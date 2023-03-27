ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University sophomore Nathan Matsuguma has been selected the South Atlantic Conference Varsity Gems Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week of March 20-26, the SAC office announced Monday.
Matsuguma had a 3-0 record in singles and a 2-0 mark in doubles for Tusculum during the week, helping the 35th-ranked Pioneers to victories over Lincoln Memorial (7-0) on Tuesday, 37th-ranked Limestone (4-3) on Friday and UVA Wise (7-0) on Sunday.
Matsuguma’s biggest singles victory of the week was against Limestone, where he helped Tusculum complete a rally from a 3-1 deficit with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Thomas Jouanneau at flight six in the final match of the day. Matsuguma also had two pro set wins during the week, beating Sergio Aranzeta of Lincoln Memorial 8-6 at flight five and Fabian Segreda of UVA Wise 8-1 at flight four.
In doubles play, Matsuguma teamed with Kenta Kondou at flight three for wins over Thom Hermans and Nic Goslar of Lincoln Memorial (6-3) and Rodolfo Villavicencio and Jouanneau of Limestone (6-2).
A native of Tokyo, Japan, Matsuguma is 9-8 in singles for the Pioneers with a 5-1 record in conference matches. In doubles, Matsuguma is 8-5 this season including a 6-4 mark while playing with Kondou.
Tusculum is tied for first place in the SAC standings with Wingate, and will carry a 10-4 overall record and a 6-0 SAC mark into Friday’s 2 p.m. match at Lenoir-Rhyne.
Tusculum 7 UVA Wise 0
Tusculum earned its fifth straight victory with a win over UVA Wise on Sunday at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The 35th-ranked Pioneers (10-4, 6-0 SAC) won the doubles point and captured all three contested singles matches against the Cavaliers (9-7, 0-7 SAC).
In doubles, Nemanja Subanovic and Marco Jalalian defeated Miguel De Rueda and Pierre Djaroueh 6-3 at flight one, and Rhodri Atkinson teamed with Will Gee for a 6-4 win over Gustavo Maragoni and Fabian Segreda at flight two. The flight three match was not contested.
With just four players active, UVA Wise had to forfeit flights five and six to give Tusculum a 3-0 lead. Djaroueh then withdrew at flight two against Kenta Kondou to clinch the win for the Pioneers.
In the three matches that were played, Atkinson defeated De Rueda 6-4, 6-1 at flight one, Ivan Ivars beat Maragoni 6-3, 6-2 at flight three and Nathan Matsuguma claimed an 8-1 win over Segreda at flight four.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Howe Gets Honor
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University sophomore Tabitha Howe has been named the South Atlantic Conference Varsity Gems Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week of March 20-26, the SAC office announced Monday.
Howe went 3-0 in singles and doubles to help the Pioneers to SAC victories over Lincoln Memorial (7-0), Limestone (4-3) and UVA Wise (7-0), which extended Tusculum’s winning streak to five straight matches.
Playing at number two singles in the Tusculum lineup, Howe opened the week with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Amanda Dahlstrom of Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday. On Friday, Howe helped a Pioneer comeback against Limestone by earning a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 win over Maria Cecilia-Gomez. Howe closed the week with a 6-2, 6-2 victory on Sunday against Constanca Azinhaga of UVA Wise.
In doubles, Howe teamed with Paulina Loretz for three victories at flight one. The pair earned a 6-3 win over Lincoln Memorial’s duo of Dahlstrom and Sophia Aray, then took a 6-2 win at Limestone against Cecilia-Gomez and Camila Molina Barran. On Sunday, Howe and Loretz beat Azinhaga and Antonella Campodonico by a 6-4 score.
Howe, a native of Sevenoaks, England and a second-team All-SAC singles player last season, is 10-10 in singles this season with a 5-1 mark in conference play. In doubles, Howe has an 11-9 record and is 3-2 in SAC matches.
The Pioneers, who are tied for first place in the SAC with Newberry and Wingate, will take their 10-4 record and 6-0 league mark into action Friday at Lenoir-Rhyne, beginning at 2 p.m.
Tusculum 7 UVA Wise 0
Tusculum swept UVA Wise in South Atlantic Conference play on Sunday at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The Pioneers (10-4, 6-0 SAC) did not lose a set in singles to the Cavaliers (6-9, 0-7 SAC) to earn their fifth consecutive victory and remain unbeaten in conference play along with Newberry and Wingate.
