The Tusculum University men's and women's basketball teams will host its annual "Pioneer Madness" at 7 p.m. Monday at Pioneer Arena. Admission is free.
Tusculum fans are invited to attend and get an early look at the 2022-2023 Tusculum basketball teams. The evening will include team introductions, a 3-point contest and a dunk contest. Free pizza and fan prizes will be given away for Tusculum students.
Both teams will open their respective regular seasons on Friday, Nov. 11. The TU women will be at the South Atlantic Conference/Conference Carolinas Challenge in Salisbury, North Carolina, where they will open against Mount Olive.
The Tusculum men will host the SAC/Peach Belt Conference Challenge at Pioneer Arena Nov. 11-12. The Pioneers will host USC Aiken on Nov. 11 followed by Clayton State on Nov. 12.
The TU men will be at NCAA Division I Indiana State University on Nov. 1 for an exhibition game against the Sycamores. The Pioneers will also host Tennessee Wesleyan University at 11 a.m. Nov. 7 for an exhibition game at Pioneer Arena. Area school children have been invited to attend this special game.
BOWLING
Pioneers 16th
INDIANAPOLIS — The Tusculum University men’s bowling team finished in 16th place at the 2022 Columbia 300 Western Shootout which was held at the Western Bowl.
The Pioneers, who were in 20th place after Saturday’s action, improved four positions to finish 16th in the 30-team tournament field.
Tusculum totaled 8,264 pins over the two-day event, including 2,949 pins in Sunday’s 16-game Baker format.
Saint Xavier University claimed the team title as they totaled 9,234 total pins including 3,142 on Sunday.
TU travels to Marietta, Georgia, Nov. 5-6 for the Bowlero Southern Collegiate Classic.
MEN'S TENNIS
Tusculum 6
Milligan 1
Tusculum defeated Milligan University in non-conference action on Sunday at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The Pioneers (1-0), playing their first match of the fall season, swept doubles play and took five of the six singles matches from the Buffaloes (0-2). All five of Tusculum's singles victories came in straight sets.
In doubles, Robin Eldin and Kenta Kondou defeated Derian Janeke and Carter Rigsby 6-1 at flight one, Rhodri Atkinson and Will Gee teamed for a 6-0 win at flight two over Marcos Moreno and Gabrijel Kajic, and Nemanja Subanovic teamed with Lluis Tomas for a 6-2 victory over Juan Camilo Burgos and Justin Rigsby at flight three.
In singles play, Eldin beat Nathan Smiley 6-3, 6-0 at flight one and Subanovic defeated Ryan Thomas 6-1, 6-1 at flight four to give the Pioneers a 3-0 lead. Atkinson would deliver the clinching point as he beat Krishan Teneja 6-4, 6-3 at flight two. The Pioneers would also earn wins from Kondou at flight three, as he beat Moreno 6-3, 6-2, and from Gee at flight five by a 6-2, 6-3 score over Burgos.
The Pioneers will play in the Carson-Newman Invitational next weekend.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Tusculum 6
Milligan 1
MILLIGAN — Tusculum defeated Milligan University in non-conference action on Saturday.
Playing their first dual match of the fall, the Pioneers (1-0) won two of the three doubles contests and took five of the six singles matches against the Buffaloes (0-2).
In doubles, the Pioneers fell behind with a loss at flight three, but Valentina Loretz and Elodie Baechler teamed for a 6-1 win over Kylie Enarson and Macy Kennedy. Leonie Floeth and Ylva Frafjord Landa gave Tusculum the doubles point with a 6-4 victory at flight one over Kaitlin Barrett and Heather Graf.
In singles, Baechler was a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Graf and Loretz beat Sophie Dunman 6-1, 6-0 at flight two to give the Pioneers a 3-1 lead. Landa would earn the clinching point with a 6-1, 6-3 victory at flight three over Enarson, and Tusculum would capture the final two matches as Johanna Palacio won 6-3, 6-2 over Kennedy at flight five and Floeth outlasted Barrett 6-3, 4-6, (10-6) at flight one.
The Pioneers will travel to compete at the Carson-Newman Invitational next Saturday and Sunday, October 22-23 before closing their fall slate with a home match against North Greenville on Saturday, October 29.
MEN'S SOCCER
Tusculum 1
Newberry 1
Tusculum and Newberry College played to a draw in South Atlantic Conference action on Saturday at Pioneer Field.
The Pioneers (1-6-5, 1-4-4 SAC) outshot the Wolves (4-5-3, 2-3-3 SAC) by a 14-3 margin, but could not solve Newberry keeper Pablo Cubas with the exception of a goal from Luis De La Fuente in the 14th minute.
Tusculum nursed the lead into the second half, but Newberry got the equalizer with 13:26 remaining off the foot of Uriel Zarracan.
The draw extended the Pioneers' unbeaten streak to four matches (1-0-3) and was the fourth draw in the last six matches for Tusculum. The five ties for the Pioneers are one shy of the program single-season record of six draws set during the 2017 season.
Cubas finished with nine saves.
Tusculum went up 1-0 at 13:38 as Ignacio Alconchel made a short pass to De La Fuente, who shot past Cubas for his fifth goal of the season and his fourth in the last two games.
The Pioneers travel to Wingate at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Tusculum 1
Newberry 0
Taylor Youmans scored with 9:09 remaining to give Tusculum a South Atlantic Conference victory on Saturday at Pioneer Field.
The Pioneers honored seven senior members of the team prior to the game, but it was the freshman Youmans who delivered her sixth goal of the season on a brilliant strike as Tusculum (8-3-3, 3-3-3 SAC) extended its unbeaten streak to six matches (4-0-2) despite being outshot 15-8 by the Wolves (4-8-1, 3-5-0 SAC).
Youmans' goal was her third game-winner of the season and second in a 1-0 victory, having scored the lone goal against Alabama Huntsville on Sept. 14. Youmans has three goals and two assists during the Pioneers' six-match unbeaten streak, during which Tusculum has outscored opponents 15-4.
With just over nine minutes to play, Youmans came up with the ball and fought through the Newberry defense, unleashing a shot from 20 yards that curled to the far top corner off the hands of a leaping Newberry keeper Kalee Opalka and into the goal for a 1-0 Tusculum lead.
Both Opalka and Tusculum keeper Grayson Patterson each finished with four saves.
The Pioneers will play their final non-conference match of the season at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Asbury. The Pioneers are 5-0-0 in non-conference play this season.
VOLLEYBALL
Tusculum 3
Newberry 1
Tusculum defeated Newberry 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20 on Saturday at Pioneer Arena.
The Pioneers improve to 8-8, 8-5 SAC, while Newberry falls to 10-12, 5-8.
Tusculum's Samantha Bunch recorded her second double-double of the weekend, and her career, with 21 assists and a collegiate-best 14 digs. Emiah Burrowes landed 12 kills on a .323 clip, followed by 10 from Martina Foster. Carli Pigza (9), Camryn Hughes (7), Peyton Gash (5), Bailey Parker (2), Elise Carmichael (1), and Morgan Smith (1) added to the scoring with their kills. Of the 11 Pioneers to see action, eight recorded at least one kill. Alongside Bunch, Carmichael tallied 18 assists for Tusculum.
Carmichael headed up the service attack with a trio of aces. Foster, Hughes, Bunch and Amiranee Au contributed behind the line as well. Carly Sosnowski scooped a match-best 20 digs, while Hughes recorded a career-high eight digs. At the net, Foster was the lone Pioneer to be credited with multiple blocks (one solo, one assist).
Tusculum plays at Carson-Newman (18-3, 11-2 SAC) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.