ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University junior goalkeeper Grayson Patterson has been named the South Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Week in women’s soccer for the week ending Oct. 9, the SAC office announced Tuesday.
Patterson made 19 saves in two matches as the Pioneers played to draws with regionally-ranked opponents Anderson (2-2) and Limestone (0-0) last week, which extended Tusculum’s unbeaten streak to four matches (2-0-2).
Patterson had eight saves against Anderson on Wednesday, including seven in the first half, and had a career-high 11 stops at Limestone on Saturday in a match where the Pioneers were outshot by a 16-1 margin.
The Maryville, Tennessee native has played all 1,080 minutes in goal for the Pioneers this season and is fourth in the SAC with 54 saves. She also ranks sixth in the conference in save percentage at .794 and is eighth in goals against average at 1.17, while her four shutouts are sixth-best in the league.
The Pioneers (6-3-3, 1-3-3 SAC) play at Emory & Henry (2-8-0, 0-7-0 SAC) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
GOLF Brown 5th
MORRISTOWN — Tusculum University’s Riley Brown finished fifth individually at the Walters State Fall Classic, which was held this week at the Country Club of Morristown.
The Pioneers fielded two teams in the event as Tusculum B finished with a two-day score of 626 to place fourth, while Tusculum C shot 631 for a sixth place showing.
Host Walters State won the event by carding a 597 including a final round 304 on Tuesday. The Senators won by seven shots over second place Roane State (604) and 12 shots clear of Carson-Newman B (609). Tusculum B was fourth, followed by Spartanburg Methodist (629), Tusculum C, Cleveland State (637), Belmont Abbey C (647) and Mars Hill (664).
Carson-Newman’s Steven Haremski posted his second straight 71 to finish with a two-day 142 (-2) and win by four strokes over Walters State’s Ashton Pratt (71-75=146) and Roane State’s Caleb Tipton (76-70=146). Walters State’s AJ Rinehart finished fourth with 74-74=148 which included a hole-in-one on No. 17 in Tuesday’s final round. Brown rounded out the top-five by finishing with 71-78=149.
Tusculum B’s Lawson Harkey tied for 11th place with 75-80-155, while Cole Haygood moved up 10 spots on the leaderboard from Monday to shoot 83-77=160 and tied for 23rd. Blake Williams tied for 29th with 83-79=162, while Jordan Williams rounded out the scoring with 86-86=172 (T47).
Leading the scoring for Tusculum C was Liam Hermansson who vaulted nine spots on the board to tie for 11th place with 78-77=155. Former Walters State standout Hunter Hartman, tied for 17th place with 80-76=156. Elvis Steen claimed sole possession of 22nd with 83-76=159, an 11 spot improvement from yesterday. Isak Holter was 27th with 80-81=161 while David Zuska, playing as an individual competitor, had the largest improvement from Monday. He moved 14 spaces on the leaderboard to finish 36th with 90-76=166.
The Pioneers travel to Palm Harbor, Florida, Oct. 17-18 for the Copperhead Championship at the Innisbrook Copperhead Golf Club.