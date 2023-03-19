Freshman Sammy Jimenez homered in both games and senior Emily Sappington became the first pitcher in program history to record a 400th career strikeout as the Tusculum Pioneers swept Coker 5-0 and 3-2 in a South Atlantic Conference softball doubleheader on Saturday.
Tusculum (15-16, 4-8 SAC) will host Young Harris at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
In the 5-0 win over Coker, Sappington (7-8) went the distance on the mound. In her seven innings, she gave up seven hits, walked four and struck out 10.
Jimenez was 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBI. Kallyn Newport was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Hannah Hughes was 2-for-3.
In the 3-2 win in the second game, Ireland Cavanaugh (6-6) pitched four innings of relief for the win. She gave up three hits, a run, walked one and struck out one.
Tusculum starter Keylon Reynolds worked three innings, gave up two hits, an unearned run, walked four and struck out three.
Jimenez belted a solo homer, Claire Smeltzer and Sappington each went 2-for-3, Madison Watts was 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, and Katelynn Hodges drove in Tusculum’s other run.
BASEBALL Pioneers Drop Two Of Three
MARS HILL, N.C. — The Tusculum Pioneers split a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader with Mars Hill, winning 8-7 and losing 10-9, on Saturday before dropping the series finale 7-6 on Sunday.
In the 8-7 win in the first game on Saturday, Zane Keener went 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI. Ben Scartz was 4-for-6 with two RBI, Dylan Symonds was 2-for-4 with three RBI, Tyler Ranel was 2-for-5 with a triple and Wes Reynolds had a double.
Chuckey-Doak High grad Jacob Willett pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win. He gave up a hit and struck out one.
In the 10-9 loss in the second game on Saturday, Keener went 3-for-5 while Will Samuelson homered and drove in three for the Pioneers. Blaze McCauley was 2-for-4 with a double.
Willett took the loss. In 2 1/3 innings of relief, he gave up two hits, a run, walked three and struck out two.
In the 7-6 loss on Sunday, Christian Ortega went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Tusculum. Darien Farley was 2-for-4 with three RBI.
Willett (2-3) took the loss. In 1 1/3 innings, he gave up no hits, a run, walked three and struck out one.
Tusculum, now 18-9 overall and 8-4 in the SAC, will host West Georgia at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Coker improves to 7-22, 4-8.
TRACK & FIELD Pioneers Open Season
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Tusculum University men’s and women’s track and field teams opened their outdoor schedule Saturday at the Trojan Opener, hosted by Anderson University.
Tusculum’s men finished third out of 16 scoring teams at the meet with 76 points, while the Pioneer women had 33 points and were 10th out of the 14 teams to earn points at the meet.
The Pioneers will return to competition on Friday-Saturday, March 24-25 at the Montreat Invitational in Black Mountain, North Carolina.
MEN’S RECAP
Tusculum had one victory, five second-place finishes and a pair of third-place finishes on Saturday, led by junior Jamal Cash who won the 400 hurdles with a time of 57.34 seconds. Cash also finished second in the 110 hurdles in 15.70 seconds, which is tied for the fourth-fastest in program history.
Tusculum’s 4x100-meter relay of senior Jordan Taylor, senior Jarvis Barber Jr., senior Marquel Pittman and junior Tyrell Edwards finished second and earned an NCAA Division II qualifying time of 40.76 seconds, which is the sixth-best in program history in the event.
Edwards moved into fourth place on the program performance list in the 100 meters with a time of 10.55 seconds that was good for second in the field, while Taylor placed third in 10.58 seconds and is now sixth in program history in the event. Freshman Isaiah Olson was sixth in 10.70 seconds and is ninth on the Pioneer performance list.
In the 200 meters, Edwards took third in 21.53 seconds and is third on the Tusculum performance list, while Zackary Nelson took ninth in 22.03 seconds, Olson placed 10th in 22.12 seconds and Dorian Craven finished 11th in 22.19 seconds.
Barber took sixth place in the 400 meters and climbed to fourth on the Pioneer performance list with a time of 50.60 seconds, while Antonio Aparicio took ninth place in the 1500 meters at 4:13.79.
