The Tusculum University softball team swept Anderson for the first time in a decade, 4-3 and 11-7, on Wednesday on Wednesday at Red Edmonds Field.
The Pioneers last swept Anderson in 2013 when they won the South Atlantic Conference regular season championship.
Tusculum, which improves to 19-18 overall and 6-10 in SAC games, plays Limestone at 1 p.m. Saturday. Anderson drops to 22-13, 7-8.
In the 4-3 win over Anderson in the first game, Tusculum's Emily Sappington (8-9) went the distance in the circle for the win. In her seven innings, she gave up five hits, three runs, walked three and struck out 13.
Tusculum's Chloe Freischmidt went 3-for-3 with a double, Katelynn Hodges was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI, Kallyn Newport was 2-for-3, Sammy Jimenez and Claire Smeltzer each had a hit an an RBI, and Hannah Hughes had a hit.
In the 11-7 win in the second game, Tusculum's Hayley Lazo went 3-for-4 and Smeltzer homered and drove in two.
Newport had a double and two RBI, while Hodges had a double and an RBI. Hughes and Maddie McBride each had a hit and two RBI, Madison Watts had a hit and an RBI, and Jimenez had a hit.
Ireland Cavanaugh (8-6) pitched five innings of relief for the win. She gave up six hits, five runs (four earned), walked one and struck out one.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Legiste All-District
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tusculum forward Inady Legiste has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II All-Southeast District second team.
Legiste, a 6-7, 235-pound junior from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, ended the year averaging 9.0 rebounds per contest (1st in SAC) which are ranked 29th in the country. He also led the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game (7th in SAC). His 13 double-doubles this year were the most in the league, 13th in the nation and are a Tusculum single-season record. He posted a school-record seven consecutive double-doubles from Nov. 12-Dec. 17.
Legiste scored in double digits in 23 of his 27 games this season, with six outings of 20-plus points including a career-high 25 against Mars Hill (Dec. 10). His 13 games with 10 or more rebounds were the most in the conference, including a career-best 16 against Emory & Henry on Dec. 14.
Legiste totaled 38 blocked shots this season giving him 101 for his career, becoming the sixth player in program history to eclipse the century mark.
MEN'S LACROSSE
LMU 17
Tusculum 10
In the South Atlantic Conference match, Wesley Phillips paced Tusculum (4-7 overall, 0-5 SAC) with three goals and an assist, while Jordan Daniel had two goals and three assists and Sean Dunn added two goals and an assist.
Will Cookman, Nate Raymond and Nicholas Drennan also scored for the Pioneers, who fired 22 shots at the LMU goal in the fourth quarter after having just 18 through three quarters.
LMU improves to 6-4, 2-2.
Tusculum hosts Catawba at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
LMU 17
Tusculum 8
In the South Atlantic Conference match, Lucy Brewer led Tusculum with three goals, while Kamryn McNeil had two goals and an assist.
Tia Daniel registered a goal and two assists for the Pioneers, while Abby Lockwood and Jadyn Gleason also scored.
The Railsplitters improve to 6-6 overall and 2-3 in the SAC.
Tusculum (3-7, 1-4) will host Catawba at 4 p.m. Saturday.
MEN'S GOLF
Pioneers 3rd
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tusculum posted a season-best team score of 869 to finish third at the Findlay Spring Invitational held at the University Club of Kentucky.
The Pioneers’ +5 team score was four shots behind tournament winner and 31st ranked Missouri S&T as the Miners finished with a 54-hole total of 865 (+1).
Tusculum was led by senior Thomas Kollberg, who finished third individually with a six-under par 210 including a final round 70 (-2). Kollberg record one eagle, five birdies, eight pars, three bogeys and one double bogey for his final round on Tuesday.
Missouri S&T’s Carl Miltun won the tournament medal with a 10-under par total 206 including a final day 66 (-6).
Kollberg’s 210 was a career-best and the fourth-lowest 54-hole total by a Pioneer. TU’s tournament total of 869 is the second lowest 54-hole score in school history.
Missouri S&T rallied to the victory as the Miners posted a final round score of 284 and win by two shots over runner-up McKendree (867).
For Tusculum, Liam van Deventer and Isak Holter tied for 16th place at 218. Van Deventer shot 72-71-75=218, while Holter went 72-76-70=218. Riley Brown tied for 37th place with 72-75-76=223 and Nicholas Taggart carded 76-80-77=233 to finish 81st.
Tusculum will play in the South Atlantic Conference Championship at Lake Hickory Country Club April 16-18 in Hickory, North Carolina.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Pioneers 16th
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Tusculum senior Nilubol Panno carded a 54-hole score of 224 (+8) to finish 19th at the Bearcat Invitational held this week at the Greenwood Country Club.
The Pioneers finished tied for 16th with a three-round total of 973, including Tuesday’s final round 321.
Panno recorded her team-leading seventh top-20 finish of the season and the 16th of her three-year career. She fired a final day 74 (+2) which included one birdie, three bogeys and 14 pars in the 104-player field.
Panno’s career-best 224 is tied for the second-lowest 54-hole score in program history and two off the school record of 222 posted in by Jennifer Keim in 2021.
Anderson led wire-to-wire to capture its fifth team title of the season with a 16-stroke victory.
Tusculum’s Reagan Padilla finished 75th with her 54-hole tally of 84-82-80=246. Emilie Bergh-Jacobsen (84-93-79) and Adrienne O’Brien (87-80-89) both tied for 90th place with 256. Lindsay Self rounded out the TU scoring with 89-85-88=262 to finish 99th.
USC Beaufort’s Ashleigh Mead captured medalist honors as she shot a one-under par 215.
Tusculum will play in the South Atlantic Conference Championship at the Cobb Glen Country Club next week in Anderson, South Carolina.