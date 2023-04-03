Tusculum outfielder Wes Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a double and a three-run home run in Saturday’s second game to complete a non-conference doubleheader sweep over King University at Pioneer Park.
Tusculum won the first game 4-2. In a 15-3 win in the second game, the Pioneers erupted for 15 runs in their final three at bats.
Tusculum (21-15) won the weekend series 2-1 and the season series 3-2 over the Tornado (11-21).
In the first game on Saturday, Tusculum starter Seth Willis (6-1) pitched 6 1/3 innings for the win. He gave up seven hits, a run, walked three and struck out one.
Drew Sliwinski tossed the final 2 2/3 innings for his first save. He gave up four hits, a run, walked one and struck out four.
Ben Scartz went 3-for-5 with an RBI for Tusculum. Murphy flood was 2-for-3 with a double, Tyler Ranel was 2-for-4 with a double, Christian Ortega was 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Rudy Fernandez was 1-for-4.
In the 15-3 win in the second game, Tusculum starter Trejen Fox-Birdwell (2-1) pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, walked five and struck out one.
Chuckey-Doak High grad Jacob Willett followed with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. He gave up three hits, walked one and struck out two.
Kohen Ponder tossed a scoreless seventh. He gave up a hit, walked one and struck out one.
Kaden Swaim was 2-for-2 with a home run, a sacrifice fly and three RBI for the Pioneers. Fernandez was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Zane Leener was 2-for-5 with an RBI, Ortega was 2-for-4 with a double, Will Samuelson was 1-for-1 with three walks and three RBI, and Luis Reyes was 1-for-3 with two RBI.
Tusculum travels to Emory & Henry at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
SOFTBALL Pioneers Swept
GAFFNEY, S.C. — Tusculum suffered a pair of run-rule setbacks at Limestone on Sunday, dropping both games 8-0, to fall to 19-20 overall and 6-12 in South Atlantic Conference play.
Sammy Jimenez had Tusculum’s only hit in the first game. The Pioneers had two hits in the second game, both singles by Jimemez and Hannah Hughes.
The Pioneers will host King in a non-conference doubleheader at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
MEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 6 Lenoir-Rhyne 1
HICKORY, N.C. — Tusculum extended its winning streak to six with the South Atlantic Conference victory on Sunday.
The match began Friday afternoon and saw the 27th-ranked Pioneers (11-4, 7-0 SAC) take a 1-0 lead in doubles before rain put action on hold midway through singles. On Sunday, the Pioneers finished off two of the three interrupted singles matches and then swept the three remaining matches from the Bears (6-12, 4-4 SAC).
Tusculum swept the doubles action to earn the team point during Friday’s play, capped by an epic 7-6 (13-11) win at flight one by Nemanja Subanovic and Marco Jalalian over Zachary Cox and Vadym Rogynskyi. In the other doubles contests, Rhodri Atkinson and Frank Bonacia defeated Mattias Selde and Joel Hemmings 6-2 at flight three, while Kenta Kondou and Nathan Matsuguma beat Rufus Plane and Mauricio Hernandez 7-5 at flight two.
In singles, Atkinson’s match at flight one against Cox was stopped on Friday with Atkinson two points shy of victory, which he got on Sunday to pick up the 6-4, 6-3 win. After the Bears finished off a win at flight five to pull within 2-1, Kondou completed a rally from a set down to beat Patrik Alvestrand 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 to put the Pioneers up 3-1.
Subanovic delivered the clinching point for the Pioneers as he beat Rogynskyi 6-2, 6-2 at flight two. Also winning for the Pioneers were Matsuguma, who beat Connor Gibson 8-1 in a pro set at flight six, along with Bonacia who outlasted Plane 7-5, 6-7 (7-5), (10-5) at flight four.
Tusculum plays at Anderson at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Lenoir-Rhyne 4 Tusculum 3
HICKORY, N.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne won the conclusion of a South Atlantic Conference match on Sunday. The match began Friday afternoon but was suspended due to rain.
The Bears (9-8, 5-3 SAC) won the doubles point on Friday and went up 3-1 after the singles matches that had started on Friday were finished. The 39th-ranked Pioneers (10-5, 6-1 SAC) closed to within 3-2 with two matches remaining, but the Bears clinched the win with the next finish to snap Tusculum’s five-match winning streak.
In Friday’s doubles play, the Pioneers got a 6-4 win at flight three as Elodie Baechler and Valentina Loretz teamed to beat Natalie Lutz and Evelin Menyhart. However, the Bears won the last two flights to grab the team point, including a 7-6 (7-5) win at flight two in the decisive match.
Tusculum tied the score 1-1 when the match resumed on Sunday, as Valentina Loretz needed just one point to defeat Sandy Mitsou 6-0, 6-1 at flight five. The Bears would win the other two unfinished singles matches, with Lucy Whelan beating Paulina Loretz 6-2, 7-5 at flight three and Evgeniya Pugina rallying for a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 win at flight one over Leonie Floeth.
With the Pioneers down 3-1, Baechler began the comeback attempt as she beat Menyhart 6-4, 6-1 at flight four. However, Alicia Wahlberg clinched the win for the Bears as she downed Tabitha Howe 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) at flight two. Ylva Frafjord Landa cut into the final margin as she beat Jessica Fuchs 6-2, 6-2 at flight six in the final match of the day.
Tusculum plays at Anderson at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Tusculum Splits
HARROGATE — Tusculum split two Independent Volleyball Association matches on Saturday at Lincoln Memorial. The Pioneers defeated Alderson Broaddus 25-16, 30-32, 23-25, 25-23, 15-4 before falling to LMU 25-14, 25-16, 25-19.
Tusculum, now 9-15 overall and 2-6 in IVA matches, at Barton at 7 p.m. Friday.
In the win over Alderson Broaddus (10-17, 0-5 IVA), Tusculum’s Deklan Wingo finished with a match-high 17 kills on a .344 hitting percentage, while Dane Loup fired 10 kills on a .643 clip.
In the loss to LMU (18-4, 7-0), Wingo accounted for nearly half of Tusculum’s kills with 10.
MEN’S LACROSSE Catawba 10 Tusculum 9
Catawba’s Garrett Simi scored the winning goal with 4:21 remaining in the South Atlantic Conference match on Saturday at Pioneers Field.
Jackson Braswell led the Indians (2-8, 2-4 SAC) with three goals and an assist, while Tristan Kirkham paced the Pioneers (4-8, 0-6 SAC) with five goals. Neither team led by more than one goal over the final 22 minutes in a match that had seven ties and four lead changes.
Tusculum plays at Lenoir-Rhyne at 4 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE Tusculum 15 Catawba 3
Tia Daniel and Lucy Brewer scored five goals apiece and Abby Lockwood dished out a career-best five assists as Tusculum rolled to the South Atlantic Conference victory on Saturday at Pioneer Field.
Daniel added four assists to match her season high with nine points as the Pioneers (4-7, 2-4 SAC) outshot the Indians 34-10.
The Pioneers split the goalkeeper duties with Kari Ham making four saves in the first half and Emily White facing just two shots on goal in the second half.
Tusculum plays a non-conference match at Lees-McRae at 5 p.m. Thursday.