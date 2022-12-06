ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University forward Jami Tham has been honored as the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 4, the SAC office announced Monday.
Tham averaged 21.0 points and 15.5 rebounds and shot 64.5 percent from the field as the Pioneers pushed their winning streak to five straight games with victories over Lander (77-64) and Lincoln Memorial (67-38) last week.
Tham shot 9-for-15 from the field and finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and three steals in the victory over Lander on Wednesday, and followed up in the Pioneers’ SAC opener at Lincoln Memorial on Saturday with a season-best 22 points on 11-for-16 shooting. Tham also tied her season high with 18 rebounds against LMU.
Tham, a graduate student from Arlington, Virginia, leads Division II with eight double-doubles in as many games. She leads the SAC in rebounds at 13.0 per game (third-best in Division II), ranks third in field-goal percentage at 61.4 percent and is seventh in the conference in scoring at 17.1 points per contest.
The Pioneers (7-1, 1-0 SAC) host SAC foe UVA Wise at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Arena.
Pioneers 6th In Poll
WINGATE, N.C. — The Tusculum University women’s basketball team remains sixth in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region Women’s Basketball media poll, released Monday.
The Pioneers (7-1) defeated Lander 77-64 and Lincoln Memorial 67-38 to extend their winning streak to five games. Tusculum is one of five South Atlantic Conference teams in this week’s rankings, which is through games of Dec. 4.
Lenoir-Rhyne (8-0), the only undefeated team in the Southeast Region, received all five first-place votes and moved into the top spot in the rankings. Wingate (5-1) also moved up two spots from fourth to second, while previous top-ranked North Georgia (6-1) slipped to third after losing to Carson-Newman. Catawba (7-1) also fell two spots from second to fourth, while Georgia Southwestern (4-1) remains in fifth.
The sixth through 10th teams in the poll remain unchanged from last week, with Tusculum being followed by Georgia College (7-1), Carson-Newman (4-4), Columbus State (5-1) and Augusta (6-1).
The D2SIDA Poll is for publicity purposes only and is not used in the selection process for the NCAA Division II postseason.
MEN’S BASKETBALL Pioneers 6th In Poll
BRISTOL — The Tusculum men’s basketball team dropped two spots and is ranked sixth in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region Media Poll.
The Pioneers (3-1, 0-1 SAC) received 31 total points and are one of six South Atlantic Conference teams mentioned in his week’s rankings. TU dropped 3-1 on the year with Saturday’s 72-67 loss at No. 11/9 Lincoln Memorial.
LMU is the new top-ranked team in the poll as the Railsplitters have won its last seven in a row. Augusta dropped to second and is followed UNC Pembroke, Lander and North Georgia to comprise the top-five. Tusculum is sixth, followed by Young Harris, Columbus State, Newberry and Wingate.
SAC teams receiving votes include UVA Wise and Carson-Newman.
The D2SIDA Poll is for publicity purposes only and is not used in the selection process for the NCAA Division II postseason.
Tusculum hosts SAC foe UVA Wise at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Arena.