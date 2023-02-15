ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University outfielder Wes Reynolds has been named the South Atlantic Conference baseball player of the week.
Reynolds, a senior from Cherryville, North Carolina, hit a home run in each of his four games last weekend to lead the Pioneers to a 4-0 record. He batted .385 on the week where he had 10 RBI with eight runs scored and a 1.385 slugging percentage. He drew five walks and stole a base.
Reynolds opened the week with a 2-for-3 performance at Carson-Newman as he posted a double and a home run in Tusculum’s 10-4 non-conference win. He also had two RBI and scored three runs.
In Tusculum’s three-game sweep of Shorter, Reynolds homered in each game and finished the series with eight RBI. He also scored five runs and drew three walks.
Reynolds’ four home runs this year are the most in the conference and tied for second in the country.
Tusculum (4-2) will host Davis & Elkins for a three-game series this weekend beginning with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Daniel Gets Honor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tusculum University midfielder Jordan Daniel has been selected to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Division II team of the week for the week of Feb. 6-12, the USILA announced Tuesday.
Daniel set career highs with six goals and five assists for 11 points as the Pioneers defeated Chowan 18-17 on Saturday. Daniel's six goals and five assists are each tied for the third most in a single game in program history, while his 11 points are the second most by a Pioneer. The graduate student from Langley, British Columbia, had four goals and three assists in the second half, helping to account for all seven Tusculum goals.
Daniel has six goals and six assists for 12 points through two games, ranking him seventh in the South Atlantic Conference in goals, fourth in assists and eighth in points. For his career, Daniel ranks eighth at Tusculum with 113 points and second in assists with 66 in 50 games.
The Pioneers (2-0) host Emmanuel at 7 p.m. Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Pioneers Swept
TIGERVILLE, S.C. — The Tusculum University softball team dropped a doubleheader at North Greenville by 4-3 scores on Tuesday afternoon.
In the first game, North Greenville overcame a 3-2 deficit with a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings for a walk-off win.
Tusculum's Emily Sappington (4-3) took the loss. In 6 1/3 innings, she gave up nine hits, four runs, walked one and struck out three.
Tusculum's Kallyn Newport went 3-for-4 and Claire Smeltzer smacked a two-run homer.
In the second game, Tusculum rallied for a run in the sixth and two in the seventh but came up short.
Virginia Bishop belted solo home run and had a sacrifice fly for North Greenville (6-2).
Tusculum's Ireland Cavanaugh (1-2) took the loss. In six innings, she gave up eight hits, four runs (three earned) and walked one.
Tusculum's Katelynn Hodges went 2-for-2, Smeltzer was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Maddie McBride mashed a solo homer and Chloe Freischmidt ripped a double.
Tusculum (5-6) will host Davis & Elkins in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday.
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
LMU 3, Tusculum 0
The Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters swept the Pioneers 25-12, 25-12, 25-14 on Tuesday night in Independent Volleyball Association play.
LMU improves to 10-4 overall and 3-0 in the IVA, while Tusculum drops to 3-10, 1-3.
Tristan Blake led Tusculum with five kills on a .400 hitting percentage, followed by Deklan Wingo (4), Shaphar Grant (3), Hunter Walck (2), Jake Whyte (2) and Colby Landry (1). Jaden Bramhall recorded a career-best four total blocks (one solo, three assists), ahead of Grant’s three (one solo, two assists).
Tusculum plays at Fort Valley State at 6 p.m. Feb. 24.