Emmanuel College posted a two-day score of 573 to win the Bob Dibble Intercollegiate men’s golf tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Link Hills Country Club.
The 36-hole tournament was hosted by Tusculum University on the par-71, 6,701-yard layout.
Emmanuel’s Markel Olasgasti carded a four-under par total of 138, including Tuesday’s final round 68 (-3), to win by one stroke over Tusculum B’s Isak Holter.
The Lions defeated the host and defending champion Tusculum by four shots as Emmanuel posted a final round 287. The Pioneers finished with 577, including Tuesday’s 292.
The story of the day was the charge by the Tusculum B team that fired a five-under par 279 to finish with 583.
Olasagasti had a very efficient scorecard, which included four birdies, one bogey and 13 pars. Holter made a furious charge at the title as he posted a 69, which included a four-under 32 on his inward nine as he finished the tournament with three-under par total of 139.
Joining Olasagasti and Holter on the All-Tournament team were the Tusculum duo of Liam van Deventer and Riley Brown. Van Deventer went out in 37 and posted nine straight pars to end his tournament with 68-73=141 to claim third place honors. Brown fired his second straight 71 for his 36-hole total of 142 to finish fourth. The trio of Jordan Kaung, Daniel Alonso and AJ Rinehart finished in a three-way tie for fifth place at 143.
Walters State finished fourth with 586, followed by Emory & Henry (589), Christian Brothers (592), Roane State (593), Spartanburg Methodist (609), Mars Hill (627) and UVA Wise (630).
For Tusculum, freshman Nicholas Taggart tied for eighth place with 71-73=144, Liam Hermansson posted 75-76=151 to tie for 26th and Blake Williams rounded out the scoring with 77-75=152, good enough for 29th.
For Tusculum B, Cole Haygood tied for eighth place as he carded a season-low 69 to give him 144 for the tournament. Thomas Kollberg posted the low round of the day for the Tusculum B as he posted a 68 to give him a two-day score of 146. Liam Colohan finished 32nd with 81-73=154, while Lawson Harkey tied for 44th place with 85-73=158.
Playing as individual competitors, Tusculum’s David Zuska finished 21st with 74-75=149, Hunter Hartman shot 80-77=157 for 41st and Jordan Williams shot 79-82=161 for 47th.
The Pioneers wrap up the regular season on Monday and Tuesday at the Findlay Spring Invitational in Lexington, Kentucky.
WOMEN’S GOLF Pioneers 2nd
Christian Brothers University shot a two-day total of 627 to win the 25th annual Agnes McAmis Memorial on Monday and Tuesday at Link Hills Country Club.
The Buccaneers fired a final round score of 310 to win by two strokes over host and defending McAmis champion Tusculum, which finished second with 629.
King University’s Lisa Wahlqvist won medalist honors by a two-stroke margin as she shot a 36-hole score of 150, including a final round 73. Tusculum’s Nilubol Panno, the defending individual champion, finished second with a 74-78=152.
The tournament was Tusculum’s to win, but the Pioneers shot a combined eight-over par on No. 18 in Tuesday’s final round. Christian Brothers was four-over par as a team on the final hole and got a birdie by Carla Kay Hickam on No. 18 to clinch the victory. Hickam finished tied for third place to earn a spot on the All-Tournament Team.
Also earning All-Tournament honors was Carson-Newman B’s Madison Cline, who also finished third with 75-80=155 and Sarah Matkowski of Emmanuel shot 76-80=156 for fifth place honors.
Emmanuel and Carson-Newman B both finished third in the team competition with 639, followed by King (650), Emory & Henry (655), Mars Hill (692) and Midway (695).
Tusculum’s Reagan Padilla tied for sixth place with 78-79=157, while Adrienne O’Brien finished ninth with 158 including a final round 77 to tie her career collegiate low score. TU’s Emilie Bergh-Jacobsen finished 18th with 85-77=162 and Lindsay Self rounded out the scoring with 85-85=170 (30th).
Tusculum will play in the Bearcat Invitational in Greenwood, South Carolina, on Monday and Tuesday.
BASEBALL Pioneers Split
Tusculum split two non-conference games with West Georgia, falling 6-2 on Tuesday and winning 17-10 on Wednesday.
In the 6-2 loss, Tusculum starter Scout Martin (0-2) lasted just 1 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, three runs, walked none and struck out one.
