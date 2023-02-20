ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University senior guard Blayre Shultz has been named the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 19, the SAC office announced Monday.
Shultz averaged 24.5 points and 4.5 assists in two victories last week for the Pioneers, helping Tusculum move into first place in the SAC Mountain Division entering the final week of the regular season.
Shultz, a Morristown native, finished with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists while playing all 40 minutes in a 79-70 come-from-behind victory over Carson-Newman on Wednesday, then scored a game-high 27 points in Saturday’s 78-42 win over Newberry.
In the win over Carson-Newman, Shultz connected on four 3-pointers in the game and scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to spark a comeback from a six-point deficit. Against Newberry, Shultz scored 20 points in the opening half and hit four 3-pointers while coming up with three steals.
For the season, Shultz is ninth in the SAC in scoring at 15.3 points per game and eighth in assists at 3.6 per game, and is tied for ninth in 3-pointers per game at 1.9. Shultz has six 20-point games this season and has scored in double figures in 11 consecutive games for the Pioneers.
Tusculum (20-6, 11-5 SAC) plays at Anderson at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Pioneers 78 Newberry 42
Senior Blayre Shultz scored 27 points and Tusculum (20-6 overall, 11-5 South Atlantic Conference) moved into first place in the SAC Mountain Division by a half-game over Carson-Newman, which fell to 10-5 with a 72-66 loss at Wingate on Saturday.
Tusculum also clinched a home game in the SAC tournament quarterfinals which will be played on March 1.
Tusculum’s Alyssa Walker and Jami Tham scored 10 points apiece, Mya Belton grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds and Deidre Cheremond added 11 points off the bench.
The Pioneers drilled 11 3-pointers, nine in the first half, and finished with a 45-39 rebound advantage over Newberry. The Pioneers are now 12-0 when holding their opponents to 50 points or less.
Newberry drops to 8-18 and 4-12.
MEN’S BASKETBALL Pioneers 78 Newberry 67
Senior Justin Mitchell scored a career-high 21 points as Tusculum rallied for a South Atlantic Conference win.
The Pioneers (13-10, 9-7 SAC) overcame a six-game halftime deficit to outscore the Wolves (17-9, 10-6 SAC) 40-23 in the final period and halt Newberry’s seven-game winning streak.
Tusculum remains in second place in the SAC Mountain Division standings, one game ahead of third place UVA Wise (16-10, 8-8 SAC).
Tusculum shot 60.9 percent (28-for-46) for the game. The Pioneers went 10-of-16 from 3-point territory for 62.5 percent, including 5-of-7 in the second half (71.4%). Tusculum also went 12-of-15 from the free throw line (80%).
Mitchell finished the day going 7-of-10 from the field, 2-of-3 from 3-point land and 5-of-7 from the foul stripe. He also grabbed a team-best six rebounds while dishing out two assists and made two steals, giving him 98 thefts for his career.
Tusculum juniors Connor Jordan and Inady Legiste contributed 13 and 11 points, respectively, off the bench.
Tusculum senior Jacob Hobbs went 5-for-5 from the floor and scored 11 points while also matching a career-best with four steals.
Tusculum plays at Anderson at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BASEBALL Pioneers Sweep
The Tusculum Pioneers swept a three-game series with the Davis & Elkins Senators, winning 11-1 and 23-0 in a doubleheader on Saturday and 16-2 on Sunday at Pioneer Park.
In Sunday’s 16-2 win, Tusculum first baseman Will Samuelson went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI, while designated hitter Zach Brunet belted a solo homer.
Tusculum cranked out 16 hits. Shortstop Ben Scartz was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, catcher Kaden Swaim was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and center fielder Luis Reyes was 2-for-4 with a walk and two stolen bases from the lead-off spot.
Tusculum starter Brady Salyards (2-0) pitched five innings for the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, walked two and struck out five.
Alex Crosby tossed three innings of hitless, scoreless relief. He walked one and struck out two.
Trejen Fox-Birdwell tossed a hitless, scoreless ninth, striking out one.
In the 11-1 win in Saturday’s first game, Tusculum starter Luke Absher (2-0) pitched four shutout innings for the victory. He gave up three hits, walked two and struck out five.
Tyler White pitched the final three innings for his first save. He gave up four hits, a run, walked four and struck out one.
Tusculum center fielder Tyler Ranel went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI from the lead-off spot. Shortstop Rudy Fernandez was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, third baseman Christian Ortega was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI, and left fielder Zane Keener was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI.
In the 23-0 win in Saturday’s second game, Tusculum’s Seth Willis tossed a seven-inning no-hitter. He walked one and struck out 13 on 88 pitches.
The no-hitter is the first in Tusculum history.
Tusculum had 20 hits. Reyes was 4-for-5 with four RBI; Murphy Flood was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI; Ortega was 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBI; Scartz was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI; Kayl Ratliff was 2-for-6; Brunet and Britten Robinson each had a double and two RBI; Blaze McCauley had a double and an RBI; and Keener had a triple and two RBI.
Tusculum (7-2) will host Young Harris at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Pioneer Park. Davis & Elkins falls to 0-3.
SOFTBALL Pioneers Split TwiceTusculum split a home doubleheader with Davis & Elkins on Saturday, winning the first game 4-2 and losing the second game 11-7.
