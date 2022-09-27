ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University defensive back Andrae Robinson and placekicker Juan Villasenor have been named the South Atlantic Conference Football Players of the Week.
Robinson was tabbed the SAC Defensive Player of the Week, while Villasenor captured Special Team Player of the Week.
Robinson, a sophomore from Covington, Georgia, posted five solo tackles and accounted for a pair of turnovers in Tusculum’s 50-17 SAC win over Catawba. Robinson recovered a fumble in the first half and then recorded a program-record 97-yard interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Villasenor, a sophomore from Morristown, recorded a career-best 14 points in the Pioneers’ win over Catawba. He went 3-for-4 on field goals and was a perfect 5-for-5 on extra point attempts. He hit field goals of distances covering 30, 21, and 19 yards.
Tusculum (3-1, 1-1 SAC) play at Barton College at 2 p.m. Saturday.
MEN’S GOLF Pioneers 2nd
BRISTOL — Tusculum University’s Thomas Kollberg carded a one-under par round of 69 and shares the first day lead at the 2022 King University Invitational on Monday. The two-day, 36-hole event is being conducted at the par 70, 6,483-yard Golf Club of Bristol.
The Pioneers are in second place in the team competition as TU shot 287 and is five shots behind first round leader Indiana (Pa.) who tallied 282.
Kollberg shot an even par 35 on his outward nine holes including a birdie on the par-3 third hole. He birdied back-to-back holes on No. 13 and No. 14 before posting bogey on the 18th to slip in to a tie for first with Kritipas Ratanaprasar of host King.
Five players are locked in a tie for third place with an even par 70 including Tusculum freshman Nicholas Taggart, who was making his collegiate debut on Monday. Taggart jumped out to blistering pace with five birdies through his first 13 holes. But a tough stretch of bogeys on each of the last four holes has the TU rookie one shot behind the leaders.
Liam Hermansson and Riley Brown are tied for 24th place with 74, while Blake Williams shot 79 and is tied for 48th place.
Emory & Henry is in third place with 288, followed by King (289), Erskine B (292), King B (294), Erskine C (297), Emmanuel (303), North Greenville (305), Roane State (307) and UVA Wise (308).
The final round will be played on Tuesday at the Golf Club of Bristol. Tusculum finished runner-up at last year’s tournament.
WOMEN’S GOLF Panno Leads
BRISTOL — Tusculum University’s Nilubol Panno carded an opening day 73 (+2) and has sole possession of the lead at the 2022 King University Women’s Golf Invitational.
The Pioneers, the defending champions of this event, posted a team score of 324 and are in fourth place. The two-day, 36-hole tournament is being held at the par 71, 5,852-yard Golf Club of Bristol.
Panno, the defending KU Invitational medalist, has a one shot lead over the trio of Paeton Phillippi (Belmont Abbey), Ava O’Sullivan (Converse) and Lizzie Madden (Converse) who each shot 74. Tusculum freshman Regan Padilla is in fifth place with a 76 in her collegiate debut.
Converse shot 307 and has secured the first round lead. Belmont Abbey is second with 314, followed by North Greenville (319), Tusculum, Erskine (326), King (332), Emmanuel (333) and Emory & Henry (341).
Panno was one-under par after six holes, but a bogey and a double-bogey had the TU junior finishing her outward nine with 38. The would shoot even par 35 on her final nine, which included two birdies, two bogeys and five pars.
Tusculum’s Emilie Jacobsen came in with an 85 and is tied for 26th place. Adrienne O’Brien is tied for 38th after shooting 90. Rookie Lindsay Self shot 98 and is 43rd.
The final round will be played on Tuesday at the Golf Club of Bristol.
BOWLING Pioneers 15th
RICHMOND, Ky. — The Tusculum University men’s bowling team finished 15th at the 2022 MSC Baker Bash over the weekend at Galaxy Lanes.
The Pioneers finished the two-day tournament with a Baker 40-game total of 7,061 total pins.
Pikeville won the Baker Bash with 8,299 pins, followed by Tennessee Southern (8135), Midway (7970), Cumberlands (7684), Bethel (7596), Lindsey Wilson (7522), Tennessee Wesleyan (7467), Union, Ky. (7383), Campbellsville (7343), Southeastern Illinois (7307), Thomas More (7303), Kentucky Wesleyan (7296), Cumberland, Tenn. (7270), Rio Grande (7179), Tusculum, Shawnee State (6819) and Indiana (6632).