The 4x400 relay of Craven, Barber, Taylor and freshman Daryl Smith Jr. was clocked in 3:19.59 for the third-best time in school history and finished in second place. In the 4x100, the B relay of sophomore Stephen Brewer, Olson, Smith and Nelson was timed in 42.11 seconds and finished in fifth.
The lone school record for the Pioneers was set in the shot put, with freshman Adrian Gumm taking second place with a throw of 14.39 meters (47 feet, 2 1/2 inches) to break the old record of 44 feet, 11 1/2 inches set by Christian Sisto at Lenoir-Rhyne on April 6, 2019. Freshman Mikeal Pillar was eighth with a throw of 13.06 meters (42 feet, 10 1/4 inches).
In the discus, freshman Gavin Rowell was ninth at 38.85 meters (127 feet, 5 inches) and in the hammer throw Gumm placed 10th at 37.20 meters (122 feet) and Pillar 13th at 35.76 meters (117 feet, 4 inches).
WOMEN’S RECAP
Freshman Kiera Taylor took second in the 100 meters at 12.27 seconds and third in the 200 meters at 25.02 seconds. Her 100 time was sixth-best in program history and her 200 time was fifth-fastest, with both times putting her into second place on the program performance list.
Sophomore Silvia Bah ran 12.72 seconds in the 100 meters and senior Aliyah Adderley was fifth in the 200 meters at 25.48 seconds, which is the 10th-fastest time in program history. Adderley, who is now fourth on the program performance list in the 200 meters, moved into ninth on the 400 list with a time of 1:01.45.
Junior Emily Coddington finished third in the 1500 meters at 4:52.52 which is ninth-fastest in program history, and freshman Inmaculada Delgado was 13th in a time of 5:16.56 which puts her seventh on the program performance list.
Sophomore Amber Hogan just missed her program history in the hammer throw, placing fourth overall at 40.85 meters (134 feet) that was four inches off her school record of 40.94 meters (134 feet, 4 inches) set at Montreat last March. Hogan took eighth in the shot put at 10.11 meters (33 feet, 2 inches).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE Missouri Western 18 Tusculum 7
An eight-goal surge in the first quarter by Missouri Western State University propelled the Griffons to the non-conference win on Sunday at Pioneer Field.
Sam Pruitt scored four goals and had four assists and Madison Brady added four goals for the Griffons (4-3), who outshot Tusculum 29-14 and forced the Pioneers into 12 turnovers on clear attempts.
Tia Daniel led the Pioneers (3-5) with three goals and three assists, with two goals from Lucy Brewer and a goal apiece from Abby Lockwood and Mackenzie Sherrod.
Tusculum travels to Limestone at noon Saturday.
WOMEN’S BOWLING Pioneers 25th
SMYRNA — The Tusculum University women’s bowling team went a perfect 3-0 in Sunday’s bracket matches to finish 25th at the Columbia 300 Music City Classic. The three-day, 30-team tournament was held at Smyrna Lanes and hosted by Vanderbilt University.
The Pioneers went 6-7 on the weekend including 5-3 over the final two days of the event.
Tusculum won its first Best-of-7 Baker match against Aurora 4-1. After splitting the first two Baker games, the Pioneers won three in a row, including 189-161 in the fifth to advance to face Long Island.
TU won the first two games before LIU capturing the third. The Pioneers won the fourth game 221-183, before LIU won the next two to force a seventh game. Tusculum would prevail 206-168 to move onto the 25th place game against Wagner.
The Pioneers won the first two games including a narrow 172-169 decision in the second. Wagner won the third game by the exact same score, 172-169 to trim the deficit to 2-1. TU won the fourth 188-164 before the teams tied in the fifth at 180-180. Tusculum would clinch perfect Sunday with a 195-157 score in the sixth and claim the 4.5-1.5 victory.
Sam Houston State claimed the team title as they defeated top-ranked McKendree 4-0 in the final to avenge a 4-0 loss to the Bearcats earlier on Sunday.
