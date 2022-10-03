HICKORY, N.C. — In a rematch of last season’s South Atlantic Conference semifinal upset, the Tusculum women’s volleyball team avenged the defeat 25-21, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21 in front of Lenoir-Rhyne’s home crowd on Saturday.
The Pioneers improve to 6-6 overall and 6-3 in the SAC, while the Bears drop to 12-5, 8-2.
Tusculum's Peyton Gash hit .423 with 13 kills, alongside 10 kills from Carli Pigza. Isabella Biesterfeld upped her collegiate-best to nine kills. Emiah Burrowes (9), Martina Foster (8), and Raven Chance (5) rounded out the offense.
Elise Carmichael (24) and Samantha Bunch (18) shared the setting responsibilities, recording 42-of-48 assists for TU.
Four Pioneers notched an ace in the contest: Bunch, Pigza, Foster and Carmichael.
Carly Sosnowski registered 29 digs, nearly doubling any other player. Burrowes scooped 16 digs.
At the net, Chance tallied four total blocks (two solo, two assists), while Foster assisted on four blocks. Three other Pioneers participated in multiple stops: Pigza (3), Biesterfeld (3) and Gash (2).
Tusculum travels to Mars Hill at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Tusculum 5
Salem 0
Sydney Grant scored a pair of goals to lead Tusculum in a non-conference match on Saturday at Pioneer Field.
Brianna Garcia had a goal and an assist and Kira Schulte also scored for the Pioneers (6-3-1), who improved to 5-0-0 in non-conference matches while outshooting the Tigers (2-6-1) 16-2. Tusculum also benefitted from an own goal scored by Salem against itself early in the second half.
Grant scored in the sixth and 66th minutes to give her three goals in the Pioneers' last two matches. Garcia's goal was midway through the first half in the 23rd minute, while Schulte's tally came with 32 seconds remaining in the match.
Tusculum hosts Anderson at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Coddington Wins
MILLIGAN — Tusculum University junior Emily Coddington won the women's race as the Pioneers competed at the inaugural Eli Cramer Invitational on Friday at Milligan University.
Coddington, who had set her career best finish of second in the Pioneers' previous meet at Walters State on Sept. 10, earned her first career victory by a margin of 30 seconds as the Pioneers finished second as a team. The Tusculum men also finished second overall with two runners inside the top 10 in the final standings.
The Pioneers will compete at the Royals Challenge in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday.
WOMEN'S RECAP
Coddington covered the three-mile course in 18:30.6, winning by just over 30 seconds ahead of runner-up Gracie Allen of Milligan. Freshman Inmaculada Delgado was eighth overall in 20:01.6, with junior Judy Chellah placing 11th in 20:28.3. Senior Erin Bruce took 16th place at 20:57.3, with senior Destiny Lottie in 24th place at 27:22.7 and senior Aliyah Adderley in 25th place at 27:44.9.
Milligan had five of the top seven finishers and won the meet with 20 points, with Tusculum at 50 points and Montreat with 63 points.
MEN'S RECAP
Senior Antonio Aparicio was the top non-Milligan runner, finishing seventh overall at 15:54.8 with sophomore Bryson Livesay in ninth at 16:00.6. Sophomore Evan Bruce finished 16th at 16:17.0 and freshman Jerry Ricker took 30th overall at 17:50.4. Sophomore Xavion Bogus finished 35th overall at 20:45.2.
Milligan swept the top five scorers and had 15 points, followed by the Pioneers with 60 points and the Lees-McRae B team with 65 points.