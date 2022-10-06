Othmane Chagour scored the tying goal with 1:54 left as Tusculum University rallied for a 1-1 draw with Anderson University on Wednesday night in South Atlantic Conference men's soccer from Pioneer Field.
The Pioneers (0-6-3, 0-4-2 SAC) seemed fated to their fourth 1-0 conference loss of the season despite a lopsided shot advantage over the Trojans (2-6-2, 1-4-2 SAC), but a loose ball in the box went off several players before Chagour was able to play it through an Anderson defender on the line for the equalizer with just under two minutes on the clock.
Anderson would score on its only shot on goal of the match in the 24th minute, and nearly preserved the lead for the duration despite being outshot 17-3 by Tusculum on the evening. The Pioneers also had a 6-0 edge in corner kicks and forced Trojan keeper Amos Uber to make eight saves.
The Trojans took a 1-0 lead at 23:42 as a pass through the defense from Andres Osorio went to Lucas Goldberg, who slipped a shot past Tusculum keeper Bruno De Freitas for his second goal of the season.
The Pioneers play at Limestone at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Tusculum 2
Anderson 2
Two first-half goals by Tusculum University were answered in the second half by Anderson University in South Atlantic Conference play on Wednesday at Pioneer Field.
Taylor Youmans and reigning SAC Offensive Player of the Week Sydney Grant scored in the first half for the Pioneers (6-3-2, 1-3-2 SAC), each off assists from Bailey Bylotas, but the Trojans (6-2-4, 3-1-3 SAC) responded with second-half goals by Spencer Heming and Meggie Powell to salvage the deadlock.
Anderson outshot Tusculum 14-5 in the match, with Grayson Patterson making eight saves to equal her season high for the Pioneers. Jeanette Campbell finished with two saves for the Trojans, who entered the week ranked 10th in the Southeast Region by the United Soccer Coaches.
Tusculum scored on the first shot of the match at 9:59 as a cross from the goal line by Bylotas was headed in by Youmans for her fifth goal of the season.
Grant, who scored three goals for the Pioneers in wins over Lincoln Memorial and Salem last week, netted her fourth in the last three matches and fifth of the season at 21:38. A cross from Brianna Garcia to Bylotas was played back in front for Grant, who chipped in for a 2-0 Tusculum lead.
Tusculum plays at Limestone at 5 p.m. Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
Time Change
Tusculum University and Catawba College will play a SAC match at noon Saturday at Pioneer Arena.