Two members of the Tusculum University men’s track and field team have qualified to compete at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championship, which will be held March 10 and 11 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
Senior Marquel Pittman will run in the men’s 60 meters, while senior Zackary Nelson is entered in the men’s 400 meters for the Pioneers. They are among 270 male athletes who will be competing at the championship meet.
Pittman is seeded 15th in the field of 16 runners in the 60 meters with a time of 6.73 seconds, which he set at the VMI Winter Classic on Jan. 27. Pittman’s time is tied for ninth-fastest in program history. At the recent South Atlantic Conference Championship meet, the Tallahassee, Florida native took third in the 60 meters at 6.81 seconds.
Nelson will compete in the 400 meters at indoor nationals for the second straight season, having finished 15th at last year’s championship. Nelson is seeded 14th out of 18 entries with a school-record time of 47.54 seconds that he ran at the VMI Winter Relays on Feb. 4. The St. Johns, Florida native has the top 10 times in program history in the 400 meters, including a 48.39 seconds that earned him second place at the SAC Championship.
Pittman and Nelson were each part of the Tusculum 4x100-meter relay team that finished 11th at the 2022 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championship. Nelson was also entered in the men’s 400 meters at last year’s outdoor championship, but had to withdraw due to injury.
Tusculum has had at least one male athlete qualify for indoor nationals in five of the program’s six seasons.
The men’s 60 meter preliminaries will be Friday, March 10 at 3:25 p.m., followed by the 400 prelims at 4:25 p.m. Finals will be held on Saturday, March 11, with the 60 meters running at 4:10 p.m. and the 400 meters at 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL Freischmidt Honored
For her performance last week, Chloe Freischmidt has been named player of the week by the South Atlantic Conference and the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.
It’s the second time Freischmidt has been honored by the SAC and she’s the third player in recorded program history honored by the TSWA.
Freischmidt, a senior from Naples, Florida, led the Pioneers to a 4-0 week as she posted a .583 batting average with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI. She was also hit by a pitch, drew a walk and finished the week with a 1.4167 slugging percentage.
Freischmidt is batting .339 and is third on Tusculum’s roster with 14 RBI. The Pioneers (11-8) have won five of their last six games.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Grant Honored
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum men’s volleyball middle blocker Shaphar Grant has been named the Independent Volleyball Association Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Grant, a senior from Kingston, Jamaica, helped the Pioneers split its weekend Georgia trip. He tallied 15 kills on a .321 hitting percentage with two assists, one service ace, two digs and 12 total blocks.
On the season, Grant is averaging 1.91 kills per set on a .318 rate and .85 blocks per set.
BASEBALL King 6 Tusculum 5
King defeated Tusculum on a non-conference game on Tuesday at Pioneer Park.
Tusculum’s Zane Keener went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Will Samuelson was 2-for-4 with two doubles, and Ben Scartz was 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Tusculum starter Billy Quinn (1-1) took the loss. In 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs (two earned), walked one and struck out one.
Alex Crosby tossed three innings of relief. He gave up a hit, a run, walked one and struck out three.
Jonathan Nelson followed with 3 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, a run, walked none and struck out four.
The Pioneers will host Coker for a three-game South Atlantic Conference series this weekend beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Pioneer Park.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Sweep
BANNER ELK, N.C. — Tusculum defeated Lees-McRae 25-17, 25-21, 25-23 on Tuesday night.
The Pioneers improve to 5-11 and the Bobcats fall to 7-7.
Tusculum’s Colby Landry tallied a match-best nine kills, ahead of seven by both Deklan Wingo and Jabes de la Cruz, and five by Shaphar Grant.
Tristan Blake recorded 27 assists, while Grant and Landry each had two aces. Wingo (4) and Landry (4) scooped up more than half of Tusculum’s digs. Grant had four block assists and Wingo had three. De la Cruz added three total blocks (one solo, two assists).
Tusculum will host North Greenville at 7 p.m. March 10.
MEN’S GOLF Pioneers 11th
PAWLEY’S ISLAND, S.C. — Tusculum’s Nicholas Taggart carded a 54-hole score of 210 to record a top-10 finish at the Spring Bulldog Clash.
The Pioneers finished 11th in the team competition with a three-round tally of 871 including Tuesday’s finale round 291.
The two-day, 54-hole tournament was held at the par-70, 6,526-yard Caledonia Golf Club and hosted by Barton College.
Taggart finished in a tie for seventh place as he finished even par with a 210 tally including a final round 71 which included two birdies, one bogey, one double bogey and 14 pars. His 210 score is the fourth-lowest 54-hole score in program history.
Barton led wire-to-wire as the Bulldogs finished with a four-under par total of 836 and won by nine shots over runner-up Belmont Abbey (845). USC Aiken finished third with 847, followed by Limestone (849), Davenport (853), Lander (854), Shorter (860), Newberry (860), Wingate (860), Rogers State (864), Tusculum (871), Mount Olive (886), Young Harris (887), Emmanuel (892), Fayetteville State (895), Ave Maria (897), Catawba (900), Livingstone (911), Southern New Hampshire (911), Northwood (918), Bridgewater (934) and Chowan (961).
Liam van Deventer finished with a three-round total of 71-71-72=214 to tie for 20th place, his seventh top-20 performance of his career. For van Deventer, it was 54-hole career low for him and tied for the eighth-lowest in school history.
Riley Brown tied for 52nd place with 73-75-74=222, Blake Williams was 67th with 75-76-75=226 and Liam Hermansson shot 81-83-83=246 (T112th).
Barton’s Daniel Adkins won medalist honors for the tournament as he posted 66-67-71=204, winning by two strokes over teammate Harrison Wierse (68-69-69=206).
Tusculum will play in the Bearcat Classic on Monday and Tuesday in Greenwood, South Carolina.
WOMEN’S GOLF Pioneers 15th
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. — Tusculum finished 15th at the Low Tide Intercollegiate, which was held this week at the Dunes West Golf and River Club. The two-day, 54-hole tournament was conducted on the par-72, 6,100-yard layout and hosted by Limestone University.
The Pioneers posted a three-round score of 969 including a final round 326 on Tuesday.
Freshman Reagan Padilla was the top finisher for Tusculum as she tied for 41st place with 76-74-83=233. TU’s Nilubol Panno was 44th with her 54-hole tally of 80-76-78=234. Emilie Bergh-Jacobsen finished with 85-79-81-245 for 69th place, Adrienne O’Brien was 88th with 85-93-84=262, while Lindsay Self carded 84-89-92=265 (90th).
Anderson captured the team title as the Trojans led wire-to-wire with 286-280-291=867, 29 shots ahead of runner-up Limestone (896). Anderson posted the five-lowest individual scores with medalist Kennedy Gooding leading the way with a 13-under par total of 69-66-68=203, finished 13 strokes ahead of teammate and runner-up Paige Paolucci (71-74-71=216).
The Pioneers will defend their title in the CBY Buccaneer Classic on Monday and Tuesday in Memphis.