AUSTIN, Texas — Tusculum University’s Jami Tham has been named to the NCAA Division II Academic All-America Women’s Basketball first team as selected by the College Sports Communicators.
Tham becomes the first DII Academic All-American in program history. The graduate student from Arlington, Virginia has a perfect 4.00 cumulative grade point average while at Tusculum. She graduated from Barton College with summa cum laud honors and a 3.91 undergraduate GPA while majoring in exercise science. She is a member of the Tusculum Athletic Director’s Honor Roll and is a three-time recipient of the Division II Athletic Directors Academic Achievement Award.
In her first and only season at Tusculum, Tham averaged 17.6 points and 13.3 rebounds per game for the Pioneers, earning first team D2CCA All-Southeast Region and All-South Atlantic Conference first team honors. She led the league and ranks third in Division II in rebounding, and also led the SAC in field goal percentage at 51.9 percent (202-for-416). Tham leads Division II with a SAC-record 26 double-doubles in 29 games, including a streak of 22 straight to open the season.
Tham was third in the SAC in scoring average and scored in double figures in 28 of the Pioneers’ 29 games, with eight games of 20 points or more. She scored a season-high 31 points against Mars Hill on Dec. 10 and grabbed a season-best 20 rebounds against Emory & Henry on Dec. 14. Tham, a two-time SAC Player of the Week, also led the conference in made free throws (102) and ranks second in Division II in total rebounds with 385.
Her 13.3 rebounds per game average is the third-highest in a season in SAC history and second-best in program history behind the 14.6 rebounds per game of Maddie Sutton during the 2020-21 season. Tham, whose 26 double-doubles are tied for third-most in a season in Division II history, is the first Pioneer to earn D2CCA All-Region honors since Mia Long in 2019-20.
Tham, who was second-team D2CCA All-Southeast Region last year at Barton, finished her collegiate career with 1,661 points and 1,210 rebounds in 129 games. She currently ranks second among active Division II players in career rebounds and in career double-doubles with 59.
WOMEN’S BOWLING Robbins Honored
Tusculum University’s Allison Robbins has been named the Conference Carolinas Women’s Bowler of the Week. She earns player of the week honors for a second time this season.
Robbins, a sophomore from Flint, Michigan, posted an 11th place finish at last week’s Intercollegiate Singles Championship Sectional Qualifier in Smyrna, Tennessee. She averaged 198.3 pins per game and rolled a six-game series total of 1,190 (170-215-180-164-247-214).
She came up 26 pins shy of qualifying for nationals as she fell six positions short of advancing. Her 11th place finish was a 19-spot improvement from last year’s 30th place showing at the ISC Sectional.
Tusculum returns to action this weekend (Mar. 17-19) when the Pioneers make the return trip to Smyrna for the Columbia 300 Music City Classic.
BASEBALL Emory & Henry 12 Tusculum 3
Wayne Mize went 3-for-5 with three RBI to lead Emory & Henry to a non-conference win on Wednesday at Pioneer Park. It was the first meeting on the diamond between the Pioneers and the Wasps in 25 years.
The Wasps (8-16) finished the game with 11 hits including four doubles. Tyler Bradley went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, while Camden Bailey also had a two-hit game for the visitors.
E&H plated five runs each in the first and third innings, while the pitching trio of Michael Owen, Zack McRae and Nick Cerrato limited the Pioneers (17-7) to three runs and nine hits on the afternoon.
Owen (2-0) went 5.2 innings where he allowed three runs, six hits, one walk and two strikeouts in his 88-pitch outing. McRae tossed 2.1 shutout innings with four strikeouts, while Cerrato pitched the final inning and allowed two hits with two strikeouts.
Nine players recorded a hit for Tusculum including Christian Ortega who had a pair of RBI and his team-leading 10th double of the year.
Tusculum starter Tyler White (0-1) suffered the loss. Tusculum pitchers Sam Bonilla and Alex Crosby blanked the Wasps for the final 2.2 innings.
Tusculum travels to Mars Hill for a three-game South Atlantic Conference series this weekend beginning with a doubleheader at noon Saturday. The series will conclude with a single game at 1 p.m. Sunday.
MEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 4 Carson-Newman 3
JEFFERSON CITY — Tusculum University won the first two and last two points to come away with a 4-3 South Atlantic Conference victory at Carson-Newman University in a matchup of nationally-ranked men’s tennis teams Wednesday afternoon at the Buddy Catlett Tennis Complex.
The Pioneers (6-4, 2-0 SAC), listed 43rd in the latest ITA Division II National Team Rankings, trailed the 48th-ranked Eagles (5-6, 3-1 SAC) by a 3-2 score with two matches to play. However, Nathan Matsuguma earned a 6-2, 6-2 win at flight six over Javier Crespo Sanchez to knot the score at 3-3. Frank Bonacia, playing his first match of the spring, would rally from a set down at flight four to pull out the 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 win over Rintaro Oka and clinch the win for the Pioneers.
