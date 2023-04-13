Tia Daniel set the Tusculum University single-season record for points and freshman keeper Emily White made 16 saves in her first start as the Pioneers defeated UVA Wise 14-9 in South Atlantic Conference women’s lacrosse on Wednesday at Pioneer Field.
Daniel posted her third nine-point game in the last four contests with seven goals and two assists, and broke the program single-season record of 78 points set by Madison Malone in 2017.
Daniel has 54 goals and 26 assists for a SAC-leading 80 points for the Pioneers this season, and extended her streak of consecutive games with a goal to 38.
Lucy Brewer and Abby Lockwood each scored two goals for the Pioneers (6-8, 3-5 SAC), with a goal apiece from Emma Miller, Kamryn McNeil and Mackenzie Sherrod.
Tusculum was outshot 38-25 by UVA Wise but scored on 14 of its 20 shots on goal and erased a pair of multi-goal deficits.
With her seven goals, Daniel moved into second place on the Tusculum career goal list with 145, trailing only Juliette Cusano who scored 163 goals from 2017-21. Daniel is six points shy of becoming the second player in program history with 200 career points, joining only Malone who had 241 points from 2015-18.
White’s 16 saves are tied for the third-most in a single game in program history and matched her season total spanning 270 minutes entering the game. She made 11 of her 16 saves in the first half and kept the Cavaliers off the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.
UVA Wise falls to 9-6, 5-4.
Tusculum will celebrate Senior Day when the Pioneers host Newberry at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field.
MEN’S LACROSSE Lenoir-Rhyne 21 Tusculum 4
HICKORY, N.C. — Sixth-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne defeated Tusculum in South Atlantic Conference play on Saturday.
The Bears (10-2, 5-1 SAC) led 10-0 after one quarter and scored the game’s first 13 goals to win for the ninth time in 10 games. Lenoir-Rhyne outshot Tusculum 57-19 and won 24 of the game’s 28 faceoffs.
The Pioneers (4-9, 0-7 SAC) received goals from Tristan Kirkham, Will Cookman, Sean Dunn and Nate Raymond and two assists from Jordan Daniel, but dropped their eighth consecutive match.
The Pioneers will host Newberry at 5 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field.
TRACK & FIELD Men Top 10
CLEVELAND — The Tusculum University men’s and women’s track and field teams were in action on the final day of the Flames Invitational hosted by Lee University on Saturday.
The Pioneer men finished eighth out of 27 scoring teams with 34 points, while the Tusculum women were tied for 17th out of 28 teams with five points. Due to the cold temperatures and wet conditions on the track, the Pioneers opted not to compete in the final two events of the meet, the 100 meters and the 4x400 relay.
Tusculum will run in the Catamount Classic, hosted by Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina, on Friday and Saturday.
MEN’S RECAP
Tusculum’s 4x100 relay team of seniors Jordan Taylor, Jarvis Barber Jr. and Marquel Pittman and junior Tyrell Edwards finished first in 40.42 seconds, the second-best time in program history. The “B” relay of senior Devan Hart, freshman Isaiah Olson, freshman Daryl Smith Jr. and sophomore Stephen Brewer placed fourth in 42.97 seconds.
Junior Dorian Craven was sixth in the 400 meters at 50.17 seconds, which puts him in fourth place on the program performance list in the event. In the 110 hurdles, junior Jamal Cash was 10th at 15.67 seconds, the fifth-fastest time in school history.
In the shot put, freshman Adrian Gumm was seventh overall with a best mark of 13.80 meters (45 feet, 3 1/2 inches), with freshman Mikeal Pillar in 18th at 11.32 meters (37 feet, 1 3/4 inches) and freshman Gavin Rowell in 20th place at 11.16 meters (36 feet, 7 1/2 inches).
Lee won the team title with 102.5 points, placing ahead of runner-up Alabama Huntsville (80 points) and third-place Wingate (76.5 points).
