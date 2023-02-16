Blayre Shultz scored 10 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter and the Tusculum Pioneers scored the game's final nine points in a 79-70 South Atlantic Conference women's basketball win over Carson-Newman on Wednesday at Pioneer Arena.
Tusculum improves to 19-6 overall and 10-5 in the SAC. The Pioneers are within a half game of Carson-Newman (15-9, 10-4) for first place in the Mountain Division standings.
Tusculum's victory, combined with Lincoln Memorial's 71-62 win at Limestone on Wednesday, leaves the Pioneers a game and a half ahead of third place LMU (9-7) in the Mountain Division standings and two games ahead fourth place Limestone (8-7) heading into the final 10 days of the regular season.
Tusculum and Limestone have three league games remaining while Lincoln Memorial has two, and all three teams along with Carson-Newman have clinched a berth in the upcoming SAC tournament as representatives from the Mountain Division.
Tusculum shot 12-for-14 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and 19-for-22 (86.4 percent) overall on Wednesday in a game that featured nine ties and 14 lead changes.
Shultz shot 7-for-17 from the field and hit four three-pointers while going 4-for-6 from the foul line. She also added five rebounds and five assists while playing all 40 minutes.
Jami Tham tied the SAC single-season record for double-doubles at 24 as she finished with 17 points and a game-high 19 rebounds, Mya Belton added 15 points and seven rebounds despite playing just 19 minutes due to foul trouble, and Alyssa Walker just missed her season high with 15 points and seven rebounds.
Tusculum hit 12 three-pointers and outrebounded the Eagles 43-39 to snap a four-game losing streak in the series and a three-game homecourt skid.
Tham was just 4-for-11 from the floor but was 9-for-10 at the foul line and pulled seven of her 19 rebounds on the offensive glass.
Belton and Walker each sank three three-pointers and McKenna Myers added a pair of 3s off the bench en route to a season-best eight points.
Harli Smith and South Greene High grad Braelyn Wykle shared the team high for Carson-Newman with 17 points apiece.
Wykle fouled out with 2:20 left and the score tied 70-70, and Carson-Newman went scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting the rest of the game.
The Eagles shot just 4-for-21 from three-point range and 36.8 percent overall (25-for-68) from the floor.
Tham's 24th double-double in 25 games tied her with Kayla Marosites of Carson-Newman (2019-20) for the SAC single-season record for double-doubles. Tham is now tied for 12th all-time in Division II for double-doubles in a season, four behind the record of 28 set by Katie Cezat of Hillsdale in 2008-09, and remains second among active Division II players in career double-doubles with 57.
Carson-Newman led 53-52 going into the fourth. The Eagles went ahead 58-52 on a three-point play from Keeleigh Rogers with 8:46 left, and held a 60-54 advantage after two free throws from Ruthie Mbugua with 7:56 remaining.
Tusculum pulled within 62-60 on consecutive three-pointers from Walker and Shultz, and took a 65-64 lead on a layup from Belton with 5:02 left.
The Pioneers built their lead to 67-64 on two free throws from Shultz with 4:02 left, but the Eagles came back to go up 68-67 on two free throws from Rogers with 3:15 left.
A long three-pointer by Shultz with 2:42 to go gave Tusculum a 70-68 lead and was the final field goal for either team in the game.
Smith sank a pair of foul shots with 2:42 remaining to get Carson-Newman even 70-70, but Wykle fouled out on a putback attempt by Tham with 2:20 remaining.
Tham hit two free throws for a 72-70 Tusculum lead, and Walker added two more with 1:05 left to put the Pioneers in front 74-70.
After a miss by Carson-Newman, Belton sank two free throws to stretch the lead to 76-70, and Shultz added one more free throw and Walker made two in the final 30 seconds for the 79-70 win.
Penland finished with 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting, while Rogers had seven points, eight rebounds and four steals.
With her 15 points, Belton passed Mia Long (1,077 points from 2017-20) for 17th place on the Tusculum career scoring list with 1,088 points.
Coach Meagan Price earned her 50th victory at Tusculum, making her the seventh to reach the milestone. Angelo Botta is the program career leader in coaching victories with 151.
Tusculum will conclude its regular-season home schedule against Newberry at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Pioneers will honor eight seniors on Senior Day prior to the contest.
Newberry fell to 8-17 overall, 4-11 in the SAC and 0-14 on the road with a 79-62 loss at Coker on Wednesday night.