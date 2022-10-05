ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University freshman forward Sydney Grant has been recognized as the South Atlantic Conference Women's Soccer Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 2, the SAC office announced Tuesday.
Grant scored three goals in two matches to lead the Pioneers to wins over Lincoln Memorial (2-1) on Wednesday and Salem (5-0) on Saturday. The Schaumburg, Illinois native scored in the 22nd minute in the victory at Lincoln Memorial, and picked up goals in the sixth and 66th minutes in the win against Salem.
Grant is tied for second on the team in goals with four and is third with 11 points for the Pioneers (6-3-1 overall, 1-3-1 SAC). She has registered a point in five of the Pioneers' 10 matches and leads the squad with 12 shots on goal.
Tusculum will host Anderson in a SAC match at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Field.
CROSS COUNTRY
Coddington Honored
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University junior Emily Coddington has been honored as the South Atlantic Conference Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week for the week ending Oct. 2, the SAC office announced Tuesday.
Coddington finished first at the Eli Cramer Invitational at Milligan University on Friday, covering the three-mile course in 18:30.6 to finish 30 seconds ahead of the runner-up. Her victory came on the heels of a second-place finish in her previous meet at Walters State on Sept. 10, and helped the Pioneers to a second-place result in the meet.
The Acosta, Pennsylvania native has three top-five finishes in nine career races heading into this Friday's Royals Challenge, hosted by Queens University at McAlpine Creek Park.
MEN'S GOLF
Pioneers 4th
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Tusculum University men’s golf team finished fourth at the Richard Rendleman Invitational held at the par-71, 6,757-yard Country Club of Salisbury.
The Pioneers had a 36-hole total of 606 including Tuesday’s final round 302. TU finished seven shots behind tournament winner and host Catawba who fired a 593. The Catawba Indians won the team title by five strokes over runner-up Fayetteville State.
Belmont Abbey B was third with 599, followed by Tusculum, North Greenville (610), Livingstone (612), Mars Hill (635), UVA Wise (646) and Belmont Abbey (647).
Catawba’s Riley Smith led wire-to-wire as he carded and even par 70-72=142 to win by two shots over runner up Brendan Kelly of Belmont Abbey (72-72=144).
Tusculum’s Thomas Kollberg finished in a five-way tie for fifth place with 71-78=149. Nicholas Taggart was one shot off the top-five as he carded 76-74=150 to move three spots up the leaderboard.
Riley Brown climbed eight positions to 18th place following 79-75=154. Liam Hermansson advanced five spots to 21st with 79-76=155, while Blake Williams also finished 21st with 78-77=155.
The Pioneers will compete at the Walters State Fall Classic Oct. 10-11 in Morristown.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Panno 6th
SALISBURY, N.C. — Tusculum University’s Nilubol Panno tied for sixth place at the Patsy Rendleman Invitational, which was held this week at the Country Club of Salisbury.
Panno tallied her second top-10 finish of the season as she shot 78-77=155 and finished six strokes behind tournament medalist Beatriz Espelosin of Lenoir-Rhyne (73-76=149).
Tusculum finished 10th in the team competition with a two-day total of 664.
Lenoir-Rhyne held off a furious charge by UNC Pembroke as the Bears shot 620 to win by two strokes over UNCP (622). Belmont Abbey was third with 632, while Coker and Mount Oliver tied for fourth place with 634. Host Catawba was sixth with 639, followed by North Greenville (642), Belmont Abbey B (656), King (658), Tusculum and Pfeiffer (728).
For Panno, it was her 10th career top-10 performance and 11th in the top-20.
Tusculum’s Reagan Padilla shot 77-84=161 to tie for 22nd place. Emilie Bergh-Jacobsen finished 44th with 87-84=171, while Adrienne O’Brien (89-88=177) and Lindsay Self (89-80=179) placed 49th and 51st, respectively.
The Pioneers travel to Georgia for the Jekyll Island Intercollegiate Oct. 17-18.
FOOTBALL
Cancer Awareness
Tusculum University has designated this Saturday's home football game with Carson-Newman Unviersity as "Breast Cancer Awareness" Day. The game kicks off at 1:30 p.m. from the Niswonger Sports Complex and Pioneer Field.
The Pioneers encourage fans of Tusculum and Carson-Newman to wear pink to Saturday's game in recognition of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
There will be a Breast Cancer survivor recognition during the game along with other activities remembering those who have passed away fighting this disease.
For more information about how you can help, visit the National Breast Cancer Foundation web site at: www.nationalbreastcancer.org.
VOLLEYBALL
Mars Hill 3
Tusculum 2
MARS HILL, N.C. — Mars Hill defeated Tusculum 25-22, 19-25, 26-24, 18-25, 15-12 on Tuesday, sweeping the regular season series.
Tusculum drops to 6-7 overall and 6-4 in the South Atlantic Conference, while Mars Hill improves to 13-2, 8-2.
Emiah Burrowes upped her career-high to 26 kills, her third 20-kill match of the season, tying her for eighth-most in a Tusculum five-set match. Her 65 attempts put her in the top-10. Peyton Gash (11), Martina Foster (11), and Carli Pigza (10) all joined her with double-digit kills. Elise Carmichael and Madison Adkins were the primary TU setters in the contest, racking up 28 and 17 assists, respectively. Carmichael landed a match-best two aces, with Burrowes and Adkins rounding out the service scoring.
Carly Sosnowski recorded 37 digs. Carmichael (14), Adkins (13), and Amiranee Au (10) also reached the 10-dig plateau. The latter two’s totals are new career-bests. Raven Chance is credited with a collegiate-best eight total blocks (two solo, six assists). Gash registered four block assists as Foster and Adkins finished with three apiece.
In the Tusculum record book, Carmichael is now fourth all-time in career service aces (130) and seventh in career assists (1,604). Sosnowski is four digs from fifth place with 1,319.
Tusculum will host the Catawba Indians (3-11, 1-6 SAC) at noon Saturday.