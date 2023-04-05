ANDERSON, S.C. — Tusculum University senior Nilubol Panno established a 54-hole school record as she finished fourth individually at the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Golf Championship on Tuesday at Cobbs Glen Country Club.
Tusculum posted a final round 309 to finish with 933 and sixth in the 12-team tournament. The Pioneers’ sixth place showing is their best conference finish since placing second at the 2017 SAC Championship in Greeneville.
Panno fired an even par 72 to give her a three-day score of 219, which is a new Tusculum record breaking the previous mark of 222 set by Jennifer Keim at the 2021 Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate.
Panno’s 72 included a two-under par 34 on her inward nine to earn her a spot on the SAC All-Tournament team. She finished her round with three birdies, three bogeys and 12 pars.
Host Anderson led wire-to-wire to capture its second straight SAC title. The Trojans posted a 54-hole total 865 (+1) and won the championship by 34 shots over second place Wingate (899).
Anderson’s Kennedy Gooding was medalist with a four-under 212, including a final round 71.
Tusculum rookie Reagan Padilla notched her fourth top-20 finish of the season as she tied for 16th with 229, including a season-best 73 (+1) on Tuesday. She was two-over par after nine holes but shot one-under par 35 for her inward nine.
Tusculum’s Adrienne O’Brien tied for 39th with 79-81-82=242. Emilie Bergh-Jacobsen was 41st with 80-81-82=243 and rookie Lindsay Self was 54th with 90-91-86=267.
TU’s 933 team score is the second-lowest 54-hole total by the Pioneers at the SAC Championship and the fourth-best three-round score overall in program history.
Panno is the first Pioneer to record a top-five finish at the SAC Championship since Ciara Rattana tied for third at the 2017 event.
Panno’s 75.72 stroke average this season is the second-lowest in program history and just off the record 75.65 recorded by Katie Tomassoni in the 2018-19 season. Panno also lowers her career scoring average to 76.86, which is third in the program record book.
Padilla finished her first TU campaign with a 78.32 stroke average, which is the fourth-lowest by a Pioneer freshman and the 18th lowest overall.
BASEBALL Tusculum 9 Emory & Henry 4
EMORY, Va. — Will Samuelson went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs to lead the Tusculum Pioneers to a 9-4 non-conference baseball win over Emory & Henry on Tuesday afternoon at Porterfield-Devault Field.
Tusculum (22-15) avenges last month’s home loss to the Wasps (8-28).
Samuelson reached base in all five of his plate appearances as he added a single and two walks while also driving in four runs. Zane Keener went 2-for-2, including his fourth home run of the year to start the game.
Sliwinski (1-3) pitched three innings of scoreless relief for the win. He gave up a hit, walked one and struck out one.
Tusculum starter Billy Quinn tossed 3 1/3 innings, gave up six hits, a run, walked one and struck out four.
Chuckey-Doak grad Jacob Willett worked a hitless, scoreless ninth. He struck out two.
Samuelson takes over the team-lead with his fifth and sixth home runs as he records his second two-homer game of the season. He belted two homers on Feb. 19 against Davis & Elkins.
Keener has now reached base safely in his last 40 consecutive games which is the fifth-longest streak in school history.
Tusculum plays at 16th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne at 5 p.m. Friday.
SOFTBALL Pioneers Split
Tusculum split a non-conference doubleheader against King, losing the first game 6-0 and winning the second game 4-3 on Tuesday at Red Edmonds Field.
In the 4-3 win in the second game, Chloe Freischmidt went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.
Madison Watts was 3-for-3 with an RBI, Kallyn Newport was 2-for-3 and Kylie Darrow was 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.
Ireland Cavanaugh (9-7) went the distance in the circle for the win. In her seven innings, she gave up eight hits, three runs (one earned), walked two and struck out four.
Tusculum (20-21, 6-12 SAC) will host UVA Wise (8-24, 3-15 SAC) in a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader at 1 p.m. Friday.
MEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 5 Anderson 2
ANDERSON, S.C. — Tusculum earned its seventh consecutive victory as the 27th-ranked Pioneers defeated 33rd-ranked Anderson in South Atlantic Conference play on Tuesday.
The Pioneers (12-4, 8-0 SAC) never trailed and remain tied for first place in the SAC with Wingate ahead of the teams’ meeting Friday at the Nichols Tennis Complex. The Trojans (12-2, 8-2 SAC) had their four-match winning streak come to an end with the loss.
Tusculum opened the match with a sweep of singles to take a 1-0 lead. At flight one, Nemanja Subanovic and Marco Jalalian beat Juan Sengariz and Greyson Doscotch 6-3, followed by a 6-4 win at flight three from Rhodri Atkinson and Frank Bonacia over Spencer Snow and Patrick Cronin to clinch the team point. At flight two, Nathan Matsuguma and Kenta Kondou defeated Julian Kenzlers and Philip Olsson 6-4.
Matsuguma extended the Tusculum lead to 2-0 with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Cronin at flight six, but the Trojans got on the board with a win at flight one from Sengariz. Bonacia put Tusculum back up 3-1 with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Chambers Easterling at flight four, but Kenzlers helped the Trojans stay alive with a win at flight two.
Kondou delivered the clinching point for the Pioneers as he defeated Doscotch 6-4, 6-3 at flight three, and Ivan Ivars closed the match with a 6-2, 4-6, (10-4) win at flight five over Snow.
Tusculum and Wingate (13-2, 8-0 SAC) will battle for first place in the SAC on at 11 a.m. Friday at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 6 Anderson 1
ANDERSON, S.C. — Tusculum defeated Anderson in a matchup of nationally-ranked South Atlantic Conference teams on Tuesday.
The 39th-ranked Pioneers (11-5, 7-1 SAC) won all three doubles matches and earned wins in each of the first five completed singles matches to snap the seven-game winning streak of the 21st-ranked Trojans (13-2, 8-2 SAC).
Tusculum opened with a sweep of doubles to take a 1-0 lead in the match, starting with a 6-2 victory at flight three by Leonie Floeth and Ylva Frafjord Landa over Valentina Borda and Laura Alvarez Tello. At flight two, Elodie Baechler and Valentina Loretz earned a 6-3 win over Anna Greer and Marian Bayatyan, and Tabitha Howe teamed with Paulina Loretz at flight one for a 6-3 victory over Alexandria Braithwaite and Katie Robeson.
In singles, Landa defeated Megan Pleasant 6-3, 6-1 at flight six for a 2-0 Tusculum lead in the match. Paulina Loretz would extend the Pioneer lead to 3-0 as she defeated Braithwaite 7-5, 6-1 at flight four, and Floeth clinched the match win as she defeated 64th-ranked Bayatyan 7-5, 7-5 at flight one.
Howe would add a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Greer at flight two and Baechler beat Robeson 6-3, 6-4 at flight three to put the Pioneers up 6-0 before the Trojans got their lone win in a pro set at flight five.
The Pioneers will host 26th-ranked Wingate at 11 a.m. Friday at the Nichols Tennis Complex.