Adrian Martina scored the only goal of the match with just over 12 minutes remaining as seventh-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne University pulled out a 1-0 victory over Tusculum University in South Atlantic Conference men’s soccer on Saturday night at Pioneer Field.
The match was a defensive struggle between the Bears (4-0-1, 2-0-0 SAC) and the Pioneers (0-3-1, 0-1-0 SAC), as each team finished with just five shot attempts for the entire contest. The game was a physical affair, with the sides combining for 32 fouls and eight yellow cards.
Martina’s goal was his fifth in five matches and came at 77:44 off a cross from Jaime Poza at the top of the box, and Martina’s low shot went to the far post past Tusculum keeper Bruno De Freitas.
Lenoir-Rhyne was whistled for 20 fouls in the match while Tusculum was called for 12, most coming in the final few minutes while trying to dispossess the Bears. Lenoir-Rhyne had two corner kicks in the match to one by Tusculum, and the Bears were called twice for offsides while the Pioneers were flagged once.
De Freitas finished with three saves for the Pioneers, whose five shot attempts allowed to the Bears were the fewest conceded by Tusculum in a match since yielding just four shots to Coker in a 6-0 win on Oct. 27, 2018.
Tusculum travels to Coker at 3 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER LENOIR-RHYNE 2 TUSCULUM 0
Two goals midway through the second half lifted Lenoir-Rhyne University to a South Atlantic Conference win on Saturday at Pioneer Field.
The Bears (2-1-1, 2-0-0 SAC) scored in the 63rd and 77th minutes and outshot the Pioneers (3-1-0, 0-1-0 SAC) by an 11-5 margin in the contest. Tusculum had four shots on goal in the match while Lenoir-Rhyne had five, but Bears keeper S.A. Phillips stopped all of the Pioneer attempts to earn her second straight shutout.
Neve Duston gave the Bears a 1-0 lead at 62:28 off a Pioneer turnover in the defensive end, while Ria Acton added an insurance goal on a penalty kick at 76:10. Lenoir-Rhyne also had an 7-1 advantage in corner kicks in the match.
Tusculum, which was off to its first 3-0 start since 2004, entered the week ranked eighth in the Southeast Region in the initial United Soccer Coaches Division II regional rankings of the season.
Keeper Grayson Patterson finished with three saves for the Pioneers, who were called for 11 fouls to 12 by the Bears and were booked three times in the match. Lenoir-Rhyne was flagged for offsides twice while Tusculum did not receive any offsides calls.
Tusculum will host Alabama Huntsville in a non-conference match at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Field.
VOLLEYBALL TUSCULUM 3 UVA WISE 0
WISE, Va. — Tusculum’s Emiah Burrowes recorded nine kills and a .333 hitting percentage as the Pioneers swept UVA Wise 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 in South Atlantic Conference play.
Tusculum, which also swept league newcomer Emory & Henry on Friday, improves to 2-5 overall and 2-2 in the SAC.
Tusculum finished the UVA Wise match posting a .282 attack percentage with 31 kills on 85 attempts and seven hitting errors. Camryn Hughes posted six kills, while Carli Pigza accounted for five kills and a match-high 13 digs.
The Tusculum setter duo of Elise Carmichael and Samantha Bunch recorded 13 assists apiece, while libero Carly Sosnowski finished with eight digs.
Tusculum hosts Lincoln Memorial at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pioneer Arena.
CROSS COUNTRY TUSCULUM 2ND
MORRISTOWN — The Tusculum University men’s and women’s cross country teams competed with the Tennessee Running Club and Walters State in a three-team meet Saturday morning at the Walters State Cross Country Course.
The Pioneers finished second in both the men’s and women’s events, led by a second-place finish from Emily Coddington in the women’s race and a third-place run by Bryson Livesay in the men’s event.
Tusculum will run in the Eli Cramer Invitational on Sept. 30 at Milligan University.
WOMEN’S RECAP
Coddington covered the 5-kilometer course in 20:24.7 to earn her career-best second-place finish, crossing the line 31 seconds behind race winner Trinny Duncan of the Tennessee Running Club.
Inmaculada Delgado took sixth place in 21:14.4, with Erin Bruce in eighth place at 22:10.0 and Judy Chellah in 10th place at 23:19.5. Destiny Lottie was the fifth finisher for the Pioneers with a time of 31:26.3 for 22nd place.
Tennessee Running Club had five of the top seven finishers and finished first with 20 points, followed by Tusculum with 43 points and Walters State with 67 points.
MEN’S RECAP
Livesay ran 28:52.7 for the 8-kilometer race for the best finish of his career in third, behind Tennessee Running Club teammates Scott Greeves (28:08.2) and Ransom Lester (28:13.2).
Ethyn Council finished sixth for the Pioneers in 30:33.7, just ahead of teammate Antonio Aparicio in seventh at 30:33.8. Jerry Ricker was 10th overall in 31:42.1 and DeWayne Morris was the Pioneers’ fifth runner in 13th place at 33:12.0.
Tennessee Running Club was the meet winner with 25 points, with the Pioneers collecting 39 points and Walters State with 64.