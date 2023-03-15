BRISTOL — The Tusculum University baseball team overcame a 9-5 deficit scoring eight unanswered runs including seven in the final two innings as the Pioneers posted a 13-9 win at King University on Tuesday afternoon.
Tusculum (17-6) records its first road victory of 2023 and snaps a seven-game road losing streak dating back to last season. TU’s last win on the road came at King on Apr. 19, 2022 as the Pioneers prevailed in a wild 15-14 contest. Tuesday’s win also avenges last month’s 6-5 loss to the Tornado (9-11) in Greeneville.
Tyler Ranel went 3-for-5 for the Pioneers and scored three runs including the game-winner in the top of the ninth on Zane Keener’s two-out single. Tusculum scored four times in the ninth, all with two outs with the big knock of the frame coming on Murphy Flood’s three-run double to give the Pioneers a four-run cushion heading to the bottom of the inning.
Tusculum closer Jacob Willett retired the side in order in the ninth as he improves to 2-0 on the season.
The Pioneers finished the game with 14 hits as with the top-six in the lineup all having multiple-hit games.
Ben Scartz, Christian Ortega, Darien Farley, Keener and Flood all finished with two hits apiece.
King accounted for 15 hits on the afternoon led by Junior Renwick’s 4-for-5 performance.
Tusculum jumped out to a 4-0 lead as Ortega and Farley each blasted a two-run homer in the first inning. It was Ortega’s third home run of the season and Farley’s first in a TU uniform.
The Tornado answered four runs of their own in their first at bat, highlighted by Chase Hilliard’s game-tying two-run single.
King took its first lead of the game in the second inning when Wes Bonney lined a two-out, two-run single up the middle for a 6-4 advantage for the home team.
Tusculum cut the deficit in half in the third as Scartz got aboard with a single, moved to second on a balk and scored on Ortega’s team-leading ninth double of the year. King got the run back in the bottom of the frame on Mason Swartz’s two-out double.
The Tornado recorded three straight hits to start the fourth inning including a two-run triple off the bat of Davis Hall to extend the lead to 9-5. But Hall was stranded on third when TU reliever Jonathan Nelson collected himself and got a pair of ground outs and a fly out to end the inning and limit the damage.
From there, Nelson pitched brilliantly and blanked the Tornado for the next 4.1 innings while scattering three singles.
Meanwhile, Tusculum chipped away at the four-run deficit scoring once in the sixth inning and tied the game with a three-run eighth. In the eighth, Ranel reached on an error and Keener followed with base hit. Scartz doubled down the left field line to drive in Ranel and moved Keener to third base. Ortega recorded his fifth RBI of the game with a ground out and Scartz scored on a wild pitch to even the score at 9-9.
Entering his sixth inning of relief, Nelson ran into trouble in the bottom of the eighth as Garret Huffman led off with a single and moved to second on a bunt to represent the go-ahead run. Willett took over and got an infield popup before surrendering an infield hit to put runners on the corners. Willett ended the jam with a ground out as the game went to the ninth.
King reliever Michael Cordova took over in the ninth and got the first two batters to fly out as he faced Ranel. The Tusculum centerfielder hit a tower fly ball to left center where it hit off the fence as he motored into third base with his second triple of the year. Keener followed with a single down the line in left to give TU its first lead since the first inning. Scartz drew a walk and Ortega reached on a fielding error to load the bases for Flood.
Flood cleared the bases with his seventh double of the season as Tusculum led 13-9. Willett closed out the win as he recorded a strikeout, a ground out and a fly out.
Willett tossed 1.2 shutout innings where he allowed a hit. Nelson gutted out six innings, allowed three runs on nine hits, one walk and two strikeouts in his 69-pitch effort.
TRACK & FIELD Nelson, Pittman Named All-America
NEW ORLEANS, La. — Tusculum University seniors Zackary Nelson and Marquel Pittman have been named second-team All-America in men’s indoor track & field following the conclusion of the NCAA Division II Indoor Championship at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
Nelson finished ninth in the 400 meters with a time of 47.88 seconds, while Pittman was 12th in the 60 meters with a time of 6.80 seconds. They become the third and fourth Tusculum athletes to receive All-America honors from the USTFCCCA, joining Widchard Guervil (four times) and Nicole McMillen (three times).
Athletes of USTFCCCA member institutions who finished in the top eight of their respective individual events and relays at this past weekend’s national meet took home First-Team All-American honors, while those who placed ninth through 12th in their individuals events or on a relay team that finished ninth or 10th were named Second-Team All-Americans.
WOMEN’S GOLF Pioneers 13th
SEVIERVILLE — The Tusculum University women’s golf team finished 13th at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, which was held at the par-71, 5,803-yard Highlands Course at the Sevierville Golf Club.
The Pioneers carded a 54-hole team total of 979 including Tuesday’s final round 332.
Austin Peay was the team champion at the NCAA Division I-laden event. The Governors posted a three-day score of 894 to win by three strokes over runner-up Findlay (897). The Oilers were the only team to turn in a sub-300 score as Findlay finished with 298 on Tuesday.
Findlay’s Gabby Woods was the individual medalist as she finished with a three-day tally of 214 including a one-under-par 70 for the lowest round of the day.
North Alabama was third with 909, followed by Dalton State (923), North Georgia (929), Dayton (934), Oklahoma City (937), Radford (943), Carson-Newman (945), Indiana State (947), Bellarmine (954), host Tennessee Tech (974), Tusculum (979), Northern Iowa (981) and Tennessee State (1065).
Tusculum’s Nilubol Panno was the top finisher for the Pioneers as she tied for 17th place with 74-77-80=231. For Panno, it is her fifth top-20 finish of the season and 14th of her career.
Reagan Padilla tied for 25th place with her 54-hole score of 76-76-81=233. Emilie Jacobsen got better each round during the tournament and climbed six spots up the leaderboard to tie for 66th place with 88-83-82=253.
Adrienne O’Brien shot 87-87-91=265 to finish 80th while Lindsay Self finished 82nd with 101-86-89=276.
The Pioneers return to action Monday and Tuesday when they host the 25th annual Agnes McAmis Memorial. The event returns to Link Hills Country this spring as Tusculum is the two-time, defending champions. Panno is the defending medalist as she won last year’s McAmis Memorial in a two-hole playoff.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Wingo Gets Honor
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University outside hitter Deklan Wingo has been named the Independent Volleyball Association (IVA) Defensive Player of the Week.
Wingo, a sophomore from Chester, Virginia, led the Pioneers to a 1-1 record last week and averaged 3.38 kills, 2.38 digs and 0.38 blocks per set.
He accounted seven kills and five digs against North Greenville. He followed with a career-high 20 kills with a .308 hitting percentage in Tusculum’s 3-2 win over Emmanuel. He also recorded a career-best 14 digs in the victory.
On the season, Wingo has totaled 150 kills, 20 service aces, 73 digs, and 36 total blocks.
Tusculum (6-12, 1-3 IVA) has won three of its last four matches and will host Fort Valley State for Senior Night at 6 p.m. Friday at Pioneer Arena.