YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — Tusculum University held Georgia College without a field goal in the fourth quarter en route to a 67-46 win on the final day of the YHC Women’s Basketball Classic at the Harp Recreation and Commencement Center on Sunday afternoon.
Tusculum’s Jami Tham recorded her sixth straight double-double with game-highs of 16 points and 12 rebounds, Blayre Shultz added 15 points, a career-high 10 rebounds and seven assists and Alyssa Walker contributed 15 points and six boards for the Pioneers (5-1), who outscored the Bobcats 17-4 during the decisive fourth quarter.
Alexa Geary led the Bobcats (6-1) with 13 points on 3-for-5 shooting from 3-point range, but Georgia College went 0-for-10 from the field in the fourth period and shot 18.2 percent (4-for-22) from the field in the second half. The Bobcats also shot a dismal 9-for-16 (56.3 percent) from the foul line in the game and 4-for-10 from the stripe in the final quarter.
Tham shot 6-for-13 from the field and 3-for-4 from the foul line. Shultz’s double-double was the first of her career and included six of Tusculum’s 17 offensive rebounds. Walker was 5-for-9 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, and 3-for-4 at the foul line to go along with two assists and a pair of steals.
Mya Belton contributed nine points, six rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots while Sophie Henry canned a pair of 3-pointers and finished with six points along with three rebounds and two assists. Tusculum forced Georgia College into 13 turnovers, which the Pioneers converted into 19 points.
Both teams entered Sunday’s game ranked regionally by D2SIDA, with Georgia College sixth in the latest Southeast Region poll and Tusculum eighth.
Tusculum shot 37.9 percent (25-for-66) from the field for the game and hit 8-for-28 from 3-point range, while Georgia College ended the afternoon shooting 29.1 percent (16-for-55) from the floor and 5-for-13 from deep.
The Pioneers will host Lander at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Arena.
MEN Pioneers 106 Lees-McRae 83
Tusculum’s Inady Legiste recorded 20 points and a career-high 13 rebounds on Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Arena.
The Pioneers, ranked No. 5 in D2SIDA Southeast Region Poll, are off to their third 3-0 start in the past four seasons and snap a four-game losing streak to the Bobcats (2-4).
The 106 points are the most scored by a TU team since the Pioneers posted 109 against UVA Wise on Nov. 24, 2020. They are also the most points scored by TU against the Bobcats since the second meeting in series in 1998.
Legiste paced four Pioneers in double figures as he went 9-of-16 from the floor and recorded three blocked shots. Justin Mitchell added 18 points, while Jalen Crowder matched a career-best 17 points while making five 3-pointers. Connor Jordan contributed a season-best 16 points while shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 7-of-7 from the free throw line to go along with four assists.
Lees-McRae’s Nico Ashley and Jaylin Stewart tallied 17 points apiece while Timon Jones added 14 markers in the loss.
Tusculum never trailed and used a 14-1 run in the final five minutes of the opening half to take a 47-31 lead at the intermission. Crowder connected on four of his five 3-pointers in the first half while Legiste had 11 points and nine rebounds at the break.
Tusculum shot a season-high 53 percent (37-of-70) from the field, including 10 3-pointers. The Pioneers also went 22-of-26 from the free throw line and outrebounded the Bobcats 42-27, including 15-8 on the offensive glass.
Tusculum will open South Atlantic Conference play at nationally-ranked Lincoln Memorial at 4 p.m. Saturday.