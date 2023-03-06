Tusculum second baseman Darien Farley went 4-for-4 and drove in both runs in a 2-1 South Atlantic Conference baseball win on Sunday at Pioneer Park.
The Pioneers (13-4, 5-1 SAC) complete the three-game weekend sweep over the Cobras (9-11, 2-4 SAC), all one-run victories.
Tusculum starter Brady Salyards (4-0) pitched seven innings, allowed one run, four hits, four walks and posted four strikeouts in a 106-pitch outing.
Salyards had to work around four innings where the lead-off batter got aboard.
Tusculum cranked out 13 hits but stranded 10 base runners, including seven in scoring position.
Zane Keener went 2-for-4, including his sixth double, to extend his 13-game hitting streak. Tyler Ranel also had a pair of hits as he has reached base safely in his last 13 consecutive games. Shortstop Britten Robinson also was 2-for-4.
Tusculum third baseman Christian Ortega recorded his team-leading seventh double and drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 19 games dating back to last year.
Murphy Flood, the hero of Saturday’s sweep of the Cobras, led off the sixth inning with a double and scored the eventual game-winning run on Farley’s single to break a 1-1 tie.
Coker got on the board first when Kody Hanna led off the second inning with a hit, stole second and scored on Eli Hopkins’ RBI single.
Tusculum answered with a run in the bottom of the second. Ortega led off with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Farley’s single to right field.
With Tusculum leading 2-1 in the top of the ninth and Pioneer reliever Billy Quinn on the mound, Coker’s Jacob Yarberry led off with a single. Quinn got a strikeout, but Wilkerson followed with a single to right to put the tying and go-ahead runners aboard.
Jonathan Nelson, who earned the win in Saturday’s second game, took over and got Donavan Frayer to ground out to first base, moving the runners two second and third with two out.
Coker’s Cameron Ferrell then grounded sharply to Ortega at third. Ortega’s throw to first was high but first baseman Will Samuelson was able to apply the tag to Ferrell before he reached the bag to end the game.
Tusculum will host Cedarville at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Flood Walks Off Twice
Tusculum’s Murphy Flood accounted for a pair of walk-off singles as the Pioneers swept Coker 4-3 and 6-5 on Saturday at Pioneer Arena.
Tusculum scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth for the 4-3 victory in the series opener. The Pioneers trailed by three runs going into their final at bat in the second game, scoring four times in the bottom of the seventh in the 6-5.
Flood finished the day going 5-for-7 with five RBI. Both of his walk-off hits came with the Pioneers down to their final out.
Trailing 3-2 heading to their final at bat in the first game, the Pioneers posted three hits in the bottom of the ninth inning. Flood lifted a deep fly ball to the wall in right field to drive in Keener with the winning run.
Flood went 3-for-3 with three RBI as the Pioneers finished with 11 hits.
Chuckey-Doak grad Jacob Willett (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief for the win. He gave up two hits, a run, walked none and struck out one.
Tusculum starter Luke Absher tossed 7 1/3 innings, gave up six hits, two runs, walked none and struck out six.
In the second game, Tusculum overcame a pair of three-run deficits, including a 5-2 hole in the seventh, as the Pioneers got two-run singles from Keener and Flood for the 6-5 win.
Tusculum reliever Jonathan Nelson (2-0) got one out in the seventh for the win.
Tusculum starter Seth Willis pitched 4 1/3 innings, gave up four hits (three runs), walked five and struck out five.
Drew Sliwinski followed with 2 1/3 innings. He gave up three hits, a run, walked one and struck out two.
SOFTBALL Pioneers Swept
HICKORY, N.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne cranked out 21 hits, including five home runs, en route to 10-2 and 5-5 wins over Tusculum in a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader on Saturday.
Tusculum, now 11-12 overall and 0-4 in the SAC, will host Lincoln Memorial at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Lenoir-Rhyne improves to 17-3, 2-2.
In the first game, Tusculum’s Claire Smeltzer was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI.
Tusculum starter Ireland Cavanaugh (4-5) took the loss in the circle. She pitched 3 2/3 innings, gave up six hits, four runs, walked none and struck out one. Three of her six hits allowed were home runs.
In the second game, Tusculum got doubles from Sammy Jimenez and Hayley Lazo, and a home run and two RBI from Maddie McBride.
Emily Sappington (5-6) went the distance in the circle and took the loss. She gave up eight hits, six runs (three earned), walked three and struck out four. Two of her six hits allowed were home runs.
WOM
EN’S LACROSSE Wingate 21 Tusculum 5
WINGATE, N.C. — A ten-goal outburst in the opening quarter propelled 12th-ranked Wingate University to the South Atlantic Conference win on Saturday.
Wingate improves to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the SAC) while the Pioneers fall to 2-3, 0-1.
Tia Daniel and Lucy Brewer had two goals and an assist apiece for the Pioneers, who also received a goal from Kamryn McNeil. Wingate outshot Tusculum 34-13 and had a 22-7 advantage in draw controls in the match.
Tusculum will travel to Coker at 1 p.m. Sunday.
MEN’S LACROSSE Ala. Huntsville 15 Tusculum 7
Alabama Huntsville received goals from 10 players on Friday at Pioneer Field.
The Chargers (4-2) outshot Tusculum 48-24 and forced the Pioneers into 12 failed clears in 26 attempts.
Tristan Kirkham led the Pioneers (4-2) with three goals and two assists, while Nate Raymond and Wesley Phillips scored twice apiece. Tusculum was even on faceoffs with UAH at 13 apiece, but the Chargers controlled ground balls by a 42-27 margin.
Tusculum plays at Lander on Tuesday.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Win
BATON ROUGE, La. — Tusculum finished up the Tiger Beach Challenge on Sunday, winning the opener 3-2 against Central Arkansas before falling by the same score to Alabama Birmingham.
Tusculum (3-5) continues its lengthy road slate to start the season. The Pioneers have nearly two weeks off before a trip to Coastal Carolina. The March 18 double feature is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
The 4’s (Katie McLamb and Charlyn Miller) and 5’s (Landry Tea and Riley Rushing) had a perfect day in the sand, going 2-0.