RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Tusculum University women’s basketball forward Jami Tham has been named third team All-America by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.
Tham is the third Pioneer to receive D2CCA All-American honors, joining Jasmine Gunn (2010) and Maddie Sutton (2021), each of whom were first-team selections. Tham has been named to three All-America teams following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, earning second-team honors from the World Exposure Report and honorable mention from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
Tham averaged 17.6 points and 13.3 rebounds per game for the Pioneers during the 2022-23 season, earning first-team All-South Atlantic Conference honors. She led the conference and ranks third in Division II in rebounding, and also led the SAC in field goal percentage at 51.9 percent (202-for-416). Tham shares the Division II lead with a SAC-record 26 double-doubles in 29 games, including a streak of 22 straight to open the season.
Tham was third in the SAC in scoring average and scored in double figures in 28 of the Pioneers’ 29 games, with eight games of 20 points or more. The graduate student from Arlington, Virginia scored a season-high 31 points against Mars Hill on Dec. 10 and grabbed a season-best 20 rebounds against Emory & Henry on Dec. 14.
Tham, a two-time SAC Player of the Week, ranked third in the conference in made field goals (202) and fifth in made free throws (102), and ranks second in Division II in total rebounds with 385. Her 13.3 rebounds per game average is the third-highest in a season in SAC history and second-best in program history behind the 14.6 rebounds per game of Sutton during the 2020-21 season.
Tham, who played four seasons at Barton before joining Tusculum as a graduate transfer, finished her career with 1,661 points and 1,210 rebounds in 129 games. She currently ranks fourth among active Division II players in career rebounds and second in career double-doubles with 59. Last week, Tham became the first Division II Academic All-American in program history.
Samantha Bowman of Central Washington was named National Player of the Year after averaging 22.2 points and leading Division II in rebounding at 14.9 per game. Bowman shared the Division II lead in double-doubles with Tham at 26.
MEN’S TENNIS Atkinson Honored
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University’s Rhodri Atkinson has been named South Atlantic Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending March 19, the SAC office announced Monday.
Atkinson went 2-0 in both singles and doubles to help the Pioneers earn SAC victories over 48th-ranked Carson-Newman (4-3) on Wednesday and Coker (7-0) on Saturday.
The Longhope, England, native, ranked 57th in Division II by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, earned identical 6-1, 6-0 victories over Marnix Van Dalen of Carson-Newman and Thibaut Decaluwe of Coker, giving him eight wins in his last nine matches. In doubles, Atkinson teamed with Will Gee for a pair of 7-5 victories over the Eagles and Cobras, which stretched the duo’s winning streak to five in a row.
Atkinson, a graduate transfer from Lenoir-Rhyne, leads the Pioneers with 12 victories this season and has a 9-2 record in dual matches. In doubles, Atkinson and Gee have teamed for an 8-3 record for the Pioneers.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Sweep
MOREHEAD, Ky. — Tusculum recorded a pair of 3-2 victories over Morehead State on Monday afternoon, the first two over the Eagles in the young program’s history.
Tusculum (5-7) will play in the EKU Beach Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Match 1
Tusculum 3
Morehead State 2
No. 3-5 collected the needed wins for the Pioneers, clinched by the third flight of Hannah Marsh and Emma Johnson.
Tusculum pulled ahead with a 2-0 lead behind wins from Charlyn Miller/Katie McLamb and Riley Rushing/Landry Tea.
At the 4s, Miller and McLamb won 21-18, 21-10.
The fifth flight of Rushing and Tea took a 18-21, 21-10, 15-13 victory.
Dropping to the sixth exhibition flight was Kassidy Mercado and Morgan Pacione. The duo fell 21-16, 19-21, 13-15.
Debuting at the top flight were Sofia Richmond and Sage Dunne, falling 21-18, 21-9.
Marsh and Johnson earned the required third win 21-12, 23-21.
Finalizing the scoring was the second flight of Kyla Oppenhuis and Jordyn Anderson, who lost 22-20, 16-21, 11-15.
Match 2
Tusculum 3
Morehead State 2
Marsh and Johnson came from behind to net an improbable victory at No. 3 to tie the match.
Miller and McLamb won 21-11, 21-12 at No. 4 to give Tusculum the lead.
In the sixth slot, Mercado and Pacione lost 21-9, 21-15.
At No. 5, Rushing and Tea were edged 17-21, 21-18, 11-15.
Dunne and Addison Williams were paired together for the first time this season, losing to the top flight of the Eagles 21-7, 21-9.
MSU took 1-0 (21-16) in the No. 3 flight, looking for its match-clincher. Marsh and Johnson fought for a 21-19 set two win. The Eagles seemed to have the match well-in-hand at 11-6, needing just four points to secure a split with the Pioneers. The TU pair closed the gap to 14-11, but Morehead State was one point from victory. However, Marsh and Johnson tied the score, eventually winning 19-17 in set three.
Meanwhile, Oppenhuis and Anderson had already won their first set 22-20 and were leading in set two as the match was tied at 2-all. The No. 2 flight provided the clincher with its 21-15 set two victory.