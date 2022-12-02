VALDOSTA, Ga. — Tusculum University offensive lineman Tommy Mahoney has been named to the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) All-Super Region 2 football second team.
The D2CCA All-Super Region 2 team is selected by the athletic media relation directors representing the South Atlantic Conference, Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Gulf South Conference.
Mahoney, a 6-1, 305-pound center from Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, is a two-time All-South Atlantic Conference first team honoree. He was named to the 2021 All-SAC first team and was tabbed to the 2022 All-SAC Mountain Division squad as a first team pick. He was also a regional finalist for the Gene Upshaw Division II Lineman of the Year Award.
He was the lone player on the Tusculum offensive line to start in all 11 games this season. He graded out at 92 percent on the year and finished with 26 pancake blocks. He completed his career making 26 consecutive starts for the Pioneers as TU offense averaged 30.5 points per game (4th in SAC) and generated 396.5 offensive yards (2nd in SAC / 49th in NCAA II). Tusculum was also the No. 2 pass offense in the league, averaging 235 yards per game (39th in NCAA II). The Pioneers also recorded 217 first downs which were the second-most in the SAC.
Tusculum completed the 2022 season with an 8-3 record and finished runner-up in the SAC Mountain Division. TU's eight wins are tied for the third-most in a season in school history.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Pioneers Getting Votes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tusculum University men’s basketball team is receiving votes in this week’s National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II Poll.
The Pioneers (3-0, 0-0 SAC) received six total points and are only one of two South Atlantic Conference programs mentioned in this week’s rankings (No. 11 Lincoln Memorial).
Tusculum is off to a 3-0 start for the third time in the last four years. The Pioneers are coming off of Saturday’s 106-83 win over Lees-McRae.
The top-six in this week’s poll remains the same with Northwest Missouri holding down the top spot as the Bearcats received 398 points and 14 first place votes. Augusta is second, followed by Indiana (Pa.), Nova Southeastern, West Liberty, Black Hills State, Central Oklahoma, UNC Pembroke, Hillsdale and Colorado School of Mines to comprise the top 10.
Lincoln Memorial is 11th, Fairmont State is 12th and future Tusculum opponent Embry-Riddle is up four spots and is listed 13th in this week’s rankings. Florida Southern is 14th, followed by Cal State San Bernardino, Minnesota State, Southwest Baptist, Missouri-St. Louis, Fort Lewis, Virginia Union, West Alabama, Bentley, Emporia State, Miles and West Texas A&M.
Tusculum and 11th-ranked LMU (7-1, 1-0 SAC) will meet at 4 p.m. Saturday in Harrogate.
VOLLEYBALL
Burrowes, Sosnowski Honored
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tusculum University’s Emiah Burrowes and Carly Sosnowski earned All-Southeast Region honorable mention laurels, which were handed out by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) on Nov. 23. This marks back-to-back campaigns that the pair garnered recognition by the organization.
Burrowes, a senior from Wesley Chapel, North Carolina, has had an illustrious career as a Pioneer. She has earned league honors in each full season thus far at Tusculum, adding to her consensus all-region selection as a junior. The outside hitter registered a team-best 316 kills (3.40 per set), 234 digs (2.52 per set), and 31 total blocks (.33 per set) after playing in all 93 sets in 2022.
Burrowes sits fourth in the record book in career attempts per set (8.72), ninth in kills (990), and 11th in hitting percentage (.218). Burrowes became the first player in program history to win both SAC Freshman (2019) and Player of the Year (2021) during a career.
Sosnowski, a graduate libero from Oxford, Florida, continues to add to her stellar resume. She earned conference honors for a second-straight season as she posted All-SAC first team plaudits in 2022 after being a second team choice in 2021. The libero averaged 5.03 digs per set in her 25 matches, which are third in the league and 36th in the nation. She totaled 448 digs on the season, while her digs per set average is 11th in school history.
Sosnowski earned AVCA All-America honors in 2021 and was an All-Region standout en route to being named Tusculum Female Athlete of the Year. She finished her 84-match career with 1,503 digs, which are the fifth-most in TU history. She also totaled 61 service aces and 268 assists, including 104 this season.