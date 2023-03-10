Tusculum University forward Inady Legiste has been named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Southeast Region Men’s Basketball second team.
Legiste, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound junior from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, ended the year averaging nine rebounds per game (2nd in SAC, 31st in the country). He also led the team in scoring with 15.3 points per game (6th in SAC).
Legiste's 13 double-doubles this year were the most in the league, 11th in the nation and are a new Tusculum single-season record. He posted a school-record seven consecutive double-doubles Nov. 12-Dec. 17.
Legiste scored in double digits in 23 of his 27 games this season, with six outings of 20-plus points including a career-high 25 against Mars Hill on Dec. 10. His 13 games with 10 or more rebounds were the most in the conference, including his career-best 16-board night against Emory & Henry on Dec. 14.
The two-time All-South Atlantic Conference honoree shot 52.3 percent from the field, fourth-best in the conference. His .750 free throw percentage was second on the team and 11th in the league. His 1.41 blocked shots per game average was fifth in the SAC and 46th nationally. He totaled 38 blocked shots this season, giving him 101 for his career. He's the sixth player in program history to eclipse the century mark for blocks.
In his 74-game career, Legiste has totaled 861 points and 465 rebounds, including 243 boards in 2022-23 which are the ninth most in a Tusculum single season. His 6.28 career rebound average is fourth highest in school history, and his .536 career field goal percentage is the sixth highest by a Pioneer.
Athletic communication professionals from the Southeast Region selected the D2CCA All-Region teams. The Southeast Region is comprised of programs from the South Atlantic Conference, Conference Carolinas and the Peach Belt Conference.
MEN'S TENNIS
Flagler 6
Tusculum 1
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In a matchup of nationally-ranked opponents, 31st-ranked Flagler College defeated 30th-ranked Tusculum on Thursday.
The Saints (6-4) won two out of three doubles matches to take the team point, then earned wins in five of the six singles matches for the victory over the Pioneers (5-4).
In doubles, the duo of Rhodri Atkinson and Will Gee defeated Jacopo Denitto and Petr Cervinka 6-3 at flight two, but the Saints captured wins at flights one and three take a 1-0 lead in the match.
Flagler clinched the match with wins in the first three completed singles contests. Tusculum salvaged a victory at flight three as Kenta Kondou beat Cervinka 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-5), (16-14).
Tusculum will host 34th-ranked Newberry at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Nichols Tennis Complex.