MARS HILL, N.C. — A first-half goal for each side resulted in Tusculum University and Mars Hill University playing to a 1-1 draw in South Atlantic Conference women's soccer on Wednesday afternoon.
Trystan Wepking scored for the Pioneers (4-2-1, 0-2-1 SAC) in the 34th minute after Marianne Ross tallied just over five minutes earlier for the Lions (3-2-1, 0-1-1 SAC).
Tusculum outshot Mars Hill 22-8 (11-6 on goal), but Mars Hill keeper Camryn Miller had 10 saves. Grayson Patterson had five saves for the Pioneers, who had six shots on goal in the final 27 minutes.
The Lions scored the opening goal at 27:55 as Carla Humera's pass from the top of the box hit Ross in stride, and she one-timed a 25-yard blast over Patterson into the top corner for her second goal of the season.
Tusculum tied things 1-1 at 33:04 as a long blast from the far left wing by Wepking sailed over a leaping Miller for her first goal of the season.
The Pioneers will host ninth-ranked Catawba for a SAC match on at 5 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field.
MEN'S SOCCER MARS HILL 1 TUSCULUM 0
MARS HILL, N.C. — Peter Plougmand scored midway through the second half to give Mars Hill University a 1-0 SAC victory.
Brennan Whalen made all three of his saves in the first half for the Lions (4-1-2, 1-0-1 SAC), who had just two shots on goal. Both teams were credited with 14 shot attempts, with nearly all off target, as the Pioneers (0-5-1, 0-3-0 SAC) were shut out for the third straight match.
Plougmand scored at 62:20 when he gained possession at the top of the Tusculum box and slipped a shot under Tusculum keeper Bruno De Freitas for his seventh goal of the season.
Tusculum will host Catawba at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field.