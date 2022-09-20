HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Celestin Blondel scored midway through the first half and the Coker University defense made the lead stand for a 1-0 victory over Tusculum University in South Atlantic Conference men’s soccer on Saturday afternoon.
The Cobras (2-1-4, 1-0-1 SAC) finished with a 10-4 advantage in shots over the Pioneers (0-4-1, 0-2-0 SAC) and held Tusculum to one shot on goal in the match, which was saved by Jasper Rump by the Cobras late in the first half.
At 22:48, Blondel gathered a loose ball off a free kick at the top of the box, moved around a defender and sent a shot from 20 yards that got past Tusculum keeper Bruno De Freitas.
De Freitas finished with four saves.
Tusculum travels to Mars Hill at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER COKER 1 TUSCULUM 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A goal in the eighth minute stood for Coker in the South Atlantic Conference match.
Liz Crowe scored at 7:59 for the Cobras (3-0-2, 2-0-0 SAC), who were outshot 9-5 by the Pioneers (4-2-0, 0-2-0 SAC) but continued their streak of not allowing a goal all season. Coker keeper Sarah Swaim needed to make just one save to record her fifth straight shutout to open the year.
Crowe’s goal came on a give-and-go in the box with Catrionna Manning and went high over Tusculum keeper Grayson Patterson.
The Pioneers travel to Mars Hill at 5 p.m. Wednesday.