Kobe Funderburk recorded a career-high 21 points to lead five Tusculum players in double figures in an 85-78 South Atlantic Conference win over the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears on Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Arena.
Tusculum (11-10) connected on a season-high 16 3-pointers while snapping a three-game losing streak. With the victory, the Pioneers moved back into sole possession of second place in the SAC Mountain Division standings.
LR’s TJ Nesmith led all scorers with a season-high 31 points, one-point shy of his career-high 32 posted last year against Catawba. On Saturday, he went 14-of-22 from the floor including 9-of-11 in the final period as he scored 21 second half points.
Funderburk went 7-of-11 from the field including 5-of-9 from 3-point territory.
Tusculum’s Connor Jordan went 4-of-5 from downtown and finished with 19 points, while James West IV accounted for a dozen points and five assists. Justin Mitchell added 11 points and a career-best six assists. Inady Legiste tallied 10 points and 11 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season. Legiste also matched a career-high with four blocked shots.
Tusculum led 36-34 at halftime. Over the first 3:43 of the second half, the Pioneers went on a 14-5 run to lead 50-39 and led the rest of the way. Funderburk had seven points in the spurt.
Lenoir-Rhyne cut the deficit to 71-69 with 3:05 on the clock after a Nesmith three-point play.
Legiste connected with a 3-pointer and Nesmith slammed home a thunderous dunk on an alley-oop pass from Damion Medwinter to make it 74-71 score with 2:29 left.
Tusculum made its final four shots from the floor down the stretch, including two 3-pointers by West and another triple by Legiste as the Pioneers led 82-73 with a minute left.
The Pioneers missed three of their next four free throws to leave the door open. Hamilton hit a long 3-pointer and Jalen Johnson went coast-to-coast on a layup to trim the deficit to 83-78 with 14.9 seconds remaining. But two free throws by Jordan sealed the victory.
Tusculum shot 51.7 percent, including 18-of-30 in the second half (60%). The Pioneers connected on eight 3-pointers in each half and ended the game 16-of-33 (48.5 percent) from the beyond the arc.
Tusculum committed a season-low five turnovers. The last time the Pioneers had just five turnovers was Jan. 22, 2014, against Carson-Newman.
LR outscored Tusculum 36-14, while the Pioneer bench outscored the visitors 23-15.
Tusculum will host Carson-Newman at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Arena. The Pioneers defeated the Eagles 72-59 last month in Jefferson City.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL LENOIR-RHYNE 73 TUSCULUM 66
Lenoir-Rhyne University shot 59.6 percent from the field and built a 20-point first-quarter lead before holding off a Tusculum rally in the fourth quarter for a SAC win on Saturday at Pioneer Arena.
Blaikley Crooks scored a game-high 22 points and Emily Harman added 19 for the Bears (19-5, 9-5 SAC), who snapped a three-game losing streak by reaching the 70-point mark in a game for the first time since Jan. 1.
The Bears were just 3-for-8 from 3-point range, but outscored Tusculum 32-22 in the paint in snapping a 10-game losing streak to the Pioneers. Lenoir-Rhyne’s last victory over Tusculum came on Feb. 4, 2017, by a 57-53 score at Pioneer Arena.
Blayre Shultz led the Pioneers (18-6, 9-5 SAC) with 18 points and Mya Belton added 16 points and five steals, while Jami Tham tacked on her 23rd double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Tusculum was just 2-for-12 in the field in the first quarter and trailed by nine points or more from the opening four minutes until 5 1/2 minutes remained in the game. The loss is the third in a row at home for the Pioneers after opening the season with nine consecutive home victories.
Shultz scored in double figures for the ninth straight game and the 13th time in the last 14 games by going 6-for-12 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, and 4-for-5 from the foul line while coming up with five steals. Belton hit three 3-pointers and blocked two shots to move within two of the program career record of 141 set by Stephany Neptune from 2005-09.
Tham, who saw her streak of consecutive double-doubles end on Wednesday at UVA Wise, needed a rebound and a free throw in the final 10 seconds to claim her 23rd double-double of the year and break the program single-season record of 22 set by Susan Starnes during the 1995-96 season.
Despite the loss, Tusculum remains in second place in the SAC Mountain Division standings, one game ahead of third-place Limestone (8-6) with four games left in the regular season. The Pioneers, who have already clinched a berth in the upcoming SAC tournament, are 1 1/2 games ahead of fourth-place Lincoln Memorial (8-7).
Tusculum opened the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run, with a 3-pointer from Belton bringing Tusculum within 63-55 with 5:35 to play. Shultz canned a 3 with 2:42 left to trim the Bears’ lead to 67-62, and an exchange of free throws from Harman and Tham left the Bears with a five-point lead with 1:55 to go.
Brandi Hudson stretched the Lenoir-Rhyne lead to 70-63 with 1:31 remaining, and a putback from Deidre Cheremond made it 70-65 Bears with 1:12 left. Two free throws from Harman and one from Megan Landsiedel in the final 45 seconds would keep the Bears with a three-possession lead.
Cheremond finished with eight points, six rebounds and four steals in 28 minutes off the bench for the Pioneers, while McKenna Myers had five points, three rebounds and a team-high five assists in 21 minutes in a reserve role.
Tusculum will host Carson-Newman in a Mountain Division showdown on at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Arena. The Eagles (15-8, 10-3 SAC) moved two games ahead of the Pioneers in the division standings with an 81-75 victory over Anderson on Saturday.
Carson-Newman beat Tusculum 83-81 in double overtime in the first meeting between the teams on Jan. 11 in Jefferson City.
