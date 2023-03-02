Tusculum’s Connor Jordan hit the game-winning free throws with 2.2 seconds remaining as the Pioneers defeated Wingate 73-71 in the South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball quarterfinals on Wednesday night at Pioneer Arena.
Tusculum (No. 2 seed in SAC Mountain Division) advances to Saturday night’s second semifinal game at Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The Pioneers (16-10) face Piedmont Division top seed Catawba at 7:30 p.m.
Wingate (No. 3 seed in Piedmont) ends its season at 15-13 overall.
With 7.5 seconds to play, Wingate’s Andreas Wilson missed a 3-pointer but was fouled and made all three free throws to tie the game 71-71.
Jordan took the inbounds pass, drove the length of the floor and was fouled while going down the lane, sending the league’s third-leading free throw shooter to the line with 2.2 seconds left.
With both teams out of timeouts, Jordan made both free throws for the 73-71 final.
The Pioneers advance to the SAC semifinals for the eighth time in program history and third time in the past four years.
Inady Legiste and Mitchell each finished with 17 points, while Jordan and West posted 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Wilson led all scorers with 20 points, all in the second half.
The Pioneers had a season-high 11 blocked shots, which are the second most in school history. Kyle Brown had four while Legiste and Hobbs each had three. Legiste becomes the sixth player in program history with 100 career blocks.
Tusculum outrebounded the Bulldogs 42-30.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Lenoir-Rhyne 80 Tusculum 56
The Lenoir-Rhyne Bears shot 69 percent from the field in the second half and outscored Tusculum 52-30 in the second half in the SAC quarterfinal win on Wednesday night at Pioneer Arena.
The Bears (22-7) advance to face Catawba in the semifinal round on Saturday at Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, while the Pioneers (20-9) lost for just the second time in nine all-time SAC quarterfinal home games.
Tusculum shot 30 percent (21-for-70) from the field and 2-for-23 from 3-point range. Jami Tham tallied 25 points and 11 rebounds, both game-highs.
Pioneers All-SAC
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum forward Jami Tham was named a first-team All-South Atlantic Conference selection, and guards Mya Belton and Blayre Shultz were named third-team selections on Thursday.
Belton also was named SAC Defensive Player of the Year.
Tham, Belton and Shultz helped the Pioneers to a 20-8 regular-season record and second place in the SAC Mountain Division with an 11-7 record.
Tham, a graduate student from Arlington, Virginia, averaged 17.4 points and 13.4 rebounds per game during the regular season. She led the conference and ranked third in Division II in rebounding and also led the SAC in field goal percentage at 51.6 percent (192-for-399). Tham also leads Division II and set a SAC single-season record with 25 double-doubles in 28 regular-season games, including a streak of 22 straight to open the season.
Belton, a graduate student from Blythewood, South Carolina, was third on the Pioneers in scoring at 14 points per game and ranked fourth in the conference with 8.6 rebounds per game. Belton led the SAC with 77 3-pointers and was second in 3-pointers per game at 2.75. She also tied for the SAC lead in blocked shots per game at 2.00, and was second with 56 total blocked shots in 28 games.
Belton finished her career with a share of the Tusculum record for blocked shots with 141, tied with Stephany Neptune (2005-09).
Shultz, a senior from Morristown, ranked ninth in the SAC in scoring at 15.2 points per game and led the conference with an average of 37.58 minutes per game (seventh in Division II).
SOFTBALL Pioneers Swept
EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry swept Tusculum 2-0 and 5-1 in a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader on Wednesday.
Tusculum’s Kallyn Newport and Hannah Hughes each had a double in the first game. Sammy Jimenez was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Claire Smeltzer had a double in the second game.
Tusculum (11-10, 0-2 SAC) plays at Lenoir-Rhyne at 2 p.m. Saturday.