WOMEN’S RECAP
Freshman Theresa Green-White was seventh in the 100 hurdles with a season-best time of 15.12 seconds, the fourth-best in program history in the event. Green-White also ran in the 4x100 relay with senior Aliyah Adderley, grad student Kylia Wright and freshman Kiera Taylor which took fifth place in 49.50 seconds.
Senior Destiny Lottie was Tusculum’s top finisher in the 400 meters, placing 23rd in 1:02.42, while junior Emily Coddington ran 2:28.94 in the 800 meters. Also in the 400 meters, sophomore Silvia Bah ran 1:03.06 to move into 10th place on the performance list, and freshman Inmaculada Delgado posted a time of 2:35.62 in the 800 meters to jump into ninth place on the school’s performance list.
Lee earned the team championship in its home meet with 142 points, trailed by Belmont (126 points) and Wingate (62 points).
MEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 7 Emory & Henry 0
Tusculum University wrapped up its home court schedule on Wednesday with a South Atlantic Conference win at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The Pioneers (14-5, 10-1 SAC) clinched no worse than a second-place finish in the SAC, and could earn a share of the conference championship if Wingate loses one of its final three matches.
Playing their third match in three days, the Pioneers lost just one set to the Wasps (5-13, 1-10 SAC), who are playing their first season in the SAC. Tusculum closed the season with an 8-2 record on its home court, including a 5-1 mark in conference play.
In doubles, Nemanja Subanovic and Marco Jalalian earned a 6-1 win over Juan Alvarez and Kartik Parhar at flight one, followed by a 6-2 win at flight two by Kenta Kondou and Nathan Matsuguma over Diego Alvarez and Tristan Hicks. At flight three, Rhodri Atkinson teamed with Will Gee for a 6-4 win over Branson Smith and Brandon McGuire.
Subanovic opened singles play for the Pioneers with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Branson Smith at flight one, followed by a 6-4, 6-1 victory by Gee over James Smith at flight five. Ivan Ivars clinched the win for the Pioneers as he rallied from a set down for a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win at flight three over Juan Alvarez.
In the remaining matches, Matsuguma beat Diego Alvarez 6-0, 6-2 at flight four, Jalalian earned a 6-3, 6-3 victory over McGuire at flight six, and Kondou downed Parhar 7-5, 6-4 at flight two.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 5 Emory & Henry 2
Tusculum moved a step closer to a South Atlantic Conference championship with the win over the Wasps on Wednesday at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
On Monday, the Pioneers (14-5, 10-1 SAC) defeated the highest-ranked opponent in program history with a 5-2 win over 10th-ranked Newberry College in a SAC match at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
Tusculum swept doubles from Emory & Henry (4-12, 0-11 SAC) and lost a total of four games in the first half of singles to clinch the victory. The Wasps, playing in its first season as a member of the SAC, lost its 12th consecutive match.
In doubles, the tandem of Tabitha Howe and Paulina Loretz beat Sabina Chernega and Natalie Bergmann 6-1 at flight one, while at flight two Elodie Baechler and Valentina Loretz picked up their ninth straight win by beating Emma Charlton and Katie Bradley 6-2. At flight three, Leonie Floeth and Ylva Frafjord Landa beat Nina Williams and Millie Turner by a 6-2 score to finish the doubles sweep.
In singles, Howe defeated Chernega 6-0, 6-1 at flight one, Valentina Loretz won 6-0, 6-1 over Williams at flight three and Johanna Palacio clinched the win with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Bradley at flight five.
In the second half of singles, the Pioneers’ lone senior took the court as Chelsea Daugherty squared off against Turner at flight six. Baechler earned an 8-1 win over Charlton at flight two, and Bergmann took the second singles point for the Wasps with an 8-6 victory over Landa at flight four.
BASEBALL Lee 11 Tusculum 1
CLEVELAND — Lee (21-17) completed a season sweep of Tusculum (23-18) on Tuesday with the Pioneers dropping their third straight game.
Tusculum’s Luis Reyes went 2-for-3, and Murphy Flood had a double. Zane Keener had a single to extend his on-base streak to 42 consecutive games.
