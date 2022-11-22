BRISTOL — The Tusculum University men’s basketball team is ranked fifth in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region Media Poll.
The Pioneers (2-0) climbed two spots and are fifth after receiving 28 points.
Augusta is the top-ranked program in the poll as the Jaguars received six first place votes for their 60 points. Lincoln Memorial is second with 53 points, followed by UNC Pembroke (48), Lander (32), Tusculum, Wingate (27), Catawba (19), North Georgia (18), Georgia College (11) and Young Harris (9).
Along with Tusculum, LMU, Wingate and Catawba, fellow SAC teams includes Lenoir-Rhyne, Coker, Newberry and UVA Wise.
The D2SIDA Poll is for publicity purposes only and is not used in the selection process for the NCAA Division II postseason.
Tusculum travels to Furman on Friday for an exhibition game. The Pioneers will host Lees-McRae at 4 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Pioneers 8th In Poll
WINGATE, N.C. — The Tusculum University women’s basketball team has moved up one spot to eighth in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region Media Poll, released Monday.
The Pioneers (3-1) lost to top-ranked North Georgia 70-65 on the road Tuesday night, then set four school records in a 109-28 rout of Regent on Friday in their home opener.
Seven South Atlantic Conference teams are among the 10 ranked in this week’s poll, with the other three teams from the Peach Belt Conference. Conference Carolinas does not have any representation in this week’s poll after Lander dropped out of the rankings.
North Georgia (4-0) remains atop the region rankings this week, with Catawba (4-0) up two spot to a tie for second with Wingate (3-0), which had been third last week. Georgia Southwestern (3-0) is up a position to fourth, with Carson-Newman (3-1) down three spots to fifth.
Georgia College (4-0) is up two spots to sixth this week, with Lenoir-Rhyne (4-0) moving into the rankings in seventh. The Pioneers moved up a position to eighth, with Coker (3-0) and UVA Wise (4-0) entering the poll in ninth and tenth, respectively.
Tusculum will participate in the Young Harris Classic on Saturday and Sunday in Young Harris, Georgia. The Pioneers will face the host Mountain Lions at 4 p.m. Saturday and Georgia College at noon Sunday.
MEN’S TENNIS Pioneers Ranked
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Intercollegiate Tennis Association has released its Division II regional singles and doubles rankings following the conclusion of fall competition, which includes three members of the Tusculum University men’s tennis team.
Rhodri Atkinson is ranked ninth in singles in the Southeast Region, with Frank Bonacia ranked 19th. In doubles, Bonacia and Marco Jalalian are 10th in the region and second among South Atlantic Conference pairings.
Atkinson went 4-2 in singles for the Pioneers during the fall, which included an appearance in the round of 16 at the ITA Southeast Regional in late September. The Longhope, England native, who is a graduate transfer for the Pioneers following a stellar career at Lenoir-Rhyne, was ranked ninth in the Southeast Region and 48th nationally in singles at the conclusion of the 2022 spring season.
Bonacia was 2-3 in singles during the fall season, with two of his three defeats coming in 10-point tiebreakers at the Lincoln Memorial Invitational. Two of Bonacia’s three losses this fall came to regionally-ranked opponents, including a setback to seventh-ranked Juan Sengariz of Anderson at the ITA Southeast Regional. The graduate student from Rome, Italy ended the 2022 spring campaign ranked 68th nationally and 13th in the Southeast Region.
Bonacia and Jalalian teamed to make a run to the quarterfinal round at the ITA Southeast Region, including wins over opponents from Carson-Newman and Coker, before falling in the quarterfinals to the nationally fifth-ranked duo of Tommaso Schold and Pietro Martinetti from Columbus State. Jalalian, a sophomore from Hannover, Germany, played with four different partners during the fall and compiled a 4-2 record.
Tusculum went 2-0 in dual matches during the fall and will resume its schedule on Feb. 8 against Lee at the Nichols Tennis Complex.