under former Pioneer assistant Keyton Wheelock. While at ULM, Fyffe coached goalkeepers and was heavily involved in recruiting, video breakdown and technical field sessions for the Warhawks, a member of the Division I Sun Belt Conference.
During her first coaching stint at Tusculum from 2013 through 2017, Fyffe helped coach the Pioneers to the 2016 South Atlantic Conference regular-season championship and five SAC Championship tournament appearances, including two trips to the semifinals. She also coached 13 players who received postseason All-Conference honors, while also overseeing the junior varsity program. Two of her goalies, Marissa Williams and Miriah Martin, earned All-SAC honors during Fyffe's first tenure with the Pioneers.
"After meeting with Vanessa on several occasions, it became clear to me that she is ready to take the reins of our program," Jones said. "Vanessa has been both loyal and dedicated to Tusculum University for many years. She has the ability to build relationships with our players and she is committed to their success both in the classroom and on the field. For me, it is always a good feeling when you can have an alum leading your program. Vanessa has a vested interest and she will have the full support of the administration and our alumni base."
A native of Bellbrook, Ohio, she earned a bachelor of arts degree in sport management with a minor in coaching from Tusculum in 2010. In her playing career, she played 22 games and compiled a 9-6-1 record with a 1.18 goals against average. Her career goals against average ranks as the eighth-best in program history.
As a junior, Fyffe started 16 matches and finished with 61 saves and a 1.26 goals against average spanning 1,355 minutes of playing time. That year, Fyffe was in goal when the Pioneers upset seventh-ranked Columbus State by a 2-1 score in Greeneville to win the Southeast Region championship and advance to the Elite Eight. She was a member of three Tusculum teams that appeared in the NCAA Division II Tournament, including a Sweet 16 appearance in her senior season, and was a member of the SAC Commissioner Honor Roll and Tusculum Athletic Director's Honor Roll.
Fyffe returned to Tusculum in 2013 after three seasons as an assistant coach at Division III Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pa., where she worked with the Greyhound goalkeepers. She also assisted in practice planning, recruiting, fundraising and off-season workouts during her time at Moravian. At Moravian, the Greyhounds made three straight appearances in the Landmark Conference Tournament, twice in the league semifinals along with one berth in the championship match.
Fyffe has also gained valuable coaching experience through her work with the Joy of Soccer Camp held each summer at Tusculum, along with the Mommy and Me Soccer Program for youth in the Bethlehem area. Fyffe has also been involved with Play for the Cure to raise money for the Susan G. Komen Foundation and is active with the Greene County YMCA youth soccer program.
She received a United Soccer Coaches National Diploma in 2017, along with regional and state goaltending diplomas. Fyffe, who was a licensed FIFA referee for 10 years, earned her masters of business administration degree from Moravian in 2012.