The Tusculum University men’s basketball program will host its inaugural “Play for Kell” Game on Jan. 28 when the Pioneers host Limestone University at Pioneer Arena.
The “Play for Kell” initiative honors the life of Ja’Kell Johnson, the daughter of Stanley and Twilla Johnson, the brother of Quamane Johnson and the niece of Tusculum coach J.T. Burton.
Ja’Kell was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018 and battled the disease for four years before dying on June 26, 2021. Her long battle with cancer sparked the social trend amongst the Pioneer basketball program, #FightForKell.
“This game is special to our family, our program, and our communities in Lebanon, Kentucky, and in Greeneville, Tennessee,” Burton said. “Ja’Kell will always remain in our hearts, and we are beyond appreciative of the love and support that is shown for her and the Johnson family.”
There will be a reception in the Chalmers Conference Center, located in the Niswonger Student Commons on the Greeneville campus on Jan. 28 beginning at 1:30 p.m. and is open to all.
The Tusculum women’s basketball team will host Limestone beginning at 2 p.m. on Jan. 28, followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m. To purchase tickets on-line, visit www.TusculumPioneers.com.
Promotional Dates
In addition to the “Play For Kell” game, the Tusculum athletic department has announced promotional dates for the remainder of its home basketball games.
Tusculum’s annual “Pack the Arena” Night will be held Wednesday when the Pioneers host in-state foe Lincoln Memorial University. There will be special in-game promotions, games and halftime performances.
The Tusculum women will host its annual Play4Kay Game on Feb. 11 when the Pioneers host Lenoir-Rhyne University. Fans are encouraged to wear PINK for this game. The Play4Kay Initiative, which is named in memory of Hall of Fame coach Kay Yow, is a national effort through women’s basketball to raise money and awareness for all cancers affecting women.
On Feb. 15, Tusculum will host Carson-Newman University in the Battle of US 11E. The Pioneers have designated this game as Black-Out Night as fans are requested to wear their Tusculum Black for this contest. Tusculum will also be conducting a food drive to coincide with the doubleheader.
Tusculum will close the regular-season portion of its home schedule on Feb. 18 when the Pioneers welcome Newberry College for Senior Day. Tusculum will honor senior members of its basketball teams prior to the games.
The Pioneers travel to Coker University for a SAC doubleheader on Saturday. The women’s game will tip off at 2 p.m. followed by the men’s contest at 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL Pioneers Among Statistical Leaders
INDIANAPOLIS — The Tusculum University football team finished the 2022 season nationally ranked in 19 team categories, while five Pioneers ended the year listed nationally 13 times with the release of the final NCAA Division II statistics for the year.
Tusculum posted an 8-3 overall record (.727 won-loss pct. – 31st in NCAA II) and finished runner-up in the South Atlantic Conference Mountain Division. The eight victories are tied for the third-most wins in a Tusculum single-season.
The Pioneers were the SAC statistical team champions in four categories. TU’s four defensive touchdowns tied program single-season record and were the eighth-most in the country.
Tusculum’s 19 interceptions are the second-most in school history and were ranked third in the division. TU’s 93.02 team passing efficiency defense was tops in the league and fourth nationally. The Pioneers forced 25 turnovers (T10th in TU history) which were the 16th most in the nation in 2022.
Tusculum also finished 15th in pass defense (159.6 ypg – 3rd in SAC), 18th in total defense (282.4 ypg – 3rd in SAC), 21st in first down defense (171 – 2nd in SAC), 23rd in scoring defense (17.9 ppg – 2nd in SAC), 26th in team tackles for loss per game (7.7 tpg – 2nd in SAC), 35th in third down conversion defense (.328 – 3rd in SAC) and 47th in turnover margin (+4).
Offensively, the Pioneers finished 39th in passing offense (235.2 ypg – 2nd in SAC), 43rd in passing yards per completion (13.40 ypc – 5th in SAC), 48th in total offense (395.6 ypg – 2nd in SAC) and 50th in scoring offense (30.5 ypg – 4th in SAC). TU’s special teams also shined in 2022 as the Pioneers were 16th nationally in net punting (37.93 ypg – 4th in SAC), 24th in kickoff returns (22.7 ypr – 3rd in SAC) and 35th in punt return defense (5.19 ypr – 4th in SAC).
Individually, quarterback Tre Simmons finished the season ranked nationally in eight categories including: completions per game (16.09 cpg – 45th), passing TDs (21 – 28th), passing yards (2,384 – 33rd), pass offense (216.7 ypg – 31st), passing yards per completion (13.47 ypc – 32nd), points responsible for (144 – 42nd), points responsible for per game (13.1 ppg – 42nd) and total offense (242.6 ypg – 31st).
Freshman Eddie Watson finished seventh in punt return TDs (1 – 1st in SAC) and 21st in punt return average (9.5 ypr – 3rd in SAC). Marquel Pittman was sixth in kickoff return TDs (1 – 2nd in SAC) while punter Andrew Cantrell was 24th nationally in punt average at 40.8 (4th in SAC).
Linebacker Wesley Scott averaged 8.7 tackles per game, which was the third best average in the conference and 41st in the country.