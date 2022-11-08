GREENEVILLE — Inady Legiste scored a team-high 20 points, while Jalen Crowder poured in six 3-pointers for his 18 points in Tusculum’s 85-72 win over visiting Tennessee Wesleyan in exhibition action at Pioneer Arena.
The Pioneers connected on their first nine shots and led by double digits throughout the game before a crowd of 1,794 fans during TU’s “Education Game.” Area elementary and middle schools were invited guests of the University to attend Monday’s exhibition contest.
Legiste went 8-of-13 from the floor and 4-of-5 from the free throw line while hauling in five rebounds. Crowder went 6-of-10 from downtown, while KJ Crump added a dozen points and James West IV finished with 10 markers.
Tennessee Wesleyan’s Ty Patterson led all scorers with his 21 points, while the duo of Elish Mayberry and Kobe Pride scored 12 points apiece.
Tusculum scored the first seven points of the game and raced to a 24-7 advantage with 13:56 left in the half. The Pioneers went 9-of-9 from the floor, including five of their 13 3-pointers on the day, during that stretch.
The Pioneers led by as many as 18 points in the opening period before leading 45-29 at halftime.
Tusculum took its largest lead of the game, 58-36, on a 3 by West with 15:35 to play.
Tusculum shot 49 percent (33 of 67) from the floor, including 13-of-35 from 3-point land. Wesleyan shot 46 percent including 17 of 31 in the second half (55 percent).
Wesleyan held a 35-33 advantage in rebounding, while Tusculum forced 16 turnovers on 13 steals resulting in 20 points.
Tusculum will open its regular season this weekend when it hosts the South Atlantic Conference/Peach Belt Conference Challenge. The Pioneers play USC Aiken at 7 p.m. Friday. That game will be preceded by Lincoln Memorial and Clayton State at 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Tusculum 3
Lenoir-Rhyne 0
HICKORY, N.C. — Tusculum avenged its 2021 SAC tournament loss to Lenoir-Rhyne with a 25-19, 25-22, 28-26 win over the Bears in the quarterfinals of the SAC tourney on Monday night.
Tusculum has won five straight matches, its longest streak of the year. The Pioneers (14-11) will face Carson-Newman in the SAC tourney semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, S.C.
Lenior-Rhyne drops to 18-9.
Tusculum's Emiah Burrowes put down 13 kills. Peyton Gash had nine, Carli Pigza had eight, McKayla Willey tied a career-best with seven, Martina Foster had five, Raven Chance had four and Carly Sosnowski had one.
Elise Carmichael and Samantha Bunch ran the Tusculum offense, dishing out 22 and 18 assists, respectively.
Defensively, Burrowes and Sosnowski each collected 13 digs, Bunch had 12 and Au tied a career-high with 10. Chance had five block assists and Gash notched three. Willey and Burrowes recorded multiple blocks.
MEN'S BOWLING
Pioneers 17th
MARIETTA, Ga. — The Tusculum University men’s bowling team finished 17th at the Bowlero Southern Collegiate Classic.
The Pioneers recorded a total pin-fall of 9,549 which includes Sunday’s 24-Baker Game total of 4,295.
In Saturday’s six traditionally scored games, Tusculum’s Tyler Moore was the top Pioneer totaling 1,119 pins which were 34th in the tournament. He bowled 234 in his second game and posted a 212 in the fourth as he averaged 186.5.
Aeron Burkhardt finished 41st with 1,094 pins, while Randall Andrews tallied 1,044 for his six games. Justin Rodgers totaled 845 in his five games to place 100th, while Mason Morgan placed 158th with 510 pins in his three games. Gabe Taulbee (499 – 164th) and Tucker Strack (143 – 204th) rounded out the scoring for the Pioneers.
Tusculum will wrap up the fall portion of its schedule at the Roto Grip Raider Classic on Friday and Saturday in Beavercreek, Ohio.