Tusculum had gone up 1-0 in doubles by winning two of the three matches. At flight one, Nemanja Subanovic and Marco Jalalian beat Marc Janse and Oka 6-1, while Carson-Newman earned a 6-1 victory at flight three. In the decisive doubles match, Rhodri Atkinson and Will Gee beat Gjorgji Jankulovski and Ids Waterbolk 7-5 to give Tusculum the 1-0 lead in the match.
Atkinson, ranked 57th in singles in Division II, beat Marnix Van Dalen 6-1, 6-0 at flight one for a 2-0 Tusculum advantage, but wins at flights three and five would bring Carson-Newman to a 2-2 deadlock. The Eagles won another match at flight five to go ahead 3-2, but the Pioneers were able to rally for their 14th straight victory over the Eagles.
Tusculum will host Coker on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. The Cobras fell to 1-7 overall and 0-3 in the SAC with a 5-2 loss to 17th-ranked Anderson on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 4 Carson-Newman 3
JEFFERSON CITY — Tusculum University pulled out a 4-3 victory over Carson-Newman University in South Atlantic Conference women’s tennis action Wednesday afternoon at the Buddy Catlett Tennis Complex.
The Pioneers (6-4, 2-0 SAC) fell behind in doubles, but took advantage of a depleted lineup from the Eagles (0-9, 0-4 SAC) to come away with the victory.
In doubles, the Eagles won both contested matches to earn the team point. At flight two, Leonie Floeth and Ylva Frafjord Landa went to a tiebreaker against Mollie Edge and Summer Reeves, but Carson-Newman won the tiebreak 8-6 to earn a 7-6 victory and grab the 1-0 lead in the match.
With just five players in uniform for the Eagles, the Pioneers leveled the match at 1-1 by default at flight six. Carson-Newman would go up 2-1 with a victory at flight three, but Valentina Loretz beat Edge 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 at flight five to tie the match at two points apiece. Floeth pulled a 7-5, 6-3 upset win over 44th-ranked Anita Chornei at flight one for a 3-2 Tusculum lead, and Elodie Baechler would clinch the victory as she beat Julia Spieser 6-2, 6-2 at flight four.
Tusculum will be home on Saturday to face Coker in a SAC match that begins at 12:30 p.m. The Cobras (1-8, 0-3 SAC) dropped their fifth straight match on Wednesday with a 6-1 setback at Anderson.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE Anderson 14 Tusculum 13
Hannah Thomas scored the game-winning goal with 18.2 seconds remaining as Anderson University rallied in the final two minutes for a South Atlantic Conference win on Wednesday night at Pioneer Field.
Thomas’ fifth goal of the match capped a rally from a two-goal deficit for the Trojans (7-3, 2-1 SAC), who tied the game on two goals by Alicia Cannon in a span of 47 seconds after the Pioneers had gone up 13-11 on a goal from Abby Lockwood with 2:25 remaining. However, the Pioneers would not have another possession as the Trojans won the final four draws of the match.
Four of Thomas’ five goals came on free-position shots, on which Anderson scored eight goals in 18 attempts. Tusculum had just two free-position attempts in the match, both in the first half, and scored on each. Laine Stanton had three goals and two assists and Gwen Ontiveros scored three times for the Trojans, who outshot the Pioneers 33-30 including a 20-12 margin in the second half.
Tia Daniel led the Pioneers (3-4, 1-2 SAC) with seven goals and an assist, with three goals and an assist from Kamryn McNeil. Lockwood finished with a pair of goal for Tusculum, while Lucy Brewer scored one goal in the match.
Tusculum keeper Kari Ham had seven saves, while Anderson’s Kora Turner had 11 stops.
The Pioneers will step out of conference play to host Missouri Western State on at 1 p.m. Sunday.
MEN’S LACROSSE Anderson 19 Tusculum 9
The 12th-ranked Anderson University Trojans remained undefeated in South Atlantic Conference play with the win on Wednesday afternoon at Pioneer Field.
Radyn Badraun finished with five goals and an assist, Logan Gaddis had three goals and four assists and Ryan Bitterman scored three times for the Trojans (8-1, 3-0 SAC), who outshot the Pioneers 61-24 and had a 23-9 advantage on faceoffs. Ryley Zopfi finished with two goals and three assists for Anderson, which had a 52-29 edge in ground balls over Tusculum.
Tristan Kirkham led the Pioneers (4-5, 0-3 SAC) with five goals and Nate Raymond contributed a goal and two assists for Tusculum, which went 2-for-3 on extra-man opportunities in the match. Sean Dunn and Aiden Caskey each finished with a goal and an assist for the Pioneers, who also received a goal from Bauer Swystun.
Tusculum keeper Riley Semmes had 18 saves in 52 1/2 minutes of playing time, while Diego Hopkins had two saves in the final 7 1/2 minutes. For Anderson, Hunter Klosterman made 10 saves in 56 minutes and Bryce Cheek made one save in the final four minutes.
The Pioneers will be idle until March 25 at Limestone, beginning at 3 p.m.