Tusculum will bowl at the Orange and Black Classic Oct. 8-9 in Beavercreek, Ohio.
MEN’S TENNIS Pioneers Reach 3rd Day
SUMTER, S.C. — Tusculum University’s men’s tennis team completed competition at the ITA Southeast Regional by advancing to the third day in both singles and doubles.
Rhodri Atkinson dropped a three-set match in the round of 16 on Sunday, while the doubles team of Frank Bonacia and Marco Jalalian moved into the quarterfinal round on Sunday before being knocked out by the tournament’s top seed.
Atkinson advanced to the round of 16 with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Facundo Perlov of Lees-McRae on Saturday, then rallied to force a third set in Sunday’s match with Pietro Martinetti of Columbus State before falling 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Bonacia and Jalalian won two matches on Saturday to move into the doubles quarterfinals, beating Gjorgji Jankulovski and Ids Waterbolk of Carson-Newman 8-5 in the round of 32 and defeating Samuel Winter and Thibeault Decaluwe of Coker 9-8 (9-7) in the round of 16. In Sunday’s quarterfinals, Bonacia and Jalalian lost 8-4 to the Columbus State duo of Martinetti and Tommaso Schold.
Robin Eldin and Nemanja Subanovic each had a pair of consolation wins on Saturday, with Eldin outlasting Jose Roa of Mars Hill 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (7-4), (11-9) and then defeating Marcel Schomburg of Newberry 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). Subanovic won 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) over Masumi Komada of Georgia College then rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Zachary Cox of Lenoir-Rhyne.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Landa Reaches Round Of 32SUMTER, S.C. — Members of the Tusculum University women’s tennis team wrapped up play Saturday at the ITA Southeast Regional, held at the Palmetto Tennis Center.
Freshman Ylva Frafjord Landa was the top advancer in singles for the Pioneers, qualifying for the round of 32 before dropping a 6-1, 6-3 decision to Nadja Meier of Flagler.
In the consolation round, both Leonie Floeth and Valentina Loretz won a pair of matches in singles on Saturday. Floeth beat teammate Tabitha Howe 2-6, 6-2, (10-3) then beat Sofia Cardenas of Newberry 6-2, 6-3. Loretz downed Deniz Aytun of King 7-5, 6-1 and bested Hannah Panchal of Lander by a 6-4, 6-1 score.
In doubles on Saturday, Paulina Loretz and Howe along with Landa and Floeth earned wins in the round of 32. Loretz and Howe beat Ariana Jativa and Hanna Vasconez of Erskine 8-1 and Landa and Floeth downed Annika Hakovirta and Suzuka Sambyakugari of Wingate 9-7 in the round of 32, before being eliminated in the round of 16.
MEN’S SOCCER Pioneers Draw
Ninety minutes were not enough to break a 0-0 deadlock between Tusculum University and Catawba College in a South Atlantic Conference men’s soccer match Saturday night at Pioneer Field.
The Pioneers (0-5-2, 0-3-1 SAC) finished with an 18-8 edge in shot attempts and a 9-3 advantage in shots on goal against the Indians (6-1-1, 3-0-1 SAC), but could not convert several scoring opportunities before turning its focus to defense after having to play the final 4 1/2 minutes a man down.
Catawba keeper Zak Stiffler made eight saves for his third straight shutout, while Tusculum’s Bruno De Freitas recorded his second career clean sheet by making three saves.
Tusculum will play a conference match at Lincoln Memorial 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Catawba 4 Tusculum 0
Hannah Dunn and Helen Summerell each scored two goals to lead ninth-ranked Catawba College to a 4-0 win over Tusculum University in South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer on Saturday at Pioneer Field.
The Indians (9-0-1, 3-0-1 SAC) held the Pioneers (4-3-1, 0-3-1 SAC) to two shots on goal in recording their seventh consecutive shutout. Catawba outshot Tusculum 12-8 in the match.
Tusculum will play a SAC match at Lincoln Memorial at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL Wingate 3 Tusculum 0
WINGATE, N.C. — No. 24 Wingate snapped Tusculum’s four-match winning streak with a 25-17, 26-24, 25-23 victory on Saturday.
The Bulldogs improve to 16-1 overall and 7-0 in the SAC, while the Pioneers drop to 4-6, 4-3.
Peyton Gash led Tusculum with nine kills, and Isabella Biesterfeld tied her career-best six. Elise Carmichael served three aces, moving into sole possession of fifth place in the program career records.
Tusculum will host Limestone (6-3, 3-3 SAC) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.