The Tusculum Pioneers knocked off the 30th-ranked Young Harris Mountain Lions 13-5 on Tuesday at Pioneer Park, giving Tusculum coach Brandon Steele his 100th victory.
Tusculum’s Will Samuelson went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Christian Ortega was 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI, and Zane Keener was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI.
Tusculum extends its winning streak to eight while halting Young Harris’ seven-game winning streak. The Pioneers improve to 8-2, the Mountain Lions drop to 9-3.
Tusculum cranked out hits and took advantage of five errors by Young Harris. Only four of Tusculum’s 13 runs were earned, and the Pioneers scored four times on wild pitches.
Tusculum reliever Jonathan Nelson (1-0) got the win. In 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, walked two and struck out one.
Chuckey-Doak High grad Jacob Willett pitched a hitless, scoreless ninth for Tusculum. He walked two and struck out two.
The Pioneers open South Atlantic Conference play this weekend when they host UVA Wise for a three-game series beginning with the opener at 6 p.m. Friday.
SOFTBALL Pioneers Sweep
Tusculum tallied a season-best 12 runs in each game of a doubleheader sweep of Bluefield State on Tuesday at Red Edmonds Field, winning the first game 12-4 and the second game 12-2.
In the 12-4 win in the first game, Tusculum’s Chloe Freischmidt went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBI. Katelynn Hodges was 2-for-3, Hannah Hughes was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Sammy Jimenez was 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI.
Ireland Cavanaugh (3-3) got the win in the circle. In five innings, she gave up six hits, four runs, walked two and struck out three.
In the 12-2 win in the second game, Tusculum ripped a season-best 15 hits.
Freischmidt and Hodges each went 1-for-2 with a homer and two RBI. Kallyn Newport was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Hayley Lazo was 2-for-2 with two RBI, Claire Smeltzer was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Hughes was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Jimenez was 1-for-2 with a triple and three RBI, and Zoe Wills had a pinch-hit double.
Keylon Reynolds (1-1) posted the win in the circle. In five innings, she gave up five hits, two runs (one earned), walked three and struck out two.
Tusculum (9-8) will host doubleheaders with Southern Wesleyan at noon Saturday and with Shepherd at noon Sunday.
MEN’S GOLF Pioneers 10th
DADE CITY, Fla. — Tusculum posted a five-under par total 283 in Tuesday’s final round of the Saint Leo Invitational, finishing 10th in the 18-team event.
The Pioneers posted a 54-hole score of 877, which is tied for the fifth lowest in school history.
The tournament was hosted by Saint Leo University and held at the par-72, 7,153-yard Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club.
Blake Williams was the top finisher for Tusculum as he carded a three-under par 70-71-72=213.
Tusculum rookie Nicholas Taggart tied for 31st as he shot 76-73-70=219. His final round 70 (-2) consisted of an eagle, four birdies, 11 pars and two double bogeys.
Liam van Deventer finished 43rd with 72-78-72=222. His final round was filled with one eagle, two birdies, four bogeys and 11 pars.
Liam Hermansson carded the low round of the tournament for the Pioneers with a three-under par 69 on Tuesday. His final day total included seven birdies, eight pars, two bogeys and one double bogey. He finished the tournament with a three-day score of 78-80-69=227 to tie for 61st.
Thomas Kollberg rounded out the scoring for Tusculum at 74-83-76=233 (82nd).
Lee University, ranked fifth in the nation, claimed the team trophy with a 22-under par total of 842 to win by four shots over runner-up Nova Southeastern (846, -18).
Beck Burnette of Lee University claimed the individual medal with a 10-under par total of 206, one shot clear of Will O’Neill of Nova Southeastern (207, -9).
The Pioneers will play in the Barton Spring Bulldog Clash Monday and Tuesday in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina.
MEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 6 Mars Hill 1
MARS HILL, N.C. — With the win on Tuesday, Tusculum improves to 4-3 overall and 1-0 in South Atlantic Conference play. Mars Hill drops to 2-6, 0-1.
In doubles, Rhodri Atkinson and Will Gee earned a 6-3 victory at flight two, and Nemanja Subanovic teamed with Marco Jalalian for a 7-5 victory at flight one.
In singles, Gee won 6-2, 6-1 at flight five, Kenta Kondou won 6-2, 6-1 at flight three and Atkinson won 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) at flight one.
In other matches, Jalalian won 8-0 at flight six, and Subanovic collected a 6-2, 6-4 victory at flight two.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 7 Mars Hill 0
MARS HILL, N.C. — With the win on Tuesday, Tusculum improves to 4-3 overall and 1-0 in South Atlantic Conference play. Mars Hill falls to 5-3, 0-1.
In doubles, Tusculum’s Paulina Loretz and Valentina Loretz earned a 6-2 win at flight three, while Leonie Floeth and Ylva Frafjord Landa teamed up for a 6-3 win at flight two.
In singles, Landa won 6-0, 6-1 at flight five, Floeth won 6-2, 6-1 at flight one, and Paulina Loretz won 6-2, 6-4 at flight three.
Closing out singles, Elodie Baechler won 8-4 at flight four, Tabitha Howe won 6-3, 6-3 at flight two, and Valentina Loretz won 8-4 at flight six.