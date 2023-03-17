ATLANTA, Ga. — Tusculum University forward Jami Tham has earned honorable mention Division II All-America recognition from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, the WBCA announced Friday.
Tham becomes the fourth Pioneer to earn WBCA Division II All-America status, joining Jasmine Gunn (2009, 2010, 2011), Stephany Neptune (2008) and Maddie Sutton (2021). Gunn was a first-team selection in 2010, while the others were all honorable mention picks.
Tham averaged 17.6 points and 13.3 rebounds per game for the Pioneers during the 2021-22 season, earning first-team All-South Atlantic Conference and also first-team All-Southeast Region from the Division II College Commissioners Association. She led the conference and ranks third in Division II in rebounding, and also led the SAC in field goal percentage at 51.9 percent (202-for-416). Tham shares the Division II lead with a SAC-record 26 double-doubles in 29 games, including a streak of 22 straight to open the season.
Tham was third in the SAC in scoring average and scored in double figures in 28 of the Pioneers’ 29 games, with eight games of 20 points or more. The graduate student from Arlington, Virginia scored a season-high 31 points against Mars Hill on Dec. 10 and grabbed a season-best 20 rebounds against Emory & Henry on Dec. 14.
Tham, a two-time SAC Player of the Week, ranked third in the conference in made field goals (202) and fifth in made free throws (102), and ranks second in Division II in total rebounds with 385. Her 13.3 rebounds per game average is the third-highest in a season in SAC history and second-best in program history behind the 14.6 rebounds per game of Sutton during the 2020-21 season.
Tham, who played four seasons at Barton before joining Tusculum as a graduate transfer, finished her career with 1,661 points and 1,210 rebounds in 129 games. She currently ranks fourth among active Division II players in career rebounds and second in career double-doubles with 59. Earlier this week, Tham became the first Division II Academic All-American in program history.
Brooke Olson of the University of Minnesota Duluth was honored as the WBCA NCAA Division II Player of the Year and was a member of the 10-player Coaches All-America team as selected by a committee of WBCA member coaches in Division II.
TRACK & FIELD Men 6th, Women 9th In SAC Preseason Poll
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference announced its preseason Outdoor Track & Field polls for the 2023 season on Friday.
The Tusculum University men were picked sixth and the Pioneer women were picked ninth in the polling of the conference’s 12 head coaches. The selections were made in advance of the SAC Outdoor Track & Field Championship, which will be held May 3-4 at Anderson, South Carolina.
Tusculum’s men were eighth and the women took 11th at last year’s SAC Outdoor Championship. The Pioneers finished sixth in the men’s and ninth in the women’s SAC Indoor Championship held last month.
Athletes to watch for the Pioneers are senior Antonio Aparicio and freshman Adrian Gumm for the men, along with senior Aliyah Adderley and junior Emily Coddington for the women.
Aparicio finished second in the 800 meters at the SAC Indoor Championship at 1:54.32, after finishing sixth in the event at last year’s SAC Outdoor Championship. Aparicio placed eighth in the 800 at the SAC Outdoor Championship in 2021, and the Paterna, Spain native holds the program indoor and outdoor records in the event.
Gumm took eighth in the shot put at the SAC Indoor Championship with a throw of 13.34 meters (43 feet, 9 1/4 inches). The Maryville, Tennessee native holds the program indoor records in both the shot put (47 feet, 8 1/2 inches) and the weight throw (45 feet, 9 3/4 inches).
Adderley competed in three events at the SAC Indoor Championship, with a ninth-place finish as part of the 4x400 relay. Her best conference finish was sixth place in the 4x100 meters at the 2021 SAC Outdoor Championship. The Nassau, Bahamas native ranks 10th in program history in the 200 meters with a time of 26.56 seconds set at Montreat on March 26, 2022.
Coddington finished fourth in the mile at the SAC Indoor Championship, and is a two-time scorer at the SAC Outdoor Championship in the steeplechase with a sixth-place finish in 2021 and an eighth-place result in 2022. The Acosta, Pennsylvania native holds the school outdoor record in the 800 meters (2:20.97) and ranks second all-time in the 1500 meters (4:48.20) and steeplechase (11:39.55).
The Wingate men were picked as the preseason favorites in the SAC Outdoor Track & Field coaches poll, while Wingate and Lenoir-Rhyne shared the top spot in the women’s poll.
Tusculum is opening its outdoor season this weekend at the Trojan Opener in Anderson, South Carolina.
SOFTBALL Pioneers Swept
SALISBURY, N.C. — Tusculum dropped a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader at Catawba on Thursday, losing the first game 6-4 and losing the second game 6-5.
Tusculum (13-16, 2-8 SAC) will host Coker in a SAC doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday at Red Edmonds Field.
In the 6-4 loss to Catawba in the first game, Emily Sappington (6-8) took the loss in the circle. In six innings, she gave up nine hits, six runs, walked two and struck out six.
Sappington went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI, while Kallyn Newport was 3-for-4 with two doubles from the lead-off spot.
Claire Smeltzer was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Chloe Freischmidt was 1-for-4 with an RBI and Sammy Jimenez was 1-for-4.
In the second game, Catawba pushed across two runs in the bottom of the seventh for the 6-5 win.
Tusculum’s Keylon Reynolds (2-2) took the loss in the circle. In 6 1/3 innings, she gave up four hits, three runs, walked four and struck out five.
Tusculum outhit Catawba 14-10. Newport was 3-for-4, Jimenez was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Smeltzer was 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI, Madison Watts was 2-for-4 with a double, Hayley Lazo was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Maddie McBride was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI, and Katelynn Hodges was 2-for-4 with a double.
Catawba improves to 16-10, 4-4.