Tusculum starting pitcher Billy Quinn (1-2) took the loss. In one inning, he gave up a hit, five runs, walked two and struck out one.
Tusculum shortstop Ben Scartz committed his first error thus far this year in 141 chances. He opened the season without an error in his first 140 chances, including a team-high 94 assists on 46 putouts.
Tusculum returns to South Atlantic Conference play this weekend at Catawba College. The three-game series starts with a single game at 6 p.m. Friday.
SOFTBALL Pioneers Swept
JEFFERSON CITY — Tusculum had a pair of games slip away on Tuesday, falling 7-3 in the first game and 13-12 in eight innings in the second game.
Tusculum (20-23) takes a break from SAC play with a trip to Belmont Abbey at 1 p.m. Saturday.
In the 7-3 loss to Carson-Newman in the first game, Tusculum’s Chloe Freischmidt belted the 20th home run of her career. Kallyn Newport had a double, Sammy Jimenez had a hit and an RBI, and Hayley Lazo had a hit.
Emily Sappington (8-11) took the loss. In five innings, she gave up nine hits, five runs, walked two and struck out four.
In the 13-12 loss in the second game, Tusculum had a seven-run lead evaporate as the Eagles capped the sweep with a walk-off in the eighth.
Tusculum drew a season-best nine walks, the highest total in over four years. Claire Smeltzer went 2-for-5 with a home run and tied a career-high with four RBI.
Tusculum’s Hannah Hughes was 2-for-5, and Lazo and Freischmidt each had a double and two RBI.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Mount Olive 3 Tusculum 1
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — Tusculum lost its regular season finale 21-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-12 on Saturday.
The Trojans improve to 10-16, while the Pioneers fall to 9-17.
Dane Loup was the lone Pioneer to reach double digits in kills with 10. Jabes de la Cruz (8), Jake Whyte (6), Jakob Svendsen (5), Colby Landry (4) and Tristan Blake (2) rounded out Tusculum’s scoring.
Tusculum plays in the Independent Volleyball Association (IVA) Tournament against Maryville (Mo.) at 1:30 p.m. at Queens University of Charlotte.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Win Challenge
SALISBURY, N.C. — Tusculum won its third straight SAC Beach Challenge on April 7. At the weather-shortened event, the Pioneers were awarded the title after making quick work of both Catawba and Carson-Newman, becoming the ipso facto champion.
The intent was for the top-two teams to play a championship match, but with puddles forming and temperatures dropping, the call was made to send Tusculum home the winner.
Tusculum (9-10) wraps up its season at the AVCA Small College Beach Championship Friday through Sunday in Tavares, Florida.
Tusculum 3
Catawba 0
The Pioneers opened the event by sweeping the hosting Catawba Indians.
At No. 5, Kyla Oppenhuis and Landry Tea blew past their opposites by scores of 21-10, 21-8.
Charlyn Miller and Katie McLamb nearly did the same at the fourth flight via a 21-12, 21-8 decision.
Kassidy Mercado and Morgan Pacione earned their first win as a pairing in their debut at No. 3, edging out the Catawba duo in three sets: 23-21, 16-21, 15-12.
Since the 3’s needed a third set, the Nos. 1-2 had begun their respective matches, winning the first set in each, before the match was clinched.
Tusculum 3
Carson-Newman 1
Emma Johnson and Hannah Marsh provided the decisive point at the top flight over the rival Eagles, tallying their ninth-straight win.
Once again, Oppenhuis and Tea earned the opening score behind a relatively easy outing (21-18, 21-10) to remain perfect as a pair in three tries.
Not to be outdone, McLamb and Miller have won 10 in a row after defeating C-N in straight sets: 21-18, 21-13.
Mercado and Pacione went for their second victory of the day at No. 3, but fell just short in another three-setter: 6-21, 21-14, 9-15.
Johnson and Marsh wrapped up the day with a 21-18, 21-16 showing.
Riley Rushing and Jordyn Anderson were in progress at No. 2 when the match was clinched.