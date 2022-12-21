Tusculum punter Andrew Cantrell has been named to the NCAA Division II Academic All-America football first team as selected by the College Sports Communicators.
Cantrell is the first three-time Academic All-American in program history after earning second team accolades the past two years.
Cantrell, a graduate student from Sparta, earned Academic All-District honors on four occasions, a first by a Pioneer. He graduated from Tusculum in May 2022 with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. He finished with a 3.7 GPA and is working on his MBA at Tusculum. He is a member of the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll, Athletic Director's Honor Roll, Dean's List and Charles Oliver Gray Honors List.
Cantrell earned All-SAC Mountain Division first team honors this season as he finished fifth in the league in punting averaging 41.0 yards (27th in NCAA II) on his 58 attempts. His 24 punts inside the 20 were second in the league and led the SAC with 20 fair catches. He only had four punts result in touchback and did not have a kick blocked this year.
He tallied 13 punts over 50 yards including a career-long 70-yarder at Mars Hill, the seventh-longest in school history. He had two games where he recorded five punts inside the 20 with those coming against Chowan and Mars Hill.
Cantrell finished his Tusculum career as the program's all-time leader in punt attempts (246), punting yards (9,587) and punts inside the 20 (82). His career average of 39.0 yards per punt is the seventh-best average by a Pioneer.
The Pioneers went 8-3 on the season and finished runner-up in the SAC Mountain Division.
Cantrell is the ninth TU student-athlete to become a three-time winner, joining an exclusive group which includes: David Cooper (men's cross country), Franziska Funke (women's tennis), Simon Holzapfel (men's cross country), Annie McCullough (women's tennis), Nicole McMillen (women's soccer, cross country/track& field), Carlie Thornber (women's soccer), Lukas Winkelmann (men's tennis) and Anna Alloway (softball).
Belton Named TSWA
Player Of The Week
Tusculum guard Mya Belton has been named the Tennessee Sportswriters Association Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Belton, a graduate student from Blythewood, S.C., recorded three double-doubles in leading Tusculum to a 3-0 record last week. She averaged 17.7 points and 11.7 rebounds per contest as the Pioneers extended their winning streak to 10 in a row.
Belton posted 18 points and 10 rebounds in TU's 92-33 rout of Brescia. She followed with 13 points, 12 boards and a season-high six blocked shots in a 63-39 league victory over Emory & Henry in a battle of Mountain Division foes. She closed the week with 22 points and 13 rebounds in a Southeast Region win over Southern Wesleyan. On the week, she averaged 2.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game as the Tusculum women improved to 12-1 overall and 4-0 in SAC play.
Belton is averaging 13.8 points (14th in SAC), 8.6 rebounds (3rd in SAC) and 2.2 blocked shots per game (2nd in SAC).
Pioneers Fifth In D2SIDA
Southeast Region Poll
The Tusculum University women’s basketball team remained fifth in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region Media Poll.
The Pioneers (12-1) stretched their winning streak to 10 consecutive games by going 3-0 last week with home wins over Brescia (92-33), Emory & Henry (63-39) and Southern Wesleyan (65-59). TU’s 12 wins are the second most in the region.
Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0) remains the lone undefeated team in the Southeast Region and holds on to first place in this week’s rankings with all five first-place votes. North Georgia (9-1) and Georgia Southwestern (9-1) each moved up one spot and are second and third, respectively in this week’s poll. Wingate (8-2) dropped two spots to fourth, while Tusculum comprises the top five.
Catawba (9-3) is sixth with Augusta (8-3) coming in a seventh and Belmont Abbey (6-3) in eighth. Carson-Newman (8-5) and Georgia College (8-3) are tied for ninth place.
The Pioneers’ 10-game winning streak is the first by a TU team in over a decade while its 12-1 record is the program’s best start to a season since the 2007-08 opened 12-1 and would eventually win Tusculum’s first South Atlantic Conference championship.
The Pioneers return to action on Dec. 31 when they host Milligan at Pioneer Arena.
Scott Named Nominee
For Cliff Harris Award
Tusculum linebacker Wesley Scott has been named a nominee for the 2022 Cliff Harris Award, which recognizes the top small college defensive player of the year. The award is presented by The Little Rock Touchdown Club.
Scott, a 6-0, 210-pound junior from Hobe Sound, Fla., earned All-South Atlantic Conference Mountain Division first team honors while leading the Pioneers with his 96 total tackles, including a team-best 15 behind the line of scrimmage. He also recorded a sack, two pass break ups, six quarterback hurries and forced a fumble. In TU's 35-9 win over Emory & Henry, he returned an interception for a 35-yard touchdown, earning him SAC Player of the Week recognition.
He averaged 8.7 tackles per game, which was third in the conference and 39th nationally. His 1.1 tackles for loss per game average is also 12th-best in the SAC. He recorded 10 or more tackles on three occasions in 2022 including 14 at Barton, 13 at Mars Hill and 10 more against Carson-Newman.
He anchored a Tusculum defense which led the South Atlantic Conference in defensive touchdowns (4 – 8th in NCAA II), passes intercepted (19 – 3rd in NCAA II), team passing efficiency defense (93.02 – 4th in NCAA II) and turnovers gained (25 – 16th in NCAA II). The TU defense was also nationally ranked in six other categories including: 15th in passing defense (159.6 ypg – 3rd in SAC), 18th in total defense (282.4 ypg – 3rd in SAC), 21st in first down defense (171 – 2nd in SAC), 23rd in scoring defense (17.9 ppg – 2nd in SAC), 26th in team tackles for loss (7.7 tpg – 2nd in SAC), 35th in third down defense (.328 – 3rd in SAC) and 47th in turnover margin (+0.36 – 2nd in SAC).