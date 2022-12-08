Blayre Shultz led four players in double figures with 19 points as Tusculum University earned its sixth straight victory with a 75-59 win over UVA Wise in South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball on Wednesday evening at Pioneer Arena.
Jami Tham recorded her ninth double-double in as many games with 18 points and a game-high 16 rebounds, Mya Belton added 15 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots and Alyssa Walker contributed 13 points for the Pioneers (8-1, 2-0 SAC), who are receiving votes in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division II national poll and are ranked sixth in the D2SIDA Southeast Region poll this week.
Sophie Henry dished out a career-high 11 assists for the Pioneers, who used a 14-2 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to pull away from the Cavaliers (6-2, 1-1 SAC), who shot 37.5 percent from the field (21-for-56) and committed 22 turnovers which led to 24 points for the Pioneers.
Shultz shot 7-for-17 from the field, including a 3-pointer, and went 4-for-6 from the foul line in 39 minutes for the Pioneers. Tham, who leads Division II in double-doubles with nine, shot 7-for-15 from the floor and 3-for-5 from the stripe in 35 minutes. Belton tied her career highs with five 3-pointers and five blocked shots before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.
Walker, who entered the game ranked second in the SAC in 3-point shooting at 52 percent, went 3-for-5 from deep and 5-for-8 overall for the Pioneers, while adding three rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. Henry’s 11 assists are the most for a Pioneer in nearly five years, since Mia Long had 11 assists at Mars Hill on Jan. 3, 2018.
Josie Hester hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the Cavaliers, who received 18 points and eight assists from Caitlyn Ross and 10 points and five rebounds from Katlin Burger. UVA Wise was outscored 20-7 on fast-break points and 30-20 in the paint by the Pioneers, who snapped a three-game losing streak to the Cavaliers.
Seven straight points from the Pioneers, including a 3 from Belton and back-to-back layups by Henry and Tham, gave Tusculum its largest lead at 66-47 with 8:24 to play. UVA Wise got no closer than 15 after that.
Deidre Cheremond scored eight points and had three rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench for the Pioneers, who finished the game with a 37-35 advantage on the boards.
Leah Kestner led UVA Wise with six rebounds and three blocked shots in 29 minutes, while Kaitlin Bailey had five rebounds but shot 1-for-10 from the field and finished with three points in 35 minutes for the Cavaliers.
Tusculum, which entered the game ranked ninth in Division II with 9.9 3-pointers per game, was 12-for-27 from beyond the arc. The Pioneers, who lead the nation in assists with 21.1 per game, had 18 assists on 28 field goals against the Cavaliers but turned the ball over 19 times.
The Pioneers will visit Mars Hill for a SAC Mountain Division game at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Lions, who won just one game last season, are off to a 3-4 start which includes wins over Belmont Abbey (69-59) and North Greenville (62-57).