BASEBALL TUSCULUM 6 SHORTER 5
Wes Reynolds belted a three-run homer and Brady Salyards pitched five strong innings to lead Tusculum to a non-conference win at Pioneer Park.
After starting the season 0-2, the Pioneers (4-2) posted a 4-0 record this past week, including a three-game sweep of the Hawks (3-4).
Salyards (1-0) scattered two runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts to record his first win of the season.
With Tusculum holding on to a 6-5 lead in the eighth inning with two runners aboard, Pioneer graduate student Jacob Willett came on in relief and picked off of the runner at second base to preserve the one-run lead.
Willett also retired the ninth inning in order to secure the save.
Tusculum never trailed. With Tyler Ranel and Christian Ortega aboard with walks in the first inning, Reynolds crushed his fourth home run in as many games as the Pioneers took a 3-0 lead.
Tusculum hosts Davis & Elkins for a three-game series starting with a doubleheader at noon Saturday followed by a single game at 2 p.m. Sunday.
SOFTBALL
Pioneers Go 2-2Tusculum wrapped up its round robin with a 10-2 loss to Hillsdale and a 1-0 win over Lees-McRae on Saturday at Red Edmonds Field.
On Friday, the Pioneers (5-4) defeated Hillsdale 2-1 in eight innings and lost 6-1 to Lees-McRae.
In the 10-2 loss to Hillsdale on Saturday, Tusculum mustered just four hits, but all four were doubles – Chloe Freischmidt had two, and Claire Smeltzer and Riley Hope each had one.
In the 1-0 win over Lees-McRae on Saturday, Tusculum’s Ireland Cavanaugh tossed a three-hitter with a walk and five strikeouts.
Madison Watts went 2-for-3 for Tusculum. Chloe Freischmidt was 1-for-3 and drove in the game’s only run, while Kallyn Newport had a double.
Tusculum will play a doubleheader at North Greeneville at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
MEN’S TENNIS YOUNG HARRIS 4 TUSCULUM 3
HARROGATE — Tusculum dropped a non-conference match against Young Harris on Saturday at Lincoln Memorial University.
The Pioneers (3-2) dropped the doubles point and could not rally in singles play against the Mountain Lions (4-1), who won three of the first four singles matches to clinch the victory.
In doubles, Nathan Matsuguma and Kenta Kondou teamed up for a 6-2 win at flight three over Gavin Thomas and Mason Harmon, but Young Harris won the other two matches to earn the doubles point.
In singles, the Pioneers fell behind 2-0 before Rhodri Atkinson defeated Rodrigo Mendoza 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 at flight one. Young Harris would win the next two matches to lock up the win, with Tusculum pulling close at the end as Kondou defeated Janis Auslands 6-2, 6-4 at flight four and Marco Jalalian defeated Eric DelValle 7-6, 6-4 at flight six.
The Pioneers will open their South Atlantic Conference schedule at Mars Hill at 1 p.m. Thursday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS TUSCULUM 7 YOUNG HARRIS 0
HARROGATE — Tusculum University used a clean sweep of singles to defeat Young Harris College on Saturday at Lincoln Memorial University.
The Pioneers (3-2) swept doubles from the Mountain Lions (1-4) then won all six singles matches in straight sets for their first victory of the spring season.
In doubles, Tabitha Howe and Elodie Baechler defeated Meghna Mallath and Simone Mercier 6-3 at flight one, Leonie Floeth and Ylva Frafjord Landa beat Joselyne Chapui and Louise Ratiu 6-4 at flight two, and Paulina Loretz and Valentina Loretz earned a 7-5 win at flight three over Emily Bush and Catarina Marcko Ferreira.
Tusculum clinched the match in the first round of singles, with Paulina Loretz defeating Mallath 6-2, 6-2 at flight three and Floeth beating Mercier 6-0, 6-3 for a 3-0 Pioneer lead. Baechler would deliver the clinch as she won 7-6, 6-3 over Bush at flight five. In the remainder of singles, Howe defeated Chapui 6-3, 6-2 at flight two, Landa beat Ratiu 6-1, 6-2 at flight four and Johanna Palacio earned a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ferreira at flight six.
The Pioneers will open their South Atlantic Conference schedule at Mars Hill at 1 p.m. Thursday.
MEN’S LACROSSE TUSCULUM 18 CHOWAN 17
MURFREESBORO, N.C. — Tusculum’s Jordan Daniel recorded career highs of six goals and five assists in a non-conference win on Saturday.
Daniel’s 11 points are the second-most in a game in program history, behind teammate Nate Raymond who had 14 points at Emmanuel on Feb. 19, 2022. The six goals and five assists from Daniel are each tied for the third-most in a game in program history. Daniel contributed to all seven goals for the Pioneers in the second half, scoring four goals and assisting on three others.
Tusculum (2-0) will host Emmanuel at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE TUSCULUM 15 CHARLESTON 7
Tusculum’s Lucy Brewer matched her career high with five goals and Tia Daniel added four goals and three assists in a non-conference win on Saturday at Pioneer Field.
Kamryn McNeil added three goals for the Pioneers (1-1), who never trailed.
Tusculum will play at Alabama Huntsville at 3 p.m. Saturday.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Swept
The Limestone Saints defeated Tusculum 25-20, 25-23, 26-24 in an Independent Volleyball Association match on Friday night.
Limestone improved to 6-3 overall and 1-0 in IVA play, while Tusculum fell to 3-9, 1-2.
Colby Landry led Tusculum with 12 kills, followed by 11 each from Shaphar Grant and Deklan Wingo.
Tusculum will host Lincoln Memorial at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pioneer Arena.