Reliever Trejen Fox-Birdwell was a bright spot for Tusculum. In 5 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, a run, walked two and struck out six.
Blaze McCauley went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Tusculum. Christian Ortega was 2-for-4 with a double and Zane Keener had a double.
In the 17-10 win, Tusculum’s Will Samuelson went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI. Ortega was 3-for-6 with a double and three RBI, while Rudy Fernandez was 3-for-6 with three RBI.
Murphy Flood had two hits and an RBI for the Pioneers. ben Scartz and Dylan Symonds each had two hits, and McCauley had a hit and two RBI.
Seth Willis (5-1) picked up the win in relief. In two innings, he gave up two hits and a run.
Chuckey-Doak High grad Jacob Willett pitched a scoreless ninth for Tusculum. He gave up a hit, walked none and struck out two.
Tusculum, 19-10 overall and 8-4 in South Atlantic Conference play, travels to Lincoln Memorial for a SAC game at 4 p.m. Friday.
MEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 7 Lincoln Memorial 0
Tusculum remains atop the South Atlantic Conference standings following a win on Tuesday at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The Pioneers (8-4, 4-0 SAC) maintain a share of first place with Wingate after earning their second straight shutout, third straight victory and fifth in the past six matches. Tusculum lost just one set in singles and collected the doubles point for the win over the Railsplitters (9-7, 2-3 SAC).
In doubles play, Tusculum won the first two matches to take the team point as Kenta Kondou and Nathan Matsuguma beat Thom Hermans and Nic Goslar 6-3 at flight one, followed by a 6-4 win from Nemanja Subanovic and Frank Bonacia at flight one over Alexandru Giurea and William Jonsson.
In singles, Subanovic picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win over Hermans at flight two and Ivan Ivars beat Jonsson 6-2, 6-0 at flight four to stretch Tusculum’s lead to 3-0. Rhodri Atkinson, ranked 57th in Division II in singles, earned the clinching point with a 6-1, 6-3 victory at flight one over Giurea.
Tusculum closed the match with three more singles wins, as Will Gee came back for a 6-7 (2-7), 6-1, 6-1 win over Franco Battaglino at flight six, Kondou downed Harper Mills 6-3, 6-4 at flight three and Matsuguma took an 8-6 victory at flight five over Sergio Aranzeta.
Tusculum plays at Limestone at 2 p.m. Friday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 7 Lincoln Memorial 0
Tusculum notched the South Atlantic Conference win on Tuesday at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The Pioneers (8-4, 4-0 SAC) won their third consecutive match by shutting out the 41st-ranked Railsplitters (7-6, 2-3 SAC), marking the first time Tusculum has shut out a nationally-ranked opponent since a 9-0 victory over 40th-ranked USC Aiken on March 8, 2004.
Tusculum earned the doubles point as Valentina Loretz and Elodie Baechler defeated Haley White and Keana Moon 6-1 at flight three, followed by Leonie Floeth and Ylva Frafjord Landa beating Rosalie Carrier Dulac and Kushi Khandoji 6-2 to clinch the point. Tabitha Howe and Paulina Loretz would close the doubles sweep with a 6-3 win at flight one over Sophia Aray and Amanda Dahlstrom.
In singles, Howe beat Dahlstrom 6-3, 6-0 at flight two and Baechler earned a 6-2, 6-3 victory at flight four over Khandoji for a 3-0 Tusculum lead. Landa battled illness deep in the second set against White at flight six, but gutted out a 6-2, 7-5 victory to clinch the win for the Pioneers.
Tusculum would close out the sweep as Valentina Loretz won 8-1 over Paula Sanleon at flight five, Floeth defeated Aray 7-5, 6-3 at flight one and Paulina Loretz used a tiebreaker for a 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, (10-7) win over Carrier Dulac at flight three.
The Pioneers plays at Limestone at 2 p.m. Friday.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Bramhall Honored
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum setter Jaden Bramhall has been named the Independent Volleyball Association Defensive Player of the Week, his first career honor.
Bramhall, a freshman from Tucson, Arizona, helped the Pioneers to a senior night victory over Fort Valley State. Defensively, he contributed six digs and five total blocks (two solo, three assists). Bramhall added two kills, 45 assists and two service aces.