In doubles action, Leonie Floeth and Ylva Frafjord Landa beat Lucy Cunliffe and Sarah Moore 6-2 at flight two, and Valentina Loretz teamed with Elodie Baechler for a 6-3 win at flight three over Amelia Monteith and Emily Syms to clinch the team point. At flight one, Tabitha Howe and Paulina Loretz downed Antonella Campodonico and Constanca Azinhaga by a 6-4 score.
In singles, Paulina Loretz was a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Cunliffe at flight three, Floeth defeated Campodonico 6-3, 7-5 at flight one and Howe delivered the clincher with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Azinhaga at flight two. In the final three singles matches, Johanna Palacio beat Monteith 6-3, 6-2 at flight five, Valentina Loretz won 6-0, 6-0 at flight four over Syms and Erin Laubscher bested Emily Conn 8-2 at flight six.
Tusculum will travel to Lenoir-Rhyne on Friday, March 31 at 2 p.m. The Bears have lost three straight conference games to fall to 3-3 in the SAC ahead of their match at Coker on Wednesday.
BASEBALL Pioneers Swept
HARROGATE — The Lincoln Memorial baseball team swept a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader over visiting Tusculum on Saturday at Lamar Hennon Field.
The Railsplitters (19-9, 6-6 SAC) won the first game 9-8 and captured the second contest 12-7. With the wins, LMU completes the three-game sweep over the Pioneers (19-13, 8-7 SAC) for the first time since 2011.
Lincoln Memorial recorded 19 hits, but took advantage of 19 free bases thanks to 15 walks and four hit batters by Tusculum pitching. LMU pitching surrendered 22 hits in the twin-bill including three doubles, two triples and four home runs. But the Railsplitters recorded 15 strikeouts.
The Pioneers host Lee University at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pioneer Park.
SOFTBALL Tusculum Swept
Tusculum fell 4-3 and 4-0 to the No. 19 Wingate Bulldogs on Sunday. The Pioneers have now been involved in 10 straight doubleheader sweeps, five in each direction.
Tusculum (17-18, 4-10 SAC) will host Anderson (22-12, 7-7 SAC) at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Red Edmonds Field.
TRACK & FIELD Pioneers Set Records
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Tusculum University set school records in both the men’s and women’s 4x100-meter relays and won nine events during the two-day Montreat College Open, held Friday and Saturday at Pulliam Stadium.
In addition to the 4x100 relays, the Pioneers also swept the men’s and women’s 100 meters while claiming four men’s and five women’s first-place finishes during the meet.
The Pioneers will return to competition at the Flames Invitational, hosted by Lee University April 7-8 in Cleveland, Tennessee.
WOMEN’S RECAP
Tusculum’s 4x100 relay of senior Aliyah Adderley, grad student Kylia Wright, freshman Theresa Green-White and freshman Kiera Taylor ran 47.81 seconds to break the old school record of 47.88 seconds set at the Terrier Relays on March 30, 2019.
Three of the four members of the relay earned first-place finishes in individual events, with Adderley running a career-best 12.51 seconds in the 100 meters, Wright winning the 200 meters in 25.73 seconds and Green-White taking first place in the 100 hurdles at 15.19 seconds.
Wright was second in the 100 meters at 12.53 seconds, with Green-White in fourth at 12.62 seconds. Senior Destiny Lottie placed eighth in the 100 meters at 12.89 seconds and took eighth in the 200 meters at 26.76.
Tusculum’s 4x400 relay of Adderley, Green-White, Taylor and sophomore Silvia Bah was third in 4:15.16. Bah was Tusculum’s top finisher in the 400 meters at 1:04.59 for 13th place.
In throws, sophomore Amber Hogan was seventh in the hammer throw at 38.68 meters (126 feet, 11 inches), the third-best mark of her career. Hogan had a career-best mark in the discus on Friday with a throw of 31.61 meters (103 feet, 8 inches), fourth-best in program history.
Also on Friday, junior Emily Coddington won the 5,000 meters and set a career best with a time of 18:54.05. Her time was the fastest in the event for a Pioneer since 2019. Freshman Inmaculada Delgado was ninth in the 5,000 at 20:08.32.