Tusculum (29-51) will bowl in the Conference Carolinas-Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championship Friday through Sunday in Gastonia, North Carolina.
MEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 7 Coker 0
Tusculum didn’t drop a set en route to the South Atlantic Conference win on Saturday at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The 43rd-ranked Pioneers (7-4, 3-0 SAC) swept doubles from the Cobras (1-8, 0-4 SAC) and followed up with a sweep of singles for their fourth win in the last five matches.
In doubles, Kenta Kondou and Nathan Matsuguma defeated Torben Brinkmann and Bernardo Peralta 6-0 at flight three, and Rhodri Atkinson teamed with Will Gee for a 7-5 victory at flight two over Andy Huynh and Tom Lamers to clinch the doubles point. At flight one, Nemanja Subanovic and Marco Jalalian needed a tiebreaker to claim a 7-6 (7-5) win over Thibaut Decaluwe and Samuel Winter.
The Pioneers went up 2-0 in singles as Atkinson, ranked 57th this week in Division II, defeated Decaluwe 6-1, 6-0 at flight one. At flight five, Matsuguma beat Peralta 6-2, 6-2 and Kondou clinched the victory with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Lamers at flight three.
In the second half of singles, Subanovic was a 6-0, 6-1 winner over Huynh at flight two and Gee beat Oskar Bjuroe 8-0 at flight six. Ivan Ivars closed out the win with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Brinkmann at flight four.
Tusculum will host Lincoln Memorial at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 6 Coker 1
Tusculum defeated Coker in South Atlantic Conference play on Saturday at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The Pioneers (7-4, 3-0 SAC) earned the doubles point from the Cobras (1-9, 0-4 SAC) and then won three of the first four completed singles matches to claim their fourth victory in the last five matches.
Tusculum won the doubles as Elodie Baechler teamed with Valentina Loretz for a 6-2 win at flight two over Jessica Binzari and Angelina Krieg, while Leonie Floeth and Ylva Frafjord Landa beat Tamara Macias and Sydnee Foster 6-2 at flight one to clinch the 1-0 lead.
In singles, Valentina Loretz shut out Claire Nance 6-0, 6-0 at flight five and Paulina Loretz was a 6-3, 6-0 winner over Krieg at flight three for a 3-0 Tusculum lead. After the Cobras earned their lone singles win from Binzari at flight one, Baechler sealed the Pioneer victory with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Foster at flight four.
Closing out the match for the Pioneers were Tabitha Howe, who needed a tiebreaker to defeat Macias 6-0, 4-6, (10-7) at flight two, and Landa who was a 7-5, 6-3 winner over Caroline Myers at flight six.
Tusculum is one of four teams undefeated in SAC play and will host Lincoln Memorial at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Tusculum 3 Fort Valley State 1
Tusculum sent four Pioneer seniors – Shaphar Grant, Jacob Rambo, Jake Whyte and Hunter Walck – out with a 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21 win on senior night on Friday.
Tusculum has won four of its last five matches to improve to 7-12. Fort Valley State falls to 5-13.
Deklan Wingo (14) and Jake Whyte (13) combined for over half of Tusculum’s kills on the night. Joining the pair in the offensive scoring were Colby Landry (8), Shaphar Grant (6), Hunter Walck (6), and Jaden Bramhall (2). Walck went 6-for-7 on his swings to efficiently hit .857. Bramhall dished out 45 assists as the setter. In a double-digit ace outing, six Pioneers tallied at least one ace: Landry (3), Grant (2), Bramhall (2), Wingo (1), Walck (1), and James Ward (1). Landry finished with a match-high eight digs, ahead of Bramhall’s six. Both liberos (Taylor West and Jacob Rambo) scooped up four digs apiece, a career-best for the latter. Bramhall had a collegiate-high five total blocks (two solo, three assists), one more than Grant (one solo, three assists).
Tusculum will host Lees-McRae at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Swept
CONWAY, S.C. — Tusculum was swept 5-0 and 5-0 by Coastal Carolina, which received votes in the latest national poll, to fall to 3-7.