The Pioneers also split a home doubleheader with Columbus State on Sunday, winning the first game 6-2 and losing the second game 9-2.
In the 4-2 win over Davis & Elkins on Saturday, Tusculum starter Emily Sappington pitched five innings for the win. She gave up five hits, two runs, walked none and struck out seven.
Keylon Reynolds closed with two shutout innings for the save. She gave up two hits, walked two and struck out four.
Tusculum’s Claire Smeltzer went 2-for-3 with three RBI, while Kallyn Newport had a double and Chloe Freischmidt was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
In the 11-7 loss to Davis & Elkins on Saturday, Tusculum starter Ireland Cavanaugh went five innings in taking the loss. She gave up eight hits, seven runs (six earned), walked one and struck out one.
Tusculum’s Maddie McBride was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Sammy Jimenez was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and Hayley Lazo had a double and an RBI.
In the 6-2 win over Columbus State on Sunday, Cavanaugh (2-3) went the distance in the circle for the victory. In seven innings, she gave up seven hits, two runs (one earned), walked three and struck out three.
Tusculum’s Hannah Hughes went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Jimenez was 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBI; Sappington was 2-for-4 with a double; and Lazo was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
In the 9-2 loss to Columbus State on Sunday, Sappington (5-4) took the loss. In 2 1/3 innings, she gave up three hits, four runs, walked two and struck out one.
Freischmidt was 2-for-4 with a double for Tusculum, while Jimenez and Madison Watts each had a double.
Tusculum (7-8) will host Bluefield State in a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Columbus State is 5-2, while Davis & Elkins is 1-4.
MEN’S BOWLING Rogers 14th
INDIANAPOLIS — Tusculum’s Justin Rogers bowled a six-game series 1,320 to finish 14th at the Hoosier Classic.
Rogers averaged 220 on the day with games of 267, 193, 223, 227, 190 and 220. He totaled 44 strikes on the day for a 62.8 percentage and converted 11 out of 22 potential spares. He missed the tournament top-10 by a dozen pins.
Aeron Burkhart finished the day with a 1,164 series (195-225-169-222-182-171) for a 191.17 average, while striking 37.68 percent of the time and covering 69.23 percent of his spares.
Randall Andrew posted a 1,106 series (178-157-193-205-175-201) for his 187.67 average. He recorded a strike percentage of 50.72% and covered 46.67% on his spares.
WOMEN’S BOWLING Pioneers 12th
JONESBORO, Ark. — The Tusculum University women’s bowling team went 2-1 on the final day of the Mid-Winter Invitational hosted by Arkansas State University.
The Pioneers finished 12th in the 17-team tournament as TU posted Best-of-7 Baker Game wins over Alabama State and Kentucky Wesleyan to open Sunday’s Championship Bracket play. TU won 4.5-2.5 over Alabama State and followed with a 4-2 win over Kentucky Wesleyan.
Tusculum was squared up with No. 17 Central Missouri in the 11th place game but fell to the Jennies by a score of 4-1.
Top-ranked McKendree, the defending NCAA national champions, won the team championship as the defeated Louisiana Tech 4-1 in the title match.
The Pioneers will bowl in the Stallings Invitational hosted by North Carolina A&T Friday through Sunday.
MEN’S LACROSSE Tusculum 15 Emmanuel 4
Tusculum’s Nate Raymond scored four goals, including the 100th of his career, and added two assists on Saturday night at Pioneer Field.
Tusculum’s Tristan Kirkham scored three goals and had an assist, Wesley Phillips contributed a goal and three assists and Bryce Grimball, Will Cookman and Jordan Daniel each scored twice for the Pioneers (3-0). Riley Semmes and Diego Hopkins combined for 15 saves.
Emmanuel drops to 0-4.
Tusculum will open its South Atlantic Conference schedule at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wingate.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE Alabama-Huntsville 20 Tusculum 6
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Tia Daniel became the fifth player in Tusculum program history to reach 100 career goals as she scored twice for the Pioneers (1-2).
Tusculum also got goals from Emma Miller, Abby Lockwood, Kamryn McNeil and Lucy Brewer.
The Pioneers will host North Greenville at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Alabama-Huntsville improves to 2-2.
MEN’S TENNIS North Georgia 5 Tusculum 2
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Tusculum (3-3) trailed 1-0 after doubles but pulled within 3-2 with two singles matches remaining before 11th-ranked North Georgia (3-1) won the final two contests to clinch the victory on Saturday.
North Georgia earned the doubles point by winning the first two matches, and went up 2-0 with a three-set win at flight one. Kenta Kondou put the Pioneers in the win column with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Christopher Cahour at flight three. Another three-set victory would give the Nighthawks a 3-1 lead, but Rhodri Atkinson outlasted Daniel Osap at flight two 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (12-10) to bring the Pioneers back within 3-2. But, the Nighthawks would win in straight sets at both flights five and six to take the victory.
WOMEN’S TENNIS North Georgia 7 Tusculum 0
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Ninth-ranked University of North Georgia swept Tusculum University in non-conference play on Saturday.
The Nighthawks (4-0) dropped one set in singles to the Pioneers (3-3) to earn their third shutout in four matches this spring.