JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Tusculum’s Nilubol Panno shot an even par round of 72 and is tied for sixth place after the opening round of the Jekyll Island Intercollegiate. The two-day, 36-hole event is being play at the par-72, 6,036-yard Jekyll Island Pine Lakes Course.
The Pioneers fired a team score of 307 and are locked in a four-way tie for seventh place.
Lincoln Memorial has the first day lead with an even par 288 and leads by 10 strokes over second place Shorter (298). UNC Pembroke is third with 299, followed by Newberry (301), Texas A&M International (302) and Converse (303). Tusculum, Mount Olive, Coker and North Greenville are tied for seventh with 307. Catawba is 11th with 310, followed by Erkine (311), Spring Hill (313), Emmanuel (313), Belmont Abbey (321), Georgia Military College (331) and Barton (348).
Panno had a very steady round as she had one birdie, one bogey and 16 pars. She is just two shots off the pace set by the duo of Dilyara Bulambayeva (LMU) and Ava O’Sullivan (Converse) who both posted a two-under par 70.
TU rookie Reagan Padilla shot 75 and is tied for 23rd place, while Emilie Bergh-Jacobsen is 34th with 77. Adrienne O’Brien carded an 83 and is 72nd while Lindsay Self shot 88 (T86).
MEN’S GOLF Pioneers 13th
INNISBROOK, Fla. — The Tusculum University men’s golf team posted a 36-hole total of 618 on the opening day of the 2022 Copperhead Championship, which is being held at the par-71, 7,209-yard layout at the Innisbrook Resort-Copperhead Course.
The Pioneers are in 13th place in a talented field which features 10 nationally-ranked teams including third-ranked and host West Florida. The Argonauts have the first day lead after rounds of 283 and 284 for a total of 567, three shots ahead of Lee University (570). Tampa is third with 572, followed by Limestone (576), North Georgia (579), Saint Leo (580), Lincoln Memorial (585), Nova Southeastern (586), Colorado State-Pueblo (588), Flagler (590), Lander (599), Lynn (605) and Tusculum.
West Florida’s Felipe Garces Garzon and CSU-Pueblo’s Matt Millar are tied for the 36-hole lead with a six-under par tally of 136.
Tusculum’s Riley Brown is the top Pioneer after firing 76-73=149 which has him tied for 43rd place. Thomas Kollberg is 57th with 77-76=153, while freshman Nicholas Taggart is 59th with 80-74=154. Lawson Harkey posted 82-80=162 and is 71st while Liam Hermansson is 73rd with 82-85=167.
The 54-hole event will wrap on Tuesday with the final 18-hole round on the Copperhead Championship course.