MEN’S RECAP
The 4x100 relay of senior Jordan Taylor, senior Jarvis Barber Jr., senior Marquel Pittman and junior Tyrell Edwards, which had an NCAA qualifying time of 40.76 last week at the Trojan Opener, ran 40.18 at Montreat to move from eighth into the top five nationally. Their time broke the record of 40.45 seconds set at the 2022 South Atlantic Conference Championship by a quartet that included Barber and Pittman.
The Pioneers made it 2-for-2 in relay wins by capturing the 4x400 at 3:16.77, the second-best time in program history. Junior Dorian Craven was joined by Barber, Pittman and sophomore Stephen Brewer in the winning relay, with the “C” team of freshman DeWayne Morris, Edwards, senior Zackary Nelson and freshman Isaiah Olson taking fourth in 3:23.64 for the fourth-best time in school history.
Edwards won the 100 meters in 10.57 seconds, with Pittman in third at 10.70 seconds and Taylor fifth in 10.78 seconds. Olson was sixth in 10.79 seconds, followed by Barber in eighth at 10.82 seconds, Nelson in 12th at 10.98 seconds and Craven 13th in 11.01 seconds. Craven had a fourth-place finish in the 200 meters at 22.25 seconds, with Morris taking eighth in the 400 meters at 51.08 seconds.
In hurdles, junior Jamal Cash was third in the 110 hurdles at 15.38 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in program history. Cash was second in the 400 hurdles at 56.11 seconds, followed by freshman Daryl Smith Jr. in third at 57.47 seconds and Brewer in sixth at 1:01.34. Smith had a fifth-place finish in the triple jump at 13.46 meters (44 feet, 2 inches).
On Friday, freshman Adrian Gumm won the shot put and broke his own one-week school record with a mark of 14.67 meters (48 feet, 1 1/2 inches), with freshman Gavin Rowell in 11th at 12.69 meters (41 feet, 7 1/2 inches) and freshman Mikeal Pillar in 15th at 12.16 meters (39 feet, 10 3/4 inches). Rowell was the top Pioneer finisher in the discus at 38.80 meters (127 feet, 4 inches) for ninth place.
MEN’S LACROSSE Limestone 19 Tusculum 7
GAFFNEY, S.C. — Limestone University went on a 15-goal run en route to the South Atlantic Conference win on Saturday.
The 15th-ranked Saints (7-3, 3-2 SAC) outshot the Pioneers 66-18 and had a 53-31 advantage in ground balls. The Saints won 21 of the game’s 29 faceoffs and kept Tusculum off the scoreboard from the four-minute mark of the first quarter until the final 10 minutes of the fourth.
Tristan Kirkham paced the Pioneers (4-6, 0-4 SAC) with two goals, with a goal and two assists from Wesley Phillips and one goal each from Jordan Daniel, Nate Raymond, Sean Dunn and Nicholas Drennan.
Tusculum will host Lincoln Memorial at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE Limestone 19 Tusculum 6
GAFFNEY, S.C. — Limestone University earned its seventh straight victory with the South Atlantic Conference win on Saturday.
The Saints (8-2, 4-1 SAC) outshot the Pioneers (3-6, 1-3 SAC) 30-11.
Tia Daniel scored two goals for the Pioneers, with a goal and an assist apiece from Lucy Brewer and Kamryn McNeil. Emma Miller and Abby Lockwood also scored for Tusculum.
Tusculum will host Lincoln Memorial at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Pioneers Win
RICHMOND, Ky. — Tusculum avenged a recent loss to Eastern Kentucky with a 3-2 victory in the EKU Beach Tournament finale. The Pioneers also won 3-2 in an exhibition match versus Liberty’s club team.
Tusculum (6-9) will host Morehead State at noon on Monday.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Queens 3 Tusculum 1
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queens won 21-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-27 to improve to 9-12 overall and 3-2 in IVA play, while Tusculum fell to 8-14, 1-5.
Tusculum’s Deklan Wingo finished with a career-high 22 kills. Thiago Da Silva registered 29 assists in his second collegiate match.
Tusculum will play Alderson Broaddus at 11 a.m. and Lincoln Memorial at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Lincoln Memorial.