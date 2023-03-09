NEW ORLEANS, La. — The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has announced its Division II Indoor Track & Field All-Region honorees.
Tusculum University received five individual and one relay honor from the USTFCCCA, which grants All-Region status to the top five individuals in each event from each region along with each member of the region’s top three relay teams.
For the Pioneer men, senior Marquel Pittman and junior Tyrell Edwards were All-Southeast Region in the 60 meters, along with senior Zackary Nelson in the 400 meters and senior Antonio Aparicio in the 800 meters. Tusculum’s 4x400 relay of sophomore Stephen Brewer, junior Dorian Craven, Nelson and Pittman was also honored as All-Southeast Region. Tusculum’s women were also recognized in the 60-meter hurdles as freshman Theresa Green-White earned All-Southeast Region honors.
Pittman qualified for the NCAA Division II National Championship in the 60 meters with a time of 6.73 seconds set at the VMI Winter Classic on Jan. 27, which ranks him third in the Southeast Region this season. The Tallahassee, Florida native holds the ninth-fastest time in program history and is second on the program performance list in the event.
Edwards is ranked fifth in the Southeast Region in the 60 meters with a time of 6.78 seconds set Jan. 14 at the Mondo College Invitational. Edwards, a native of Toco, Trinidad and Tobago, is third on the Tusculum all-time performance list in the 60.
Nelson received All-Region honors with the second-best time in the Southeast Region in the 400 meters of 47.54 seconds set Feb. 3 at the VMI Winter Relays. Nelson, who finished second in the 400 at the South Atlantic Conference Championship and will compete at NCAAs, holds the school record and the top 10 times in program history in the event.
Aparicio had the third-best time in the region in the 800 meters as he ran a converted 1:52.71 (actual 1:54.32) at the SAC Indoor Championship on Feb. 25. Aparicio was one of five SAC runners to earn All-Region in the 800, four of whom had their best times of the season at the SAC Championship. The Paterna, Spain native ran sub-1:57 five times this season and has the top 10 times in program history.
Tusculum’s 4x400 relay of Brewer, Craven, Pittman and Nelson crossed the line in 3:18.70 (converted to 3:15.58) to take third place at the SAC Championship, with the fourth-best time in the event in program history and third-best in the region. Brewer (Winston-Salem, N.C.) is part of the program-record time of 3:16.86 set at Vanderbilt on Jan. 21, while Craven (Dallas, Texas) has run in four of the top 10 fastest indoor 4x400 relays in school history.
Green-White had the fifth-fastest time in the region in the women’s 60-meter hurdles as she broke her own school record in the SAC Championship finals with a time of 8.92 seconds. The Stafford, Texas native also set the school record in the 60 meters at 7.73 seconds during the season and had the second-best time in program history in the 200 meters at 25.73 seconds.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Tham Named All-Region
YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — Tusculum University forward Jami Tham has been voted first-team All-Southeast Region in women’s basketball by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.
Tham averaged 17.6 points and 13.3 rebounds per game for the Pioneers during the 2021-22 season, earning first-team All-South Atlantic Conference honors. She led the conference and currently ranks third in Division II in rebounding, and also led the SAC in field goal percentage at 51.9 percent (202-for-416). Tham continues to lead Division II with a SAC-record 26 double-doubles in 29 games, including a streak of 22 straight to open the season.
Tham was third in the SAC in scoring average and scored in double figures in 28 of the Pioneers’ 29 games, with eight games of 20 points or more. The graduate student from Arlington, Virginia scored a season-high 31 points against Mars Hill on Dec. 10 and grabbed a season-best 20 rebounds against Emory & Henry on Dec. 14. Tham, a two-time SAC Player of the Week, also led the conference in made free throws (102) and ranks second in Division II in total rebounds with 385.
Her 13.3 rebounds per game average is the third-highest in a season in SAC history and second-best in program history behind the 14.6 rebounds per game of Maddie Sutton during the 2020-21 season. Tham, whose 26 double-doubles are tied for third-most in a season in Division II history, is the first Pioneer to earn D2CCA All-Region honors since Mia Long in 2019-20.
Tham, who was second-team D2CCA All-Southeast Region last year at Barton, finished her career with 1,661 points and 1,210 rebounds in 129 games. She currently ranks second among active Division II players in career rebounds and in career double-doubles with 59.
Joining Tham on the first team are Mackenzie Johnson of Young Harris, who was named Region Player of the Year, along with Lyrik Thorne of Catawba, Lauryn Taylor of Francis Marion and Braelyn Wykle of Carson-Newman. On the second team are Bryanna Troutman of Wingate, Caroline Martin of North Georgia, Emily Trushel of USC Aiken, Ava Jones of Georgia Southwestern and Quin Byrd of Limestone.
Sports information directors from NCAA Division II Southeast region schools and conferences selected the D2CCA all-region teams. The process concludes with All-America selections announced later in the month, with first-team honorees eligible for the All-America ballot.
SOFTBALL Sappington Sets Record
Pitcher Emily Sappington became Tusculum’s all-time strikeouts leader, but the Pioneers were swept 6-0 and 8-3 by Lincoln Memorial in a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader on Wednesday.
Sappington broke the record with her fourth strikeout in the 6-0 loss. Lincoln Memorial’s Emma Frost (11-4) tossed a perfect game on 68 pitches, striking out five.
Sappington (5-7) went the distance, gave up nine hits, walked six and struck out eight. All six of Lincoln Memorial’s runs were earned.
In Tusculum’s 8-3 loss in the second game, the Pioneers got doubles from Sammy Jimenez and Hayley Lazo.
Tusculum starter Ireland Cavanaugh (4-6) took the loss in the circle. In 5 2/3 innings, she gave up 11 hits, seven runs (two earned), walked four and struck out two.
Tusculum, now 11-14 overall and 0-6 in the SAC, plays at Mars Hill at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Lincoln Memorial improves to 19-10, 5-1.
BASEBALL Carson-Newman 13 Tusculum 0
JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman’s shortstop and lead-off hitter Trey Miller homered twice and seven Eagles pitchers combined on a three-hit, non-conference shutout.
Carson-Newman (9-11) avenges a 10-4 loss to Tusculum (14-5) on Feb. 8 in Greeneville.
Greeneville High grad Dalton McLain was 2-for-4 with a double for Carson-Newman.
Chuckey-Doak High grad Jacob Willett tossed two perfect innings of relief, striking out three, for Tusculum.
The Pioneers will host Limestone at 4 p.m. Friday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Flagler 7 Tusculum 0
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — No. 18 Flagler College swept all six singles matches.
The Saints (6-3) did not lose a set in singles against the Pioneers (5-4) to improve their winning streak to four matches.
Tusculum will host 15th-ranked Newberry in a South Atlantic Conference match at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Nichols Tennis Complex.