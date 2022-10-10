GAFFNEY, S.C. — Goals by Mark Radoki of Limestone University and Ignacio Alconchel of Tusculum University came 37 seconds apart early in the second half as the Saints and Pioneers played to a 1-1 draw Saturday afternoon in South Atlantic Conference men’s soccer.
Radoki scored at 55:39 to give the Saints (4-2-4, 4-1-2 SAC) a 1-0 lead, but Alconchel responded on a header at 56:16 for the Pioneers (0-6-4, 0-4-3 SAC), who played their third draw in their last four matches. Tusculum has not trailed by more than one goal at any point in each of its seven conference matches.
Limestone outshot Tusculum 11-3, but Pioneer keeper Bruno De Freitas made three saves.
The Pioneers travel to Emory & Henry at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Tusculum 0 Limeston 0
GAFFNEY, S.C. — Tusculum University salvaged a 0-0 draw with Limestone University Saturday afternoon in South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer action.
The Pioneers (6-3-3, 1-3-3 SAC) were outshot 16-1 by the Saints (8-2-1, 5-2-1 SAC), but Tusculum keeper Grayson Patterson made a career-high 11 saves to preserve the deadlock. Patterson had eight saves in the first half and three more in the second to surpass her previous high of eight saves, which she did three times this season.
The draw extends Tusculum’s unbeaten streak to four matches (2-0-2) and was the fourth shutout of the season for Patterson.
Tusculum plays at Emory & Henry at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL Tusculum 3 Catawba 0
The Tusculum women’s volleyball team needed just over an hour to dismiss the Catawba Indians 25-15, 25-21, 25-15 on Saturday afternoon.
The Pioneers improve to 7-7 overall and 7-4 in SAC play, while Catawba drops to 3-13, 1-8.
Tusculum senior Emiah Burrowes collected a match-best 12 kills on 22 attacks for a .545 hitting percentage without recording an error.
Carli Pigza put down eight kills) followed by Peyton Gash (6), Martina Foster (4), Christina Jackson (4) and Hayley Stull (3).
Elise Carmichael and Samantha Bunch dished out 34 of TU’s 36 assists with 21 and 13, respectively. Bunch had her first collegiate multi-ace match with three. Burrowes and Jackson (career-high) each tallied a pair of aces.
Carly Sosnowski scooped up a team-best 16 digs, while Stull was credited with three block assists. Pigza, Foster and Jackson racked up two block assists apiece.
Tusculum will host Anderson (15-4, 9-3 SAC) at 7 p.m. Friday.
BOWLING Pioneers 8th
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — The Tusculum University men’s bowling team finished eighth at the Black & Orange Classic over the weekend at the Beaver-Vu Bowl.
The Pioneers finished with 7,583 total pins and finished eighth in the 21-team tournament field.
The top-eight teams advanced to the championship bracket round where Tusculum was eliminated by host and eventual tournament champion Pikeville.
Tusculum’s Tyler Moore finished seventh individually as he posted a five-game total of 1037 pins for an average of 207.4. He recorded a weekend-high of 237 and was above 190 in all five of his traditional-scored games.
TU’s Gabe Taulbee recorded a top-25 finish in the 200-player field as he totaled 996 pins (199.2) including a weekend-best of 222.
The Pioneers travel to Indianapolis this weekend for the Columbia 300 Shootout.
CROSS COUNTRY TU Women 7th
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Tusculum University men’s and women’s cross country teams competed at the Royals Challenge on Friday afternoon, hosted by Queens University of Charlotte at McAlpine Creek Park.
The Pioneers were entered in the Blue Division for both the men’s and women’s races, with the Tusculum women finishing seventh out of 25 teams. The Pioneer men did not field a complete lineup and did not score in the team standings.
Tusculum will run in the VertCross Invitational on Friday in Kernersville, N.C.
WOMEN’S RECAP
Junior Emily Coddington, the reigning South Atlantic Conference Runner of the Week, recorded her third straight top-10 finish as she covered the 5-kilometer course in 19:29.0. Freshman Inmaculada Delgado took 23rd place overall in 20:43.3, followed in 25th place by junior Judy Chellah at 20:46.8. Senior Erin Bruce was 37th overall in 21:04.1, and senior Destiny Lottie was the fifth runner for the Pioneers with a time of 28:24.0, placing 176th out of 199 finishers.
Unattached runner Julia Webb was the race winner with a time of 17:48.4, followed by Theresa Long of Ave Maria at 18:43.2 and Deanna Betzer of Lees-McRae in third at 18:59.6.
Ave Maria won the team title with 91 points, followed by West Georgia with 123 points and Fayetteville State in third with 167 points.
MEN’S RECAP
Tusculum had just four runners in the race, one shy of placing in the team standings. Senior Antonio Aparicio was the top finisher for the Pioneers across the 8-kilometer course, taking 30th place in 27:25.8. Sophomore Bryson Livesay took 58th place in 28:23.7, followed by sophomore Evan Bruce in 72nd place at 28:42.1. Freshman Jerry Ricker was Tusculum’s final finisher with a time of 31.02.0 for 135th in a field of 222 finishers.
Tyler Jenkins of Rio Grande won the men’s individual title with a time of 25.35.7, followed by Hilary Toroitich of Fayetteville State at 25:57.4 and William Durrance of Asbury at 26:07.1 in third.
Augusta won the team title with 78 points, followed by Rio Grande at 150 points and Mount Olive in third place at 153 points.