SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College shrugged off an early goal from Tusculum University and the 12th-ranked Indians went on to a 4-1 victory over the Pioneers in the quarterfinals of the South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer tournament on Saturday night.
The second-seeded Indians (15-2-2), who are the defending tournament champions, tied the match late in the first half and scored three goals in the final 27 minutes to advance to the semifinals against Wingate on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Catawba outshot Tusculum 27-7 in the match and had a 15-2 edge in corner kicks over the Pioneers, who had just two shots on goal as a team.
The seventh-seeded Pioneers (9-4-5) had been unbeaten in nine straight matches since a 4-0 loss to the Indians on Sept. 24.
Tusculum took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Taylor Youmans in the fifth minute. Catawba’s Sydney Jimmo tied the match with under four minutes left in the first half, and Kelly Havens delivered the tiebreaking goal with 26:20 to go before goals from Callie Hammond and Hannah Dunn iced the victory.
VOLLEYBALL Tusculum 3 UVA Wise 0
On senior day, Tusculum defeated UVA Wise 25-19, 25-10, 25-20 in a SAC match.
The Pioneers improve to 12-11 overall and 11-6 in the SAC, while the Cavaliers fall to 5-17, 1-15.
Tusculum’s Peyton Gash (11) and Emiah Burrowes (10) reached double figures in kills. Also collecting offensive points were Carli Pigza (6), Raven Chance (6), Martina Foster (5), and Isabella Biesterfeld (4). Samantha Bunch had a career-high and match-best 16 digs.
Tusculum ends the regular season at Limestone (10-9, 7-9) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
MEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 7 North Greenville 0
Tusculum wrapped up its fall schedule with a non-conference victory on Saturday at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The Pioneers (2-0) swept all singles and doubles competition from the Crusaders (0-2), winning in straight sets in all six singles contests.
In doubles, Frank Bonacia and Kenta Kondou teamed for a 6-2 win over Jude Wilkey and Kyle Praschan at flight two, and Nemanja Subanovic teamed with Marco Jalalian to beat Lucas Cardoso and Tuur Vos 6-3 at flight one to clinch the team point. At flight three, Nathan Matsuguma and Miles Ray defeated Joao Di Salvi and Anthony Cassini by a 6-3 score.
Tusculum closed the match with Subanovic beating Di Salvi 6-3, 6-0 at flight three, Jalalian beating Santiago Alvarez 6-1, 6-3 at flight five, and Bonacia earning the clinching point with a 6-1, 6-3 victory at flight one over Cardoso. Ray won 8-3 at flight six over Praschan, Kondou beat Vos 7-5, 6-0 at flight two and Matsuguma won 6-4, 6-1 over Wilkey at flight four.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 7 North Greenville 0
Tusculum earned a non-conference sweep on Saturday at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The Pioneers (2-0) did not lose a set in singles from the Crusaders (0-2) after winning all three doubles matches in their final competition of the fall season.
In doubles play, Paulina Loretz and Ylva Frafjord Landa defeated Larissa Berger and Mitzy Enderink 6-4 at flight one, Leonie Floeth and Tabitha Howe beat Hannah Hill and Martina Cairus 6-1 at flight two, and Valentina Loretz and Elodie Baechler earned a 6-0 victory at flight three over Ashlen Chapman and Riley Gunter.
In singles, Landa beat Megan Turner 6-0, 6-0 at flight five, Floeth downed Berger 6-2, 6-0 at flight one and Howe posted the clinching victory with a 7-6, 6-2 win over Hill at flight three. In other matches, Paulina Loretz defeated Enderink 6-0, 6-1 at flight two, Valentina Loretz won 6-2, 6-0 over Chapman at flight four, and Baechler picked up an 8-1 victory at flight six over Cairus.
WOMEN’S BOWLING Pioneers 14th
DYER, Ind. — The Tusculum University women’s bowling team finished 14th at the Valpo Classic.
The Pioneers went 0-3 in Sunday’s Championship Bracket matches including a pair of contests which went the distance in the Best-of-7 Baker format.
Tusculum opened the day with a 4-1 loss Belmont Abbey as the Crusaders jumped out to a 2-0 lead before TU bowled a 243 in the third game to cut the deficit in half. Belmont Abbey would win the final two games to capture the match.
The Pioneers would be matched up with Wright State in the second round as the match went to a seventh and deciding game with the Raiders winning the clincher by a narrow two-pin margin, 170-168.
In the position round match, the Pioneers won the first two games, but North Central answered with wins in the third and fourth games to tie the match. Tusculum won the fifth 199-153 to go up 3-2, but NCC won the final two games to take the match and 13th place.
Wisconsin-Whitewater won the tournament title by knocking off Maryville (Mo.) in the title match.
The Pioneers (5-18) will play in the Hornet Classic Nov. 18-20 in Montgomery, Alabama.