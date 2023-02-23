ANDERSON, S.C. — Justin Mitchell’s steal and dunk with 30.7 seconds remaining in double overtime proved to be the game-winner as Tusculum University rallied from a 17-point deficit to defeat Anderson University 97-94 on Wednesday night at the Abney Athletic Center.
The Pioneers (14-10 overall, 10-7 South Atlantic Conference) secure second place in the SAC Mountain Division and will host Wingate University (No. 3 seed in SAC Piedmont Division) in a SAC tournament quarterfinal on Wednesday at Pioneer Arena.
Mitchell’s late-game heroics also included a blocked shot and rebound with 7.8 seconds left in double overtime. He made the second of two free throws to give Tusculum a 97-94 lead.
As much as Mitchell was the hero for Tusculum, Anderson’s Mason Carver was that for the Trojans.
Carver sent the game into overtime with his buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of regulation. He also hit the game-tying layup in the final seconds of the first OT. But Carver’s magic finally ran out as his 30-foot game-tying attempt was short.
It's Tusculum's seventh straight win over Anderson and its fourth in a row at Anderson.
Mitchell finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and a career-high five steals, including the 100th of his career. But none was bigger than his theft late in the second extra period.
With Tusculum trailing 94-92, James West IV tied the game with an off-balanced layup that hit high off the glass and went in as the shot clock expired with 46.3 seconds remaining.
Mitchell then stole the ball at the Anderson free throw line and went coast-to-coast for the dunk as the Pioneers regained the lead 96-94 with 30.7 seconds left.
After a timeout, Anderson went for the win as Garrett Denbow set up for a three-point try from the left wing but Mitchell blocked the shot, came up with the loose ball and was fouled with 7.8 seconds remaining and set up the final moments for the Pioneers.
Tusculum’s Connor Jordan scored a career-high 25 points as he went 9-of-14 from the floor, including 4-of-6 from three-point land and 3-of-3 at the foul line. West added 15 points and went 3-of-6 from three-point land, including the 100th of his Tusculum career. West also dished out a team-high five assists and made two steals.
Tusculum's Inady Legiste tallied 12 points and eight rebounds while Jacob Hobbs contributed six points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals off the bench.
Tusculum clinches its fifth consecutive winning season, a first in program history. The Pioneers also improve their overtime record under coach J.T Burton to 6-1 since 2018.
Tusculum closes the regular season when they play at Catawba College at 4 p.m. Saturday. Catawba has clinched the SAC Piedmont Division title and is ranked sixth in the NCAA Division II Southeast Region Poll.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Anderson 80
Tusculum 67
ANDERSON, S.C. — Anderson shot 55.1 percent from the field, including 10-for-14 from three-point range, en route to the South Atlantic Conference win on Wednesday at the Abney Athletic Center.
Jalyn Spurlin scored a career-high 27 points and Brittney Stafford added a season-best 25 points for the Trojans (15-12, 9-8 SAC), who built a 10-point lead by the midway point of the first quarter and led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter.
Jami Tham led Tusculum (20-7, 11-6 SAC) with 27 points and Blayre Shultz added 17. The Pioneers shot 39.1 percent (25-for-64) from the field and 7-for-24 from three-point range.
Tham posted her seventh 20-point game of the season by going 10-for-20 from the floor and 7-for-10 from the foul line. She added seven rebounds and a pair of steals.
Shultz was 7-for-14 from the floor, with two three-pointers, and had four rebounds and five steals.
The Pioneers learned Wednesday afternoon they are ranked ninth in the first official NCAA Division II Southeast Region rankings of the season. The rankings are the official poll utilized by the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Committee in the championship selection process.
Tusculum has secured second place in the SAC Mountain Division and will host Lenoir-Rhyne, the third seed from the SAC Piedmont Division, in a SAC tournament quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Arena.
Tusculum will conclude the regular season at Catawba at 2 p.m. Saturday. Catawba is 23-4 and No. 1 in the Southeast Region rankings. The Indians are riding an eight-game winning streak and are 13-0 at home this season.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Tusculum 16
North Greenville 14
Two goals in a span of 29 seconds midway through the fourth quarter broke a tie and boosted Tusculum to a non-conference win on Wednesday at Pioneer Field.
Chloe Michalski gave the Pioneers the lead for good with 7:32 left and Lucy Brewer followed moments later as Tusculum went up 15-13.
Jessie Carolin-Vandenberg added an insurance goal while Tusculum was two players short with 4:09 remaining as the Pioneers (2-2) recovered after letting a five-goal lead slip away in the second half.
Tia Daniel led Tusculum with four goals and three assists. Brewer had three goals and two assists, and Kamryn McNeil added three goals. Keeper Kari Ham had a season-high 10 saves.
North Greenville falls to 0-3.
Tusculum will host Lees-McRae (0-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field.
MEN'S TENNIS
Tusculum 6
Bluefield State 1
Tusculum University won the first four points to clinch the non-conference win on Wednesday at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The Pioneers (5-3) swept doubles from the Big Blues (0-2) and earned four of their five singles victories in straight sets to pick up their second win in as many days.
In doubles, Nemanja Subanovic and Marco Jalalian teamed up for a 6-0 sweep at flight one, Rhodri Atkinson and Will Gee won 6-2 at flight two, and Kenta Kondou and Nathan Matsuguma won 6-3 at flight three.
In singles, Kondou won 6-1, 6-1 at flight three, Ivan Ivars won 6-2, 6-2 at flight six, and Atkinson clinched the match with a 6-2, 7-5 victory at flight one. Matsuguma won 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 at flight five, and Subanovic won 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 at flight two.
Tusculum plays at Anderson at 2 p.m. Friday.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Tusculum 7
Bluefield State 0
Tusculum University earned its second consecutive sweep in a non-conference match on Wednesday at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The Pioneers (5-3), who opened their SAC schedule Tuesday with a 7-0 victory at Mars Hill, lost just one set between singles and doubles against the Big Blues (0-1), who fielded a lineup that included three players ranked in the fall Intercollegiate Tennis Association Atlantic Region singles rankings.
In doubles, Tabitha Howe and Johanna Palacio won 6-2 at flight three, Leonie Floeth and Erin Laubscher won 6-3 at flight two, and Paulina Loretz and Valentina Loretz won 7-5 at flight one.
In singles, Valentina Loretz won 6-0, 6-0 at flight six, Elodie Baechler won 6-2, 6-0 at flight four, Paulina Loretz won 6-4, 6-2 at flight three, Leonie Floeth won 0-6, 6-4 (10-2) at flight one, Howe won 6-4, 6-4 at flight two, and Ylva Frafjord Landa won 6-3, 6-2 at flight five.
Tusculum plays at Anderson at 2